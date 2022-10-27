SF State farmers market to return after a 2-year hiatus

Associated Students’ Farmers Market is set to return in early to mid-November after closing up shop over two years ago. The market will feature a variety of new and returning vendors every Thursday.

The farmers market shut down in Spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But AS Farmers Market Student Coordinator Karan Chheda has been working to bring back the market since August.

“Maybe [we could] do a few markets in this semester to lay down a nice foundation, so that we can begin with a nice start next semester,” Chheda said.

Chheda has been in contact with nearly every previous vendor and about 13 have shown interest in returning.

Dirk Kiehne, owner and operator of Menlo Honey, sold his products at the farmers market since 2014. Dirk came on the first and third Thursday of the month to sell honey, creamed honey, honeycomb, candles, hand cream and body cream.

Kiehne exclusively sold at SF State’s farmers market as he typically vended through word of mouth. Kiehne has not officially been contracted by AS yet, but he is eager to return.

“I’m excited because it felt good to have something going,” Kiehne said. “I really enjoyed coming up there to the market and with COVID, it’s been kind of dull.”

According to the California Farmers’ Markets Association, there has to be a balance of fresh, prepackaged and hot food. Chheda has to abide by these regulations but is working with the vendors so they are all able to return.

According to AS Assistant Executive Director Horace Montgomery, SF State alumnus Jeremy Nicoloff started the farmers market back in 2005.

Initially, Nicoloff was paying the vendors out of pocket to come and serve food to the students. But when the AS Board of Directors found out, they had to reimburse him. Still, AS decided to keep the farmers market model.

The market also used to be all-organic, but AS quickly realized that the food was too expensive for students. As a result, it changed to include non-organic products after two years.

Four years ago, CalFresh was implemented into the farmers market, so people were able to use their electronic benefits as a form of payment. AS will continue this option moving forward.

Due to ongoing paperwork, the official date of the farmers market has not been set, but it will be located in front of the Humanities Building, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays.