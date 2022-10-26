League of Filipino Students celebrate 25 years of disrupting the status quo and activism at SF State

“Maki Baka!” LFS interim chair Megan Murphy chanted.

“Huwag Matakot!” the crowd shouted back.

The battle cry against the Martial Law regime was coined in the 1970s and translates to “Fight! Do not be afraid.”

25 years ago, the Philippines’ League of Filipino Students formed their first overseas chapter at SF State. Founded on the ideals of democracy and liberation for Filipinos in their homeland and overseas, the group aims to make their voices heard by mobilizing and organizing in the Bay Area.

Alumni, speakers and students gathered in Jack Adams Hall Tuesday to reflect on LFS’ rich history and achievements over the years to celebrate their anniversary.

At the event, alumni and members of various Filipinx groups on campus such as PACE, Chi Rho Omicron, and Alpha Kappa Omicron Sorority discussed their recent work and achievements.

The program also fundraised for the victims of Super Typhoon Noru and SF State LFS alumni Brandon Lee, who was left paralyzed after being attacked by the Philippines’ Armed Forces as he worked as a paralegal in the country.

LFS’ main priority is acknowledging their role as Filipinx youth and students in the U.S. who fight for their brothers and sisters in their homeland.

“Our role is to deepen the understanding of the concrete conditions between Filipinos here and in the homeland through study and also renewing our Filipino culture and history, coming to a proper understanding of how to remedy our current condition and most importantly to take action,” Murphy said. “Currently we’re in a time where the need to act is now.”

Though one of their mottos, “The people united will never be defeated,” LFS focuses on marginalized groups in the Philippines such as Lumad or indigenous people, farm laborers and workers. The student organization that aims to disrupt the status quo.

SF State LFS and Pilipinx American Collegiate Endeavor alumni Pat Racela, celebrated finding a sense of community as a Filipino student who worked and commuted from Pittsburg.

“I’ve always been interested in trying to find a Filipino community, with me being second-generation but also really wanting to be connected to my family and their story and everything they talked about in the Philippines,” Racela said.

Racela said his time in these organizations set him up for adulthood and life after college.

“It all connects to all the stuff that I’m doing right now,” Racela said. “…I really understand the struggle of everyday working Filipino people.”

Jennelyn Quinto, a second year history coordinator for PACE and Kappa Psi Epsilon sorority, came out to support the alliance between Filipinx organizations on campus. She believes the celebration is an opportunity to take space and talk about Filipinx organizations’ common ground and history.

“To me being a Pinay really means standing on the bones of my ancestors and carrying all of this resilience and struggle, really being one for the people and serving the community, the homeland and my family,” Quinto said.