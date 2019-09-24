Volleyball starts season 7-3. tied for bet start in eight years

SF State Women’s Volleyball team played a flawless game on Tuesday Sept. 17th at the main gym. Committing very few errors with strong communication throughout the contest, they thrashed the Holy Names Hawks by a final score of 25-12, 25-18, 25-12.

They hold an impressive overall record of 7-2 on the year as the begin CCAA play on Friday. This laments their best overall record to begin a season when seven years ago in 2012 the women’s volleyball team began their season with the very same record of 7-2.

Gators Junior outside hitter Jessica Haynie and freshman middle blocker Trinity Barr each charged up the Gators with eight kills, while junior libero and defensive specialist Taylor Garcia had 18 digs and a season-high four aces. Sophomore setter Payton Jensen had 19 assists alongside junior setter Cassandra Fong, who completed the game with her tenth assist of the bout.

With the win, the Gators recorded their longest winning streak in a decade when the team won an impressive six games in a row in 2009. This year’s team, however, completed their sixth-consecutive win much like they have done all year long, sweeping their opponents in dominating fashion.

The Gators step it up when they play the Hawks of Holy Names, housing a perfect 7-0 record since the start of 2014 with every victory coming via a sweep. With the victory, the Gators now have four sweeps on the very young 2019 campaign.

Sophomore middle blocker Marlena Billings resembles a quarterback on the volleyball court, always surveying the alignment of the opposing team as well as getting her teammates in the right position. Billings is constantly communicating and adjusting throughout the entirety of the game to give her team the best possible chance to win.

Along with yet another Gators statement win on the season, SF State held the Hawks of Holy Names to a .012 hitting percentage, the lowest in 27 matches dating back to last season.

The nose diving Hawks of Holy Names recorded only 16 kills in the game, which are the fewest by an opponent since 2014, when the Hawks recorded just 14 kills.

The Gators next matchup is this Friday at 7 p.m. against Stanislaus State at SF State’s main gym located at the Don Nasser Family Plaza.