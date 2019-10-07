Events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the College of Ethnic Studies

Ex-Stricker Poetry Reading Night 2

Tuesday October 8th 7:00pm – 9:00pm

SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.

Join Ex-Stricker as they read the poems and stories written for the strike.

CoEs Students and Educators: Practicing Ethnic Studies

Thursday October 10th

César E. Chávez Student Center

Ethnic Studies Faculty Presentations and Panel Discussions

Chinatown Rising

Thursday October 10th 6:30pm

Annex 1

Screening of Chinatown Rising,presented by the Asian American Studies

Directed by Harry Chuck and Josh Chuck

Discussion panel with Prof. Laureen Chew, Prof. George Woo, and other founding members of the Asian American Studies.

Ex-Stricker Poetry Reading Night 3

Tuesday October 10th 7:00pm – 9:00pm

SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.

Join Ex-Stricker in the J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, as they read the poems and stories written for the strike.

CSU Council on Ethnic Studies

Friday October 11th 9:30am – 4:00pm

CSU Council on Ethnic Studies Summit

CSU Council on Ethnic Studies

Saturday October 12th 9:30am – 4:00pm

CSU Council on Ethnic Studies Summit

50th Anniversary Gala

Saturday October 12th 5:30pm – 9:00pm

Annex 1

Ethnic Studies 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner Family of 1968 strikers, alumni, and friends celebrate the birth of the first and only College of Ethnic Studies.