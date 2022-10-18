The exterior of J. Paul Leonard Library at SF State on Feb. 18, 2021. (Ellie Doyen / Golden Gate Xpress) (Ellie Doyen)
The exterior of J. Paul Leonard Library at SF State on Feb. 18, 2021. (Ellie Doyen / Golden Gate Xpress)

Ellie Doyen

Man flashes student at SF State library

A man harassed multiple students in the library on Tuesday before being arrested by UPD.

Alexis Alexander, Staff Reporter

October 18, 2022

An unidentified man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly flashing a student and yelling obscenities on the third floor of the J. Paul Leonard Library.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a student yelled for help. The student was visibly upset and said the man exposed himself in the women’s restroom. 

The student then asked multiple people for assistance and to call the University Police Department. 

Other students followed the man around the third floor, blocking him in as he walked up and down the library aisles yelling threats as well as racial and homophobic slurs. 

“You are all going to die,” the man yelled at students studying on the floor. 

(Alexis Alexander / Golden Gate Xpress)

Ben Tavianini, a third-year student, was studying in the library when the incident occurred.

“When I got up to go to the bathroom, I saw all these people crowding the elevators,” Tavianini said. “Then I look to my right and there’s some guy yelling racial slurs and something about Nazis. It was scary.” 

UPD entered minutes later and chased the man to the floor below. The man was removed from the library and arrested. 

Because SF State is a public university, the library is open to everyone. 

UPD has not released any information about this incident.

If you are a victim of indecent exposure, contact UPD at 415-338-7200 or the anonymous tip line at 415-338-3030.

Alexis Alexander (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a fourth year at SF State. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in race and resistance studies. She lives in San Francisco but grew up in Monrovia, California. When she has a moment to herself she enjoys live music, matcha with oat milk and long walks in the city.

Campus

