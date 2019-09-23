London Breed to speak at SF State on the city’s aging homeless population

San Francisco mayor London Breed will be discussing her agenda to address homelessness among San Francisco’s older individuals at SF State on Friday, Sept. 27. The event, Silver Lining Lecture and Department of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) community training will take place in SF State’s Seven Hills Conference Center from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Breed will bring attention to the prevalence of homeless seniors and will “share her priorities with our community professionals and advocates who have devoted their careers to safeguarding and protecting the health and well-being of this vulnerable population,” said Darlene Yee-Melichar, professor and coordinator of the Gerontology Program at SF State.

The Silver Lining Lecture and DAAS community training is a continuing, collaborative endeavor between the SF State University Gerontology Program and San Francisco’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.

According to Yee-Melichar, after Breed’s lecture, a three-hour community training will take place where participants will be given the opportunity to identify the causes and solutions to homelessness. Attendees will be able to understand the difference in health related obstacles older and younger homeless individuals face, how the use of technology influences health care and review case studies focused on homeless seniors.