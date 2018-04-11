logo
mobile-logo
HomeOpinionInfogram

Infogram

Stories

The graphic displays the upcoming games for the SF State baseball (13-19) and softball (18-24) teams for the month of

0 Comments
0 Views

Story by: Jacqueline Pinedo and Marisol Cabrera The California Faculty Association (CFA), along with student and faculty members from all 23 California

0 Comments

Stress is a term students are all too familiar with. With the hurdle of midterms barely surpassed, graduation sending seniors

0 Comments

The Pop-Up Pantry, SF State’s primary food distribution program operated by Associated Students Inc., celebrated their one year anniversary of

0 Comments

While Congress fails to reach a decision about the Obama-era program DACA, approximately 690,000 undocumented enrollees are lingering without a

0 Comments
0 Views
Featured Stories

3 Comments

0 Comments

0 Comments

0 Comments

0 Comments
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.