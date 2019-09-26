SF emergency water inadequate for earthquakes

City officials met with members of the 2018-2019 Civil Grand Jury, Thursday, to discuss the board’s recent report revealing large portions of San Francisco left vulnerable in the expected event of a major earthquake and subsequent fires.

According to the jury’s report which was published in July, the outer Richmond, outer Sunset, and Bayview/Hunters Point are among the neighborhoods unprotected. The report cites a U.S. Geological Survey estimate from 2014, which indicated a 72% chance of one or more earthquakes with a magnitude 6.7 or greater by 2043. San Francisco will sustain major damage from fires resulting from such a quake, the report states.

Though the city has been working steadily on related projects, according to the report officials have no concrete plans or timeline to fill the gaps (which leave over 300,000 San Franciscan’s exposed) in the city’s post-earthquake firefighting infrastructure.

According to John Scarpulla, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) Policy & Government Affairs Manager, potential plans to improve the city’s readiness will cost $500 million or more.

The backbone of current infrastructure is the SFPUC-owned Emergency Firefighting Water System (EFWS), formerly known as the Auxiliary Water Supply System (AWSS) — which was built over a century ago in response to the 1906 earthquake and fire. It covers primarily the northeastern portion of the city and relies on multiple storage tanks which are supplied by seismically secure (up to 7.8 magnitude) Hetch Hetchy water mains. The system can also be supplied via seawater pumps if necessary.

“When I saw the infrastructure of downtown, it looked like a spider’s web,” said District One Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, who said she became alarmed by her district’s vulnerability after learning about the issue.

“I looked at the infrastructure on (the westside), I was like ‘oh my goodness,’” said Fewer

Currently, neighborhoods not within the EFWS’s reach rely on the city’s low-pressure water system, which is not seismically secure and “highly vulnerable to catastrophic failure” according to the report. In addition, hundreds of cisterns (large underground water tanks not connected to another water supply, considered a last resort) exist throughout the city for firefighting — though the report notes districts with the least EFWS support also contain the least cisterns.

A new addition to the system, the Westside Potable EFWS, is being contemplated to expand the web to the westside. It would utilize water from Lake Merced and similarly be connected to the Hetch Hetchy supply, according to Scarpulla. City officials noted cost for this project was not included in the $500 million estimate and did not produce a figure for the endeavor.

Funding for such projects comes from two Earthquake Safety and Emergency Response (ESER) general obligation bonds, which were passed by voters in 2010 and 2014 for a combined $820 million. Another ESER bond, increased to $628.5 million, will be on the 2020 ballot. Less than a fifth of the first two bonds was allocated for EFWS expansion and upgrades, while the 2020 bond would set aside $153.5 for the system. The rest of the bonds fund upgrading or replacing fire and police stations and other city owned disaster response facilities.

The Civil Grand Jury report suggests a separate bond solely for the EFWS. A representative from the Capitol Planning Committee indicated the idea will be considered.

According to Retired Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Doudiet, the city’s actions on the issue represent a “disgraceful example of dereliction of duty.”

“The opposing motions of the North American and Pacific tectonic plates are not inhibited by the priorities nor political agenda of either the Capitol Planning Committee nor the Public Utilities Commission,” said Doudiet. “One fateful day, posterity will look back and wonder why nobody in city government accepted the responsibility.”

A key component of the Civil Grand Jury’s requests for action is a Dec. 31, 2020 deadline for the mayor and involved city agencies to provide the Board of Supervisors with a plan to be well prepared to fight fires in all parts of the city in the event of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The SFPUC suggested a one-year extension of that deadline, citing funding decisions and other analysis that would need to be completed first.