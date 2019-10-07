Ex-Stricker Poetry Reading Night 2
Tuesday October 8th 7:00pm – 9:00pm
SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.
Join Ex-Stricker as they read the poems and stories written for the strike.
CoEs Students and Educators: Practicing Ethnic Studies
Thursday October 10th
César E. Chávez Student Center
Ethnic Studies Faculty Presentations and Panel Discussions
Chinatown Rising
Thursday October 10th 6:30pm
Annex 1
Screening of Chinatown Rising,presented by the Asian American Studies
Directed by Harry Chuck and Josh Chuck
Discussion panel with Prof. Laureen Chew, Prof. George Woo, and other founding members of the Asian American Studies.
Ex-Stricker Poetry Reading Night 3
Tuesday October 10th 7:00pm – 9:00pm
SF State J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, 4th floor, Room 460.
Join Ex-Stricker in the J. Paul Leonard Library Reading Room, as they read the poems and stories written for the strike.
CSU Council on Ethnic Studies
Friday October 11th 9:30am – 4:00pm
CSU Council on Ethnic Studies Summit
CSU Council on Ethnic Studies
Saturday October 12th 9:30am – 4:00pm
CSU Council on Ethnic Studies Summit
50th Anniversary Gala
Saturday October 12th 5:30pm – 9:00pm
Annex 1
Ethnic Studies 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner Family of 1968 strikers, alumni, and friends celebrate the birth of the first and only College of Ethnic Studies.
No Comment