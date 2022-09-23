Bay Area native establishes non-profit, honors mother’s death through athletic scholarship

Ashley Vind, a Bay Area native, identified as low-income growing up; she recalled a period of time when her family was living off of food stamps.

Vind’s parents surrounded her and her two siblings with sports throughout their youth, which has become a great part of her life. She went on to play on athletic teams for different sports such as basketball and soccer.

Had Vind not received a memorial scholarship when she graduated from high school, she wouldn’t have had the opportunity to pursue higher education at UC Berkeley.

Regardless of her family’s limited resources, Vind’s mother Merle – better known as Momma Vind – consistently supported Vind, her siblings and anyone who asked for help.

When Momma Vind died on July 12, 2014 from colon cancer, Vind wanted to continue her legacy.

“Her hospitality and the way she treated others was a direct imprint on how I treat others,” Vind said. “My thing was: how can I continue her legacy? How can our family continue her story? Because her story wasn’t over yet.”

Since the scholarship’s launch, Vind has been able to support 10 student-athletes pursuing higher education at various schools primarily in the Bay Area.

“And so through this scholarship, it’s helped me navigate this grieving process … remembering the struggles that my sister, my brother and I all had when we wanted to pursue higher education,” Vind said.

Ashley Vind shared her story of the Momma Vind Scholarship and Lei Some Love in a video by Xpress.