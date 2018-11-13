Car accident at Lake Merced Blvd.

A man driving a black Prius crashed into a lamp post on Lake Merced Blvd at Font Blvd at 6:32 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.

“Single car collision with injuries to be determined,” said UPD Officer Kelly who was organizing traffic after assisting the man into an ambulance. “But he’s being transported to a local hospital.”

Even though UPD responded and got traffic moving quickly, nevertheless traffic built up to Font Blvd Tapia Dr and beyond creating delays along Lake Merced Blvd all the way to Brotherhood Way.