A vendor from the Associated Students Farmers Market browses a fellow vendors organic fruit in front of the Humanities Building on Sept. 7, 2016. (Lauren Saldana / Golden Gate Xpress) (Lauren Saldana)
A vendor from the Associated Students Farmers Market browses a fellow vendors organic fruit in front of the Humanities Building on Sept. 7, 2016. (Lauren Saldana / Golden Gate Xpress)

Lauren Saldana

SF State farmers market to return after a 2-year hiatus

Students can look forward to the farmers market's return in November.

Emily Calix, Campus Editor

October 27, 2022

Associated Students’ Farmers Market is set to return in early to mid-November after closing up shop over two years ago. The market will feature a variety of new and returning vendors every Thursday.

The farmers market shut down in Spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But AS Farmers Market Student Coordinator Karan Chheda has been working to bring back the market since August. 

“Maybe [we could] do a few markets in this semester to lay down a nice foundation, so that we can begin with a nice start next semester,” Chheda said. 

Chheda has been in contact with nearly every previous vendor and about 13 have shown interest in returning. 

Dirk Kiehne, owner and operator of Menlo Honey, sold his products at the farmers market since 2014. Dirk came on the first and third Thursday of the month to sell honey, creamed honey, honeycomb, candles, hand cream and body cream. 

Kiehne exclusively sold at SF State’s farmers market as he typically vended through word of mouth. Kiehne has not officially been contracted by AS yet, but he is eager to return. 

“I’m excited because it felt good to have something going,” Kiehne said. “I really enjoyed coming up there to the market and with COVID, it’s been kind of dull.”

According to the California Farmers’ Markets Association, there has to be a balance of fresh, prepackaged and hot food. Chheda has to abide by these regulations but is working with the vendors so they are all able to return. 

According to AS Assistant Executive Director Horace Montgomery, SF State alumnus Jeremy Nicoloff started the farmers market back in 2005. 

Initially, Nicoloff was paying the vendors out of pocket to come and serve food to the students. But when the AS Board of Directors found out, they had to reimburse him. Still, AS decided to keep the farmers market model.

The market also used to be all-organic, but AS quickly realized that the food was too expensive for students. As a result, it changed to include non-organic products after two years.

Four years ago, CalFresh was implemented into the farmers market, so people were able to use their electronic benefits as a form of payment. AS will continue this option moving forward.

Due to ongoing paperwork, the official date of the farmers market has not been set, but it will be located in front of the Humanities Building, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Emily Calix
Emily Calix, Campus Editor
Emily Calix (she/her) is currently the campus editor of Golden Gate Xpress. Emily is a senior at SF State, majoring in journalism and minoring in international relations. She has lived in the Bay Area her whole life, moving among cities but currently lives in Richmond, California. She is a full-time student and a barista at a small coffee shop. Emily is a big foodie so she loves trying out new food places; her favorites include pho, hot pot and sushi. She also enjoys video games; some of her favorites are Animal Crossing, Minecraft and Stardew Valley.

Campus

Third-year SF State students Jecinta Gounder (left) and Stefanie Covarsubias (right) practice dicing onions at SF State Health Promotion and Wellness unit’s beginner knife skills workshop in the Vista Room on Oct. 27, 2022. Gounder and Covarsubias signed up for the workshop after seeing it on the HPWs Instagram. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
Chef Instructor Tim Shaw leads a knife workshop for students
Attendees enter the Charles F. Hagar Planetarium for a presentation of the San Francisco night sky in Thornton Hall on Oct. 27, 2022. (Aiden Brady / Golden Gate Xpress)
“Noche de Estrellas” offers SF State students a bilingual astronomy experience
Jomari Geronimo (Right) speaks with an event attendee during the intermission for the League of Filipino Students 25th Anniversary inside Jack Adams Hall on Oct. 25. 2022. (Miguel Franceso Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
League of Filipino Students celebrate 25 years of disrupting the status quo and activism at SF State
UPD Crime Prevention Coordinator and SF State Director of Emergency Services Mervyn Reyes presenting on safety at the Student Personal Safety training session in the Events Room at J. Paul Leonard Library on Oct. 20, 2022.(Jesus Arriaga / Golden Gate Xpress)
Tips for student safety — SF State officials promote Campus Safety Week
An illustration of online security protecting the cyber web from threats. (Illustration by Luis Cortes / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Information Technology Services unit fights email phishing scams

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.