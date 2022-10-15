SF State to receive $116.3 million for affordable housing project

Assemblyman Phil Ting and other university officials discussed SF State’s newest housing project at West Campus Green and the importance of affordable student housing.

“We [the State Assembly] know that housing is absolutely critical,” Ting said. “Such as critical for our students, it’s critical for our workforce, it’s critical for all faculty and the staff here. This is not just an issue for this university, it’s an issue for the entire system.”

The West Campus Green Project will have 750 units and is expected to open its doors to students next fall. The university received $116.3 million from the state, which will cover 65% of the total cost of the project. SF State will pay the remaining $63 million through the California State University Systemwide Revenue Bond.

This semester, SF State has an on-campus population of 4,107 students and the waitlist for on-campus housing last year was 1,100.

West Campus Green will also have a student health center, office spaces, a dining hall, as well as meeting and studying spaces.

“This is historic for San Francisco State; our tuition is affordable, housing is not,” said SF State’s President Lynn Mahoney. “If we want to keep California State University education and San Francisco State education affordable, we have to build student housing, and we have to build it with state support so that we can charge less.”

In addition to West Campus Green, the officials also said they received $2.5 million for the Cross Cultural Center project on the second floor of the Student Service Building.

This project’s focus is to create a space for diversity and will be home to the Asian American and Pacific Islander Student Center, the Black Unity Center, the Latinx Student Center, Dream Resource Center, Office of Diversity, Student Equity and Interfaith Programs, LGBTQ+ Student Life, Jewish Student Life and Muslim Student Life.

“Here, these individuals will have their own spaces that they have now, but they will have the added benefit of being a close community with each other in the Equity & Community Inclusion Cross Cultural Center space,” said Associate Vice President of Equity and Community Inclusion Frederick Smith. “I can tell you that these types of spaces foster success.”

Ting and the faculty presented at least two designs of what West Campus Green will look like.

According to Associated Students President Karina Zamora, the housing project will be extremely important for the student population at SF State.

“I cannot stress enough how important the funding for affordable student housing projects are,” Zamora said. “As someone who has struggled with housing my entire time here, it’s so nice to know that our students will no longer have to worry about finding a place to sleep.”

West Campus Green housing will be located between the Humanities Building, soccer fields and the Village at Centennial Square.