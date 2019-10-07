4 injured as Excelsior fire burns 2 homes

Four people were hospitalized after a two-alarm fire broke out in an Excelsior District home Monday, Oct. 7.

Three injured residents and a firefighter are expected to be okay with mild to moderate injuries. The fire originated at 266 Vienna St. and spread to an adjacent home, leaving both uninhabitable and 15 people displaced, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Two cats were reported dead and a puppy and third cat are missing, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, though a neighbor reported the fire may have been caused by an electric scooter, according to fire department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Cinthya Rivas, who lives across the street, said she saw a man and woman exit the home shortly before it became engulfed in flames.

“She started screaming and crying and then everything went out of control,” said Rivas. “The guy came (out) like something maybe exploded on him.”

Residence of the home declined to comment.

The blaze drew roughly 70 firefighters, plus 10 fire engines, three ladder trucks and four ambulances, according to Baxter.

Firefighters requested information on the missing pets be directed to animal control. The missing 7-month-old dog’s name is Star.