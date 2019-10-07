Ex-Stricker Poetry Reading Night 2 

Tuesday October 8th  7:00pm – 9:00pm 

SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.

Join Ex-Stricker as they read the poems and stories written for the strike.  

 

CoEs Students and Educators: Practicing Ethnic Studies

Thursday October 10th 

César E. Chávez Student Center 

Ethnic Studies Faculty Presentations and Panel Discussions

 

Chinatown Rising 

Thursday October 10th 6:30pm 

Annex 1 

Screening of Chinatown Rising,presented by the Asian American Studies 

Directed by Harry Chuck and Josh Chuck 

Discussion panel with Prof. Laureen Chew, Prof. George Woo, and other founding  members of the Asian American Studies.

 

Ex-Stricker Poetry Reading Night 3 

Tuesday October 10th  7:00pm – 9:00pm 

SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.

Join Ex-Stricker in the J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, as they read the poems and stories written for the strike.  

 

CSU Council on Ethnic Studies

Friday October 11th 9:30am – 4:00pm 

CSU Council on Ethnic Studies Summit  

CSU Council on Ethnic Studies

Saturday October 12th 9:30am – 4:00pm  

CSU Council on Ethnic Studies Summit 

50th Anniversary Gala 

Saturday October 12th 5:30pm – 9:00pm

Annex 1

Ethnic Studies 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner Family of 1968 strikers, alumni, and friends celebrate the birth of the first and only College of Ethnic Studies.  

 

