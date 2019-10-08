Gators can’t answer recent woes

The SF State women’s soccer team (2-5-1) came up short Friday, Oct. 4, as they hoped to snap a three-game losing streak against the Stanislaus State Warriors (7-1) with the final score being 2-1.

The Warriors entered Friday’s game with momentum off a win against Cal State Dominguez Hills at home.

The Gators on the other hand, were coming off a crushing loss against Sonoma State with a final score of 2-0.

The Gators started the game with a new goalkeeper, switching sophomore goalies, putting Hayley Garriott in for Sommer Harrington.

“No one scraped it right now, I don’t know what I’m going to do. None of them are up to par right now, no one has taken the (goalkeeper) position, until someone decides to play well, I don’t know what I’m going to do. It’s me being super frank sorry,” said Gators’ head coach Brittany Cameron.

The Gators tried to score early in the first two minutes of the game but the ball was saved by the Warriors goalie, senior Alyssa Herrman.

Garriott struggled early as the Warriors would strike first in the seventh minute of the game.

Senior forward Selia Torres would score from the top of the box with an assist from junior forward Llena Rivera from the right side to get an early lead.

However, the Gators would respond right back with a goal of their own in the 14th minute.

The play started with sophomore defender Daesha Harper kicking a high ball from the middle of the field into the box.

Herrmann tried to intercept the ball, but it ricocheted off her hands, ultimately ending up behind her when freshman forward Alyna Flores quickly dashed to the left side of the goal to punch it in.

Flores’ first career goal tied the game 1-1.

The Gators would remain on defense for most of the first half as they committed four fouls, giving the Warriors a much easier field to work with.

“On the outside we’re speedy, we’re just not finishing our chances. But we’re playing better soccer, just not finishing chances,” said Cameron.

One of those fouls almost led to the Warriors scoring with Garriott out in front of the box but the kick sailed too high over the net.

In the 31st minute, the Warriors take advantage of the shaky Gators defense as Rivera would get her second assist of the day by catching Garriott too far out of the box on a long pass to senior forward Sadie Ortiz to score the eventual game-deciding goal.

“We gotta go, we gotta win, inspire each other, play together, we create chances,” said Cameron trying to inspire her team during halftime. The Gators would come out more aggressive in the second half as they committed five of their nine fouls.

Either kicks were going high or too wide from the net, or long pass plays not connecting. Garriott played a much better half as she made a pair of saves in the 56th and 64th minutes. The Gators had opportunities in the 63rd and the 69th minute, but both shots were unsuccessful.

With only four minutes left, the Gators almost had an opportunity to tie the game, but sophomore forward Glory Smith’s kick sailed too high from the net.

“We’re not good enough right now, as a team, as a unit, individually, there is no one to take over games.” said Cameron on her team’s overall performance.

The Gators slip to 2-5-1 on the season, 0-3 in CCAA play, while the Warriors will improve to 7-1 on the year. The Gators have yet to catch their fall as they dropped their next contest on Sunday, Oct. 6, with 3-0 loss to the Chico State Wildcats (7-2-1).

The Cal State San Marcos Cougars (3-4-2) will host the Gators on Friday, Oct. 11, as SF State’s women’s soccer will look to change their losing ways.