Gators volleyball remains in playoff race with 3-0 win

The SF State women’s volleyball team defeated Chico State 3-0 Friday night at Don Nasser plaza to keep its playoff hopes intact.

With three more games left on the schedule until the playoffs, the Gators are tied for sixth in the conference with Stanislaus State, who they’ll play Saturday night.

All three of the Gators’ remaining opponents are currently in the playoff picture. A win for the Gators on Saturday would move them into fifth place in the tournament standings.

Six of the 12 teams in the conference will make the tournament, making the remaining games crucial. The Gators have a 13-9 record overall, with a 9-6 record in conference play.

Head coach Matt Hoffman said the remainder of the season is about staying composed.

“Anytime you get down to the end of the season, you get down to counting wins and places in conference, every win is important,” Hoffman said. “So it was good to get back at home and get a win. Not letting the moment being bigger than what it is, just going out there and doing our jobs and executing when the time is called.”

SF State started the first set up 7-2, but Chico State bounced back to tie it at 9-9. Chico State held a slight lead at 20-19, but the Gators won the set 25-20 after scoring the last six points.

Hoffman saw something to improve in the first set that the team could build on for the last few games, which is maintaining control.

“I think game one was a little a little careless with the ball a little bit, but we stay composed and got the job done,” Hoffman said.

The Gators pulled away with the second set, outscoring the Wildcats 25-11 to take a 2-0 lead after two sets.

The Gators were supported by a loud outpour of support, with the home fans dressed in pink for Dig Pink night.The Gators appreciated the encouragement during an important juncture of the season.

“It means a lot to know that we have a community of support that’s building over time, [because of COVID-19] nobody came to games,” setter Kimberly DeBoer said. “And now we have a lot of support to come to games. And it truly does impact the the match and how the other team feels. And we feel that support on the court.”

SF State got out to a 18-12 lead in the third set, but Chico State stormed back with 7 straight points, attempting to extend the game. Ultimately, the Gators finished off the final set 25-23 to win the match 3-0.

There are still things the Gators would like to work on as the team looks ahead to the next game. But overall, they plan to stick to their strategy.

“I think we need to keep on working on the scouting report, keep on working on connections,” middle blocker Chloe Henning said. “But we’ve been improving the last couple weeks.”

The Gators will play their final home game of the season on Saturday at 5 p.m. versus Stanislaus State, who is 18-7 with a 9-6 conference record.