City creates street-level drug dealing task force

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new task force Tuesday aimed at tackling the street-level drug dealing which plagues the Tenderloin, SOMA and Mid-Market neighborhoods.

The 12-seat committee will advise city officials on policy decisions and submit to the Board of Supervisors and mayor a plan by the end of 2020 to tackle the “endemic crisis of street level-drug dealing,” as District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney called it. Haney said he has secured $200,000 for the first year of operation.

“I am creating this task force in response to the frustration, anger and hopelessness that many of my constituents are feeling,” Haney said last week during a presentation to the Rules Committee.

The Board of Supervisors will appoint nine people not employed by the city, including those “directly impacted by the harms” of drug dealing, as well as people with backgrounds in relevant fields. City employees from the Police Department, Public Defenders Office, and District Attorney’s Office will be appointed by their respective agencies.

Though city employees will receive their regular pay for time spent on the task force, other members would be on a volunteer basis with the possibility of a $50 stipend per meeting attended.

The task force was suggested April during a four-hour hearing called by Haney to address open-air drug dealing, which drew an impassioned crowd to City Hall.

“The residents I represent are demanding change and so am I,” said Haney last week, who added that his office has received hundreds of calls and emails on the matter.

Among the emails was a message from Max Young, a 3rd generation San Franciscan announcing the closure of his Mid-Market night club, Mr. Smiths, after 19 years of business.

“Shame on all of you for letting our streets get so horrific that small businesses cannot survive,” Young wrote, stating that rampant open-air drug dealing has taken over his block to the point where his employees, customers and even himself don’t want to be there.

District 6, which includes the Tenderloin, SoMa, and Mid-Market neighborhoods, accounted for 68% of 883 drug-dealing citations or arrests made in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, according to a Budget and Legislative Analyst’s Office report. As of April this year, 46% were still pending and only 15.6% had resulted in a county jail sentence.

Remaining cases either resulted in probation, some other action or were dismissed. Just 5% resulted in diversion (moving cases out of the criminal justice system into rehabilitative or other programs), according to the report.

The city said it spent more than $12 million that year on “suppression and related criminal justice costs” of open-air drug dealing in the Tenderloin, SOMA, and Mid‐Market areas.

“I don’t know what possibly can be done, because they keep throwing money at the situation and it’s not getting any better,” said Glenn Gustafik, pointing to a group of drug dealers outside his business.

Gustafik owns Mister Hyde, a barbershop on Hyde and O’Farrell streets, which falls within a zone police have identified as a hotspot for drug dealing. Until he sees results, Gustafik said he won’t have an opinion on the city’s latest efforts to address the issue.

Alongside the drug dealing task force, Haney introduced a resolution Tuesday declaring overdose deaths a public health crisis, citing 259 overdose deaths in San Francisco in 2018.

Earlier this year Mayor London Breed announced the Methamphetamine Task Force to address rising methamphetamine use in the city. A safe injection services task force was created in 2017, recommending opening safe injection sites in the city, which has not been accomplished.

Rose Nguyen, an employee of a small café on the 600 block of Elise Street, says the drug-dealing problem has increased in the last three years, and business has slowed because of it.

“Nobody protects me,” said Nguyen, who requested the name of the cafe be withheld to avoid retaliation. “Even the guys dealing drugs, they know — police come by (and do) nothing.”

Nguyen said she calls police constantly but rarely receives assistance clearing the drug dealers and drug users that gather outside the cafe, which has been in business for over 20 years. She said she requested the landlord install misters outside to deter people from gathering, as other businesses in the area have resorted to doing.

The drug dealing task force will go before the mayor for final approval, 30 days after which it will become effective. The first meeting will be held within 90 days of the effective date.