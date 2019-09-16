68th annual Greek Food Festival to be in the Mission District

The 68th annual Greek Food Festival, hosted by the Annunciation Cathedral, is happening on Friday, Sept. 20 and concludes on Sunday, Sept. 22 in the Mission District.

The festival will have Greek food like moussaka, gyros, spanakopitas. Sweet pastries like baklava will be there for after the meal at the festival.

A variety of wines will be available at the festival including wine tasting activities that go on throughout the day.

Greek music and dancing will take the stage. And the church’s award-winning dance group will perform.

The festival will go on despite construction work being done on the church.

Admission to the festival is free and is accessible through public transportation. Valet is available for those who choose to come by car.

Children are welcome, as there are games and other activities available to them.

The festival will take place between noon and 10 p.m. for Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the festival will end at 8 p.m. but will still start at noon.

Festival page: https://festival.annunciation.org

Free Admission ticket: https://festival.annunciation.org/2019FestivalCard.png

245 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94103