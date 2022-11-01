A San Francisco proposition voting guide for the general election (Con Traducción) (Sa Pagsasalin)
The city has 14 propositions up for voting on Nov. 8.
November 1, 2022
San Francisco has 14 propositions to vote on this November, ranging from affordable housing, sales tax, department and commission measures and more.
Here’s what you should know about this election’s local propositions.
Proposition A: Retiree Supplemental Cost of Living Adjustment; Retirement Board Contract with Executive Director
If passed, Proposition A would grant employees who retired before Nov. 6, 1996, a supplemental cost of living adjustment to their pensions, even as the San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System isn’t fully funded.
Currently, the retirement system provides employees and retirees of San Francisco with pension benefits. In the November 1996 election, a supplemental cost of living adjustment for retirees was approved. However, the retirement system must be considered “fully funded” in order to receive the approved supplemental benefit.
The retirement system is considered fully funded when it meets its expected rate of return and has the ability to pay for the city’s employees’ and retirees’ pensions.
For years the system has not been fully funded, Proposition A would grant retirees who have an annual pension of over $50,000 a supplemental cost of living adjustment of $200 per month. grant certain retirees a monthly $200 increase to their pensions.
Additionally, Proposition A would allow the city’s Retirement Board to grant their executive director, hired on or after Jan. 1, 2023, an individual employment contract.
Currently, the Retirement Board is in charge of monitoring the retirement system and determining who its executive director is. The executive director is not able to enter an individual employment contract and must follow separate employment rules and terms. Because of this, the executive director’s potential salary and benefits are limited.
Official Proponents: Supervisor Ahsha Safaí; Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Catherine Stefani.
Official Opponents: There are no official opponents of Proposition A.
Proposition B: Public Works Department and Commission, Sanitation and Streets Department and Commission
If passed, Proposition B will get rid of the Department of Sanitation and Streets, making the Department of Public Works a single department once more. This includes transferring the Department of Sanitation and Streets’ current responsibilities back to the Department of Public Works.
The 2020 Proposition B was approved by voters in the November 2020 election. The proposition separated the Department of Public Works up into two departments – the Department of Public Works and the Department of Sanitation and Streets.
The Department of Public Works’ primary responsibility is handling San Francisco’s physical infrastructure, including constructing the city’s buildings, roads and sidewalks. The Department of Sanitation and Streets is in charge of upkeeping the city. This includes maintaining cleanliness across the city’s streets, sidewalks, public restrooms, nature and litter.
Official Proponents: Mayor London Breed; City Administrator Carmen Chu; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Catherine Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Former Supervisor Norman Yee; San Francisco Democratic Party
Official Opponents: Assemblymember Matt Haney; Laborers Local 261
Proposition C: Homelessness Oversight Commission
If passed, Proposition C would create a Homelessness Oversight Commission, composed of seven appointed members. The mayor would appoint four members, while the Board of Supervisors would appoint the other three.
Qualifications include:
- One appointee from each side who has experienced being homeless themselves.
- One appointee from each side who has either provided services or advocated for homeless people.
- One of the mayor’s appointees must have expertise in either mental health services or substance abuse treatment.
- One of the mayor’s appointees must have experience in budgeting, financing and auditing.
- One of the mayor’s appointees must have recorded experience working with homeless people.
- One of the mayor’s appointees must have participated in either a merchant’s association, small business association or neighborhood association.
The commission would oversee the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which was established in 2016. The department is in charge of all responsibilities regarding homelessness in San Francisco. Some duties include taking charge of outreach and shelters.
Official Proponents: Supervisor Ahsha Safaí; Assemblymember Matt Haney; Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Catherine Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Gordon Mar; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Official Opponents: There are no official opponents of Proposition C.
Proposition D: Affordable Housing – Initiative Petition
If passed, Proposition D would expedite the approval process for certain types of affordable housing by bypassing the approval of select official city groups, as well as without environmental review.
The affordable housing includes:
- Housing projects with 100% fully affordable units
- Housing projects with at least 10 residential units that provide 15% more affordable units than the city’s minimum requirement
- Housing projects with 80% affordable units for employees within the city college system or the school district
The Board of Supervisors’ approval would not be necessary to go through with the housing projects on city property or city financing.
Currently, new housing developments go through different groups before the project is approved. Some of the groups include the Planning Commission and the Planning Department, the Board of Appeals, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Arts Commission and the Board of Supervisors.
Official Proponents: Habitat for Humanity Greater SF
Official Opponents: Race & Equity in All Planning Coalition; San Francisco Building Trades; San Francisco Labor Council; United Educators of San Francisco; San Francisco Democratic Party; San Francisco Tenants Union; Anti-Displacement Coalition; Council of Community Housing Organizations.
Proposition E: Affordable Housing – Board of Supervisors
If passed, Proposition E would expedite the approval process for certain types of affordable housing projects by bypassing the approval of select official city groups.
The affordable housing exceptions include:
- Housing projects that are 100% fully affordable for families with an annual median income of up to 120% and the average household income being at or below 80% of the annual median income
- Housing projects with at least 10 residential units that have the minimum amount of affordable residential units with an additional 8% of affordable units
- Housing projects for employees within the city college system or school district
The Board of Supervisors’ approval would still be needed for housing projects on city property or with city financing.
Official Proponents: Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Gordon Mar; San Francisco Building Trades; San Francisco Labor Council; United Educators of San Francisco; Unite HERE Local 2; San Francisco Democratic Party; Council of Community Housing Organizations
Official Opponents: GrowSF; Housing Action Coalition; Nor Cal Carpenters Union; SPUR; YIMBY Action
Proposition F: Library Preservation Fund
If passed, Proposition F would approve the renewal of the Library Preservation Fund for 25 years, expiring in June 2048. Branches would be required to operate for a minimum of 1,400 hours weekly. San Francisco will also be able to freeze increases to the minimum funding when the anticipated budget deficit is over $300 million.
The Library Preservation Fund is set to expire in June 2023. The funding comes from a property tax, which sets aside 2.5 cents per $100 yearly for the city’s libraries.
Currently, the city is required to provide minimum funding for its library branches in order to provide the necessary materials, facilities and services needed for regular operation. They also require a certain amount of operational hours weekly, however public hearings are held every five years to adjust these hours.
Branches are also required to be open for 1,211 hours weekly.
Official Proponents: Mayor London Breed, Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton, Supervisor Connie Chan, Supervisor Catherine Stefani, Supervisor Aaron Peskin, Supervisor Gordon Mar, Supervisor Dean Preston, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, Supervisor Myrna Melgar, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Supervisor Hilary Ronen, Supervisor Ahsha Safaí.
Official Opponents: There are no official opponents for Proposition F.
Proposition G: Student Success Fund – Grants to the San Francisco Unified School District
If passed, Proposition G would create the Student Success Fund. The money would come from existing city funds.
The funding would be used for grants toward the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families, to the schools in the San Francisco Unified School District, to the district itself, or to support students’ academic achievements and social and emotional wellness.
There would be three specific types of grants the funding would support, including Student Success Grants, Technical Assistance Grants and District Innovation Grants.
In order to receive a grant, schools must reach three requirements. The first requirement is to have a school site council that includes parents, students, community members and school staff. The second requirement is to have a full-time community school coordinator or plan to hire one. The third requirement is to coordinate with the city and the district to ensure the school is best serving its students. This includes providing resources, strategies and programs.
Currently, the city has a Public Education Enrichment Fund. One-third of the funding goes toward arts, music, sports and library programs. Another one-third goes toward preschool programs, and the final amount goes toward general education.
Official Proponents: Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; School Board President Jenny Lam; San Francisco Democratic Party; United Educators of San Francisco; National Union of Healthcare Workers; San Francisco Beacon Initiative; Coleman Advocates for Children and Youth; Faith in Action Bay Area.
Official Opponents: There are no official opponents of Proposition G.
Proposition H: City Elections in Even-Numbered Years
If passed, Proposition H would hold the elections for mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney and treasurer in even-numbered years. The next election would be held in November 2024 rather than next November and will grant currently elected officials another year to serve. The following terms will continue to be four years.
The general municipal elections occur every four years, landing on odd-numbered years. The last election was held in November 2019 and the next regularly scheduled election will be in November 2023.
Proposition H would also lower the minimum number of signatures for initiative petitions and declarations of policy from 5% of votes casted during the last mayoral election to 2% of the number of San Francisco registered voters.
Official Proponents: California Common Cause; League of Women Voters of San Francisco; San Francisco Democratic Party; Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus; Sierra Club.
Official Opponents: Political Commentator Richie Greenberg
Proposition I: Vehicles on JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway
If passed, Proposition I would allow vehicles in both directions of the Great Highway at all times. Traffic would also be allowed on John F. Kennedy Drive and its connector streets in Golden Gate Park at all times, with the exception of Saturdays and Sundays between April and September from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on legal holidays.
Currently, these areas are only used for pedestrian and recreational purposes and are closed to traffic, with the exception of emergency personnel, official government vehicles and the specified days.
Official Proponents: Disability Rights Advocate Howard Chabner; Retired San Francisco Police Commander Richard Corriea; San Francisco Labor Council; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods; Anni Chung; Frank Noto; Fiona Ma.
Official Opponents: Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Gordon Mar; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Proposition J: Recreational Use of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park
If passed, Proposition J would keep John F. Kennedy Drive and its connected street solely available for recreational use, and will continue to prohibit traffic through the area. The exceptions for certain vehicles would remain.
This proposition calls for the opposite of Proposition I.
Official Proponents: Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Kid Safe SF.
Official Opponents: Disability Rights Advocate Howard Chabner; President of Self Help for the Elderly Anni Chung; Retired San Francisco Police Commander Richard Corriea; President of Sunset Heights Association of Responsible People Frank Noto; San Francisco Labor Council; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods.
Proposition L: Sales Tax for Transportation Projects
If passed, Proposition L would carry out the 0.5% tax rate for the next 30 years, ending in 2053. The money would go towards transportation projects as part of the 2022 Transportation Expenditure Plan.
Some transportation projects include street and public transportation maintenance, a Caltrain rail extending to the Salesforce Transit Center, creating a Caltrain station in the Bayview area, constructing a Mission Bay ferry landing, and community projects in vulnerable neighborhoods.
The Transportation Authority could also issue a maximum of $1.91 billion in bonds to further fund these projects. Their spending limit may also be increased for the next four years.
The current transportation spending plan and enacted tax rate are set to expire in March 2034.
Official Proponents: Mayor London Breed; San Francisco County Transportation Authority Chair and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; San Francisco Democratic Party; Firefighters Local 798; San Francisco Transit Riders; San Francisco Bike Coalition; Walk San Francisco; Senior and Disability Action; San Francisco Labor Council; San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council; TWU Local 250A (Muni drivers); Sierra Club.
Official Opponents: Larry Marso; George Wooding; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods.
Proposition M: Tax on Vacant Residential Units
If passed, Proposition M would impose a tax on owners of vacant residential units beginning on Jan. 1, 2024 and ending on Dec. 31, 2053. The tax would apply to residential units in buildings with at least three units that have been vacant for more than 182 days. Exceptions to this tax include units intended for travelers and tourists, nursing homes and residential care facilities.
Depending on the unit’s size, the tax would range from $2,500 to $5,000 per vacant unit. The tax rate could increase to a maximum of $20,000 if the owner continues to keep the unit vacant for two consecutive years.
With this tax money, the city would put the funds into a Housing Activation Fund and would go towards two programs. The first program would fund affordable housing. The other program would subsidize rent for individuals at least 60 years old and low-income households.
Currently, San Francisco does not tax vacant apartments, condominiums or other residential properties. However, they do tax certain vacant commercial spaces such as ground-floor retail units.
Official Proponents: San Francisco Democratic Party; Council of Community Housing Organizations; United Educators of San Francisco; Faith in Action Bay Area; Senior and Disability Action; Affordable Housing Alliance; Community Tenants Association.
Official Opponents: San Francisco Apartment Association.
Proposition N: Golden Gate Park Underground Parking Facility; Golden Gate Park Concourse Authority
Proposition N would allow the City to spend public funds on the parking garage below the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park.
The parking lot is currently controlled by the Golden Gate Park Concourse Authority and the Recreation and Park Commission.
Both of these groups leased the garage to a nonprofit organization, and the current parking rates are set by the Board of Supervisors.
Official Proponents: Mayor London Breed.
Official Opponents: There are no official opponents of Proposition N.
Proposition O: Additional Parcel Tax for City College
If passed, Proposition O would implement an additional parcel tax on San Francisco property owners ranging from $150-$4,000, starting on July 1, 2023. The proposed rate would depend on the type of property the owners have, including residential and nonresidential properties and square footage.
Exempted properties include properties with an owner who is at least 65 years old before July 1 and properties that are not required to pay regular property taxes, including non-profit properties.
One-fourth of the tax revenue would fund services and programs related to enrollment, basic needs, retention and job placement. One-fourth would fund programs related to necessary basic skills, including proficiency in English, technology use and U.S. citizenship. One-fourth would fund workforce development programs. One-fourth would fund underrepresented students and their success and leadership development.
Currently, an annual flat tax of $99 is imposed on San Francisco property owners. This tax is set to expire at the end of June 2032 and funds teachers, libraries and counselors.
Official Proponents: City Council Faculty (AFT 2121); City Council Staff (SEIU 1021); Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; San Francisco Democratic Party; United Educators of San Francisco; San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club; Coleman Advocates for Children & Youth.
Official Opponents: San Francisco Apartment Association.
Registered voters are eligible to take part in the election. The registration deadline has passed, but eligible citizens may still register by going through the Same Day Voter Registration process.
To vote before election day, the City Hall Voting Center will be open on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On election day, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting as well as mail-in voting and ballot drop-off.
In order for mail-in ballots to be counted, they must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8.
To find a voting center that best fits your needs, click here.
Una guía de votación de propuestas de San Francisco para las elecciones generales
La ciudad tiene 14 propuestas para votar el 8 de noviembre.
San Francisco tiene 14 propuestas para votar este noviembre, que van desde viviendas asequibles, impuestos sobre las ventas, medidas departamentales y de comisiones y más.
Esto es lo que debe saber sobre las propuestas locales de esta elección.
Propuesta A: Ajuste del costo de vida suplementario para jubilados; Contrato de Junta de Retiro con Director Ejecutivo
Si se aprueba, la Propuesta A les darían a los empleados que se jubilaron antes del 6 de noviembre de 1996 un ajuste adicional por costo de vida a sus pensiones, aun cuando el Sistema de Jubilación de los Empleados de San Francisco no está completamente financiado.
Actualmente, el sistema de jubilación da beneficios de pensión a los empleados y jubilados de San Francisco. En las elecciones de noviembre de 1996, se aprobó un ajuste adicional por costo de vida para los jubilados. Sin embargo, el sistema de jubilación debe considerarse “totalmente financiado” para recibir el beneficio complementario aprobado.
El sistema de jubilación se considera totalmente financiado cuando alcanza su tasa de rendimiento esperada y tiene la capacidad de pagar las pensiones de los empleados y jubilados de la ciudad.
Durante años, el sistema no ha sido totalmente financiado, la Proposición A daría a los jubilados que tienen una pensión anual de más de $50,000 un ajuste adicional por costo de vida de $200 por mes. otorgar a ciertos jubilados un aumento mensual de $200 a sus pensiones.
Además, la Proposición A permitiría que la Junta de Retiro de la ciudad le dara a su director ejecutivo, contratado a partir del 1 de enero de 2023, un contrato de empleo individual.
Actualmente, la Junta de Retiro es encargo de monitorear el sistema de retiro y determina quién es su director ejecutivo. El director ejecutivo no puede entrar en un contrato de trabajo individual y debe seguir reglas y términos de empleo separados. Por esto, el salario y los beneficios potenciales del director ejecutivo son limitados.
Proponentes Oficiales: Supervisora Ahsha Safaí; el presidente de la junta y supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisora Connie Chan; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisora Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisora Hillary Ronen; Supervisora Catalina Stefani.
Oponentes Oficiales: No hay opositores oficiales para la Propuesta A.
Propuesta B: Departamento y Comisión de Obras Públicas, Departamento y Comisión de Saneamiento y Calles
Si se aprueba, la Propuesta B eliminará el Departamento de Saneamiento y Calles, convirtiendo al Departamento de Obras Públicas en un solo departamento una vez más. Esto incluye transferir las responsabilidades actuales del Departamento de Saneamiento y Calles al Departamento de Obras Públicas.
La Propuesta B de 2020 fue aprobada por los votantes en las elecciones de noviembre de 2020. La proposición separó el Departamento de Obras Públicas en dos departamentos: el Departamento de Obras Públicas y el Departamento de Saneamiento y Calles.
La responsabilidad principal del Departamento de Obras Públicas es manejar la infraestructura física de San Francisco, incluida la construcción de los edificios, las carreteras y las aceras de la ciudad. El Departamento de Saneamiento y Calles está en cargo del mantenimiento de la ciudad. Esto incluye mantener la limpieza en las calles, aceras, baños públicos, la naturaleza y la basura de la ciudad.
Proponentes oficiales: Alcalde London Breed; la Administradora del cuidad Carmen Chu; Supervisora Connie Chan; Supervisora Catalina Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisora Hillary Ronen; ex Supervisor Norman Yee; Partido Demócrata de San Francisco.
Oponentes Oficiales: Asambleísta Matt Haney; Obreros Local 261
Propuesta C: Comisión de Supervisión de Personas sin Hogar
Si se aprueba, La Propuesta C crearía una Comisión de Supervisión de Personas sin Hogar, compuesta por siete miembros designados. El alcalde nombraría a cuatro miembros, mientras que la Junta de Supervisores nombraría a los otros tres.
Las calificaciones incluyen:
- Una persona designada de cada lado que haya experimentado quedarse sin hogar.
- Una persona designada de cada lado que haya dado servicios o defendido a las personas sin hogar.
- Una de las personas designadas por el alcalde debe tener experiencia en servicios de salud mental o tratamiento de abuso de sustancias.
- Uno de los designados por el alcalde debe tener experiencia en presupuesto, financiamiento y auditoría.
- Una de las personas designadas por el alcalde debe tener experiencia registrada trabajando con personas sin hogar.
- Una de las personas designadas por el alcalde debe haber participado en una asociación de comerciantes, una asociación de pequeños empresarios o una asociación de vecinos.
La comisión supervisaría el Departamento de Personas sin Hogar y Vivienda de Apoyo, que se estableció en 2016. El departamento está a cargo de todas las responsabilidades relacionadas con las personas sin hogar en San Francisco. Algunos deberes incluyen hacerse cargo de la divulgación y los refugios.
Official Proponents: Supervisor Ahsha Safaí; Assemblymember Matt Haney; Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Catherine Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Gordon Mar; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Proponentes Oficiales: Supervisora Ahsha Safaí; asambleísta Matt Haney; el presidente de la junta y Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisora Catalina Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; el supervisor Gordon Mar; el supervisor Dean Preston; el supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisora Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Oponentes oficiales: No hay opositores oficiales a la Proposición C.
Propuesta D: Vivienda Asequible – Petición de Iniciativa
Si se aprueba, la Propuesta D aceleraría el proceso de aprobación para ciertos tipos de viviendas asequibles al pasar por alto la aprobación de grupos oficiales de la ciudad selectos, así como sin una revisión ambiental.
La vivienda asequible incluye:
- Proyectos de vivienda con unidades 100% totalmente asequibles
- Proyectos de vivienda con al menos 10 unidades residenciales que proporcionen un 15 % más de unidades asequibles que el requisito mínimo de la ciudad
- Proyectos de vivienda con 80% de unidades asequibles para empleados dentro del sistema universitario de la ciudad o el distrito escolar
La aprobación de la Junta de Supervisores no sería necesaria para llevar a cabo los proyectos de vivienda en propiedad de la ciudad o el financiamiento de la ciudad.
Actualmente, las nuevas promociones de viviendas pasan por diferentes grupos antes de que se apruebe el proyecto. Algunos de los grupos incluyen la Comisión de Planificación y el Departamento de Planificación, la Junta de Apelaciones, la Comisión de Preservación Histórica, la Comisión de Artes y la Junta de Supervisores.
Proponentes oficiales: Habitat for Humanity Greater SF
Oponentes Oficiales: Race & Equity in All Planning Coalition; oficios de construcción de San Francisco; Consejo Laboral de San Francisco; Educadores Unidos de San Francisco; Partido Demócrata de San Francisco; Sindicato de Inquilinos de San Francisco; Coalición contra el Desplazamiento; Consejo de Organizaciones Comunitarias de Vivienda.
Propuesta E: Vivienda asequible – Junta de supervisores
Si se aprueba, la Propuesta E aceleraría el proceso de aprobación para ciertos tipos de proyectos de viviendas asequibles al pasar por alto la aprobación de grupos municipales oficiales selectos.
Las excepciones de vivienda asequible incluyen:
- Proyectos de vivienda que son 100 % totalmente asequibles para familias con un ingreso medio anual de hasta el 120 % y un ingreso familiar promedio igual o inferior al 80 % del ingreso medio anual
- Proyectos de vivienda con al menos 10 unidades residenciales que tengan la cantidad mínima de unidades residenciales asequibles con un 8% adicional de unidades asequibles
- Proyectos de vivienda para empleados dentro del sistema universitario de la ciudad o distrito escolar
Aún se necesitaría la aprobación de la Junta de Supervisores para proyectos de vivienda en propiedad de la ciudad o con financiamiento de la ciudad.
Proponentes Oficiales: Presidente de la Junta y Supervisor Shamann Walton; la supervisora Connie Chan; el supervisor Aaron Peskin; el supervisor Dean Preston; la supervisora Hillary Ronen; el supervisor Gordon Mar; oficios de construcción de San Francisco; Consejo Laboral de San Francisco; Educadores Unidos de San Francisco; Unite HERE Local 2; Partido Demócrata de San Francisco; Consejo de Organizaciones de Vivienda Comunitaria
Oponentes oficiales: GrowSF; Coalición de Acción por la Vivienda; ni la Unión de Carpinteros de Cal; SPUR; YIMBY Action
Propuesta F: Fondo de Preservación de la Biblioteca
Si se aprueba, la Propuesta F aprobaría la renovación del Fondo de Preservación de Bibliotecas por 25 años, con vencimiento en junio de 2048. Se requeriría que las sucursales operen por un mínimo de 1,400 horas semanales. San Francisco también podrá congelar los aumentos a la financiación mínima cuando el déficit presupuestario previsto supere los $300 millones.
El Fondo de Preservación de Bibliotecas expirará en junio de 2023. La financiación proviene de un impuesto a la propiedad, que reserva 2,5 centavos por cada $100 al año para las bibliotecas de la ciudad.
Actualmente, la ciudad debe proporcionar fondos mínimos para las sucursales de su biblioteca a fin de proporcionar los materiales, las instalaciones y los servicios necesarios para el funcionamiento normal. También requieren una cierta cantidad de horas operativas semanales, sin embargo, se realizan audiencias públicas cada cinco años para ajustar estas horas.
También se requiere que las sucursales estén abiertas 1,211 horas semanales.
Proponentes oficiales: alcalde London Breed, presidente de la junta y supervisor Shamann Walton, supervisor Connie Chan, supervisor Catherine Stefani, supervisor Aaron Peskin, supervisor Gordon Mar, supervisor Dean Preston, supervisor Matt Dorsey, supervisor Myrna Melgar, supervisor Rafael Mandelman, supervisor Hilary Ronen, Supervisora Ahsha Safaí.
Oponentes oficiales: No hay opositores oficiales a la Proposición F.
Propuesta G: Fondo para el Éxito Estudiantil – Subvenciones al Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Francisco
Si se aprueba, la Propuesta G crearía el Fondo para el Éxito Estudiantil. El dinero provendría de los fondos existentes de la ciudad.
Los fondos se utilizarían para subvenciones para el Departamento de Niños, Jóvenes y sus Familias, para las escuelas del Distrito Escolar Unificado de San Francisco, para el propio distrito o para apoyar los logros académicos, el bienestar social y emocional de los estudiantes.
Habría tres tipos específicos de subvenciones que respaldarían los fondos, incluidas las subvenciones para el éxito estudiantil, las subvenciones para asistencia técnica y las subvenciones para la innovación del distrito.
Para recibir una subvención, las escuelas deben cumplir con tres requisitos. El primer requisito es tener un consejo escolar que incluya padres, estudiantes, miembros de la comunidad y personal escolar. El segundo requisito es tener un coordinador de escuela comunitaria de tiempo completo, o planear contratar uno. El tercer requisito es coordinar con la ciudad y el distrito para garantizar que la escuela sirva mejor a sus estudiantes. Esto incluye proporcionar recursos, estrategias y programas.
Actualmente, la ciudad cuenta con un Fondo de Enriquecimiento de la Educación Pública. Un tercio de los fondos se destina a programas de arte, música, deportes y biblioteca. Otro tercio se destina a programas preescolares y el monto final se destina a educación general.
Proponentes Oficiales: Supervisora Hillary Ronen; Supervisora Myrna Melgar; la presidenta de la junta escolar, Jenny Lam; Partido Demócrata de San Francisco; Educadores Unidos de San Francisco; Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores de la Salud; Iniciativa del faro de San Francisco; Defensores de Coleman para Niños y Jóvenes; Fe en Acción Área de la Bahía.
Oponentes oficiales: No hay opositores oficiales a la Propuesta G.
Proposición H: Elecciones municipales en años pares
Si se aprueba, la Proposición H llevaría a cabo las elecciones para alcalde, alguacil, fiscal de distrito, fiscal municipal y tesorero en años pares. La próxima elección se llevará a cabo en noviembre de 2024 en lugar del próximo noviembre y otorgará a los funcionarios actualmente electos otro año de servicio. Los siguientes plazos seguirán siendo de cuatro años.
Las elecciones municipales generales ocurren cada cuatro años, aterrizando en años impares. La última elección se llevó a cabo en noviembre de 2019 y la próxima elección programada regularmente será en noviembre de 2023.
La Proposición H también reduciría la cantidad mínima de firmas para peticiones de iniciativa y declaraciones de política del 5 % de los votos emitidos durante la última elección de alcalde al 2 % de la cantidad de votantes registrados en San Francisco.
Proponentes oficiales: Causa común de California; Liga de Mujeres Votantes de San Francisco; Partido Demócrata de San Francisco; Asiático-estadounidenses avanzando en la justicia-Asian Law Caucus; Club Sierra.
Opositores oficiales: comentarista político Richie Greenberg
Propuesta I: Vehículos en JFK Drive en Golden Gate Park y el Geat Highway
Si se aprueba, la Proposición I permitiría vehículos en ambas direcciones del Great Highway en todo momento. También se permitiría el tráfico en John F. Kennedy Drive y sus calles conectoras en Golden Gate Park en todo momento, con la excepción de los sábados y domingos entre abril y septiembre de 6:00 a. m. a 6:00 p. m. y en días feriados legales.
Actualmente, estas áreas solo se utilizan para peatonales y recreativos y están cerradas al tráfico, con excepción del personal de emergencia, vehículos oficiales del gobierno y los días señalados.
Proponentes oficiales: Defensor de los derechos de las personas con discapacidad Howard Chabner; el comandante retirado de la policía de San Francisco, Richard Corriea; Consejo Laboral de San Francisco; Coalición por los Vecindarios de San Francisco; Anni Chung; Frank Noto; Fiona Ma.
Oponentes Oficiales: Supervisor Matt Dorsey; el supervisor Gordon Mar; Supervisora Myrna Melgar; el supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Propuesta J: Uso recreativo de JFK Drive en el parque Golden Gate
Si se aprueba, la Proposición J mantendría John F. Kennedy Drive y su calle conectada únicamente disponibles para uso recreativo, y continuaría prohibiendo el tráfico en el área. Se mantendrían las excepciones para determinados vehículos.
Esta proposición exige lo contrario de la Proposición I.
Proponentes Oficiales: Supervisora Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; el supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisora Myrna Melgar; San Francisco seguro para niños.
Oponentes Oficiales: El Defensor de los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad Howard Chabner; Presidente de Autoayuda para Ancianos Anni Chung; el comandante retirado de la policía de San Francisco, Richard Corriea; el presidente de la Asociación de Personas Responsables de Sunset Heights, Frank Noto; Consejo Laboral de San Francisco; Coalición por los Vecindarios de San Francisco.
Propuesta L: Impuesto sobre las ventas para proyectos de transporte
Si se aprueba, la Proposición L aplicaría la tasa impositiva del 0.5 % durante los próximos 30 años, hasta 2053. El dinero se destinaría a proyectos de transporte como parte del Plan de Gastos de Transporte de 2022.
Algunos proyectos de transporte incluyen el mantenimiento de calles y transporte público, un Caltrain que se extiende hasta el Centro de Tránsito de Salesforce, la creación de una estación Caltrain en el área de Bayview, la construcción de un embarcadero de Ferry en Mission Bay y proyectos comunitarios en vecindarios vulnerables.
La Autoridad de Transporte también podría emitir un máximo de $1.910 millones en bonos para financiar aún más estos proyectos. Su límite de gasto también puede aumentarse durante los próximos cuatro años.
El Plan de Gastos de Transporte actual y la tasa impositiva promulgada expirarán en marzo de 2034.
Proponentes oficiales: Alcalde London Breed; el presidente y supervisor de la Autoridad de Transporte del Condado de San Francisco, Rafael Mandelman; Partido Demócrata de San Francisco; Bomberos Local 798; Pasajeros del Tránsito de San Francisco; Coalición de Bicicletas de San Francisco; Paseo San Francisco; Acción de Personas Mayores y de Invalidez; Consejo Laboral de San Francisco; Consejo de Oficios de Edificación y Construcción de San Francisco; TWU Local 250A (conductores Muni); Club Sierra.
Oponentes oficiales: Larry Marso; George Wooding; Coalición por los Vecindarios de San Francisco.
Propuesta M: Impuesto sobre Unidades Residenciales Vacantes
Si se aprueba, la Proposición M impondría un impuesto a los propietarios de unidades residenciales vacantes empezando el 1 de enero de 2024 y hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2053. El impuesto se aplicaría a las unidades residenciales en edificios con al menos tres unidades y que hayan estado vacantes durante más de 182 días. Las excepciones a este impuesto incluyen unidades destinadas a viajeros y turistas, hogares de ancianos y centros de atención residencial.
Dependiendo del tamaño de la unidad, el impuesto sería entre $2,500 y $5,000 por unidad vacante. La tasa impositiva podría aumentar hasta un máximo de $20,000 si el propietario continúa manteniendo la unidad desocupada durante dos años consecutivos.
Con este dinero de los impuestos, la ciudad pondría los fondos en un Fondo de Activación de Vivienda y se destinaría a dos programas. El primer programa financiaría viviendas asequibles. El otro programa subsidiaría el alquiler de personas que tengan al menos 60 años y familias de bajos ingresos.
Actualmente, San Francisco no grava los apartamentos, condominios u otras propiedades residenciales vacantes. Sin embargo, gravan ciertos espacios comerciales vacantes, como las unidades comerciales en la planta baja.
Proponentes oficiales: Partido Demócrata de San Francisco; Consejo de Organizaciones de Vivienda Comunitaria; Educadores Unidos de San Francisco; Fe en Acción Área de la Bahía; Acción de Personas Mayores y de Invalidez; Alianza de Vivienda Asequible; Asociación de Inquilinos de la Comunidad.
Oponentes oficiales: Asociación de Apartamentos de San Francisco.
Proposición N: Estacionamiento subterráneo del Golden Gate Park; Autoridad del Concurso del Golden Gate Park
Si se aprueba, la Proposición N permitiría a la Ciudad gastar fondos públicos en el estacionamiento debajo del Music Concourse en el Golden Gate Park.
El estacionamiento está actualmente controlado por la Autoridad del Concurso del Parque Golden Gate y la Comisión de Parques y Recreación.
Ambos grupos arrendaron el garaje a una organización sin fines de lucro, y la Junta de Supervisores establece las tarifas actuales de estacionamiento.
Proponentes oficiales: Alcalde London Breed.
Oponentes oficiales: No hay opositores oficiales a la Proposición N.
Propuesta O: Impuesto adicional a las parcelas para City College
Si se aprueba, la Proposición O implementaría un impuesto a las parcelas adicional para los propietarios de San Francisco que oscila entre $150 y $4,000, a partir del 1 de julio de 2023. La tasa propuesta dependería del tipo de propiedad que tengan los propietarios, incluidas las propiedades residenciales y no residenciales y pies cuadrados.
Las propiedades exentas incluyen propiedades con un propietario que tenga al menos 65 años antes del 1 de julio y propiedades que no están obligadas a pagar impuestos regulares sobre la propiedad, incluidas las propiedades sin fines de lucro.
Una cuarta parte de los ingresos fiscales financiaría servicios y programas relacionados con la inscripción, las necesidades básicas, la retención y la colocación laboral. Una cuarta parte financiaría programas relacionados con las habilidades básicas necesarias, incluido el dominio del inglés, el uso de tecnología y la ciudadanía estadounidense. Una cuarta parte financiaría programas de desarrollo de la fuerza laboral. Una cuarta parte financiaría a los estudiantes subrepresentados y su éxito y desarrollo de liderazgo.
Actualmente, se impone un impuesto anual fijo de $99 a los propietarios de viviendas en San Francisco. Este impuesto expirará al final de junio de 2032 y financia a maestros, bibliotecas y consejeros.
Proponentes Oficiales: Facultad del Concejo Municipal (AFT 2121); Personal del Concejo Municipal (SEIU 1021); el presidente de la junta y supervisor Shamann Walton; Partido Demócrata de San Francisco; Educadores Unidos de San Francisco; Club Demócrata Latinx de San Francisco; Defensores de Coleman para niños y jóvenes.
Oponentes oficiales: Asociación de Apartamentos de San Francisco.
Los votantes registrados son elegibles para participar en la elección. La fecha límite de registro ha pasado, pero los ciudadanos elegibles aún pueden registrarse mediante el proceso de registro de votantes el mismo día.
Para votar antes del día de las elecciones, el Centro de Votación del Ayuntamiento estará abierto el 5 y 6 de noviembre de 10 a. m. a 4 p. m.
El día de las elecciones, los centros de votación estarán abiertos de 7 a. m. – 8 p. m. para la votación en persona, así como la votación por correo y la entrega de boletas.
Para que se cuenten las boletas por correo, deben tener matasellos del 8 de noviembre o antes.
Para encontrar el centro de votación que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades aquí.
Giya para sa pagboto ng mga proposisyon sa San Francisco para sa parating na Halalan
Mayroong 14 na Proposition sa balota para sa lungsod ng San Francisco ngayong parating na halalan. Ang mga isyu na haharapin ng mga proposition ay nagmumula sa abot-kayang tirahan, antas ng mga buwis, mga isyung kagawaran at iba pa.
Itong ang mga dapat alamin bago bumoto ngayong Halalan 2022.
Proposition A: Retiree Supplemental Cost of Living Adjustment; Retirement Board Contract with Executive Director
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition A ay magbibigay ng pandagdag na pagsasaayos ng gastos sa pamumuhay sa pensyon ng mga nagretiro bago mag Nov. 6, 1996. Ito ay kahit man hindi puno ang pondo ng San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System.
Sa kasalukuyan, ang sistema ng pagreretiro ay mamamahayag sa mga empleyado at nagretiro ng San Francisco ng benepisyo ng pensyon. Noong Halalan 1996, pinayagan ang pandagdag na pagsasaayos ng gastos sa pamumuhay sa pensyon ng mga nagretiro. Gayunman, ang sistema ng pagreretiro ay dapat maging kumpleto sa pondo para makuha ang pinayagan na pandagdag na benepisyo.
Itinuturing na ganap na pinondohan ang sistema ng pagreretiro kapag naabot nito ang inaasahang rate ng pagbabalik at may kakayahang magbayad para sa mga pensyon ng mga empleyado at retirees ng lungsod.
Maraming taon nang hindi sapat ang pondo ng sistema, ang Proposition A ay magbibigay ng pandagdag na pagsasaayos ng gastos sa pamumuhay sa mga nagretiro na mayroong taunang pensyon na lumalagpas ng $50,000.
Karagdagan, ang Proposition A ay sabay din papayagan ang Lupon ng Pagreretiro na bigyan ang kanilang punong tagapamahala, na kinuha pagkatapos ng Enero 1, 2023, ng indibidwal na kontrata sa pagtatrabaho.
Sa kasalukuyan, ang Lupon ng Pagreretiro ay namamahala sa pagsubaybay ng sistema ng pagreretiro at sila rin ang tumutukoy kung sino ang kanilang punong tagapamahala. Ang punong tagapamahala ay hindi pwede bigyan ng indibidwal na kontrata sa pagtatrabaho at dapat sumunod sa ibang patakaran at termino ng pagtatrabaho. Dahil dito, limitado ang pwedeng sahod at benepisyo ng punong tagapamahala.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Supervisor Ahsha Safaí; Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Catherine Stefani.
Opisyal na Kalaban: Walang opisyal na kalaban ang Proposition A.
Proposition B: Public Works Department and Commission, Sanitation and Streets Department and Commission
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition B ay magtatangal ng Department of Sanitation and Streets, ibabalik nito ang pagiisang Department of Public Works. Kasama dito ang pagbabalik ng mga pananagutan ng Department of Sanitation and Streets sa Department of Public Works.
Yung 2020 Proposition B ay inaprubahan ng mga botante noong Halalan 2020. Ang proposition na iyon ay hiniwalay ang Department of Public Works sa dalawang department – ang Department of Public Works at ang Department of Sanitation and Streets.
Ang pangunahing responsibilidad ng Department of Public Works ay ang pamamahala sa pisikal na imprastraktura ng San Francisco, kasama dito ay ang pagtayo ng mga gusali, bangketa, at kalsada ng lungsod. Ang Department of Sanitation and Streets ay namamahala sa paglinis ng lungsod. Kasama dito ay ang pagpapanatili ng kalinisan ng mga kalsada, bangketa, pampublikong palikuran, at kalikasan ng lungsod.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Mayor London Breed; City Administrator Carmen Chu; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Catherine Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Former Supervisor Norman Yee; San Francisco Democratic Party
Opisyal na Kalaban: Assemblymember Matt Haney; Laborers Local 261
Proposition C: Homelessness Oversight Commission.
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition C ay gagawa ng Homelessness Oversight Commission, na binubuo ng pitong hinirang na kasapi. Ang alkalde ay hihirang ng apat na kasapi, habang ang Board of Supervisors ay hihirang ng natitirang tatlo.
Kasama sa mga kwalipikasyon:
- Isang hinirang galing sa magkabilang panig na nakaranas ng kawalan ng tirahan.
- Isang hinirang galing sa magkabilang panig na nakapagbigay ng serbisyo o itinaguyod ang mga nakaranas ng kawalan ng matitirahan.
- Isa sa mga hinirang ng alkalde ay dapat mayroong karanasan sa kalusugang pangkaisipan o pagtrato ng pag-aabuso sa droga.
- Isa sa mga hinirang ng alkalde ay dapat mayroong karanasan sa pagbabadyet, pagpopondo, at pagsusuri.
- Isa sa mga hinirang ng alkalde ay dapat mayroong karanasan sa pagtatrabaho kasama ang mga nawalan ng tirahan.
- Isa sa mga hinirang ng alkalde ay dapat nakalahok sa samahan ng negosyante, samahan ng mga maliit na negosyo, o samahan ng barangay.
Ang komisyon ay mamahala sa Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, na itinayo noong 2016. Yung departamento ay namamahala sa lahat ng responsibilidad na kaugnay sa kawalan ng tirahan sa San Francisco. Kabilang sa mga responsibilidad ay pamumuno sa outreach at sa mga silungan.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Supervisor Ahsha Safaí; Assemblymember Matt Haney; Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Catherine Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Gordon Mar; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Opisyal na Kalaban: Walang opisyal na kalaban ang Proposition C.
Proposition D: Affordable Housing – Initiative Petition
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition D ay mapapabilis ang proseso ng pagpapahintulot para sa ilang uri ng mga abot-kayang tirahan. Mararating ito sa pag-bypass ng pagpapahintulot ng piling opisyal na mga grupo ng lungsod at sa pagkawala ng pagsusuri sa kapaligiran.
Kasama dito ay:
- Mga proyekto sa pabahay na 100% abot-kaya ang mga tirahan.
- Mga proyekto sa pabahay na may hindi bababa sa 10 tirahan na nagbibigay ng 15% na mas abot-kayang mga tirahan kumpara sa pinakamababa na kinakailangan ng lungsod.
- Mga proyekto sa pabahay na may 80% abot-kayang mga tirahan para sa mga empleyado sa loob ng sistema ng kolehiyo ng lungsod o distrito ng paaralan.
Ang pagpayag ng Board of Supervisors ay hindi na kailangan para ituloy ang mga proyekto sa pabahay na itatayo sa lupain ng lungsod o gamit ang pera ng lungsod.
Sa kasalukuyan, ang mga bagong proyekto sa pabahay ay dumadaan sa iba-ibang grupo bago payagan tumuloy ang proyekto. Kasama sa mga grupo na ito ay ang Planning Commission at ang Planning Department, ang Board of Appeals, ang Historic Preservation Commission, ang Arts Commission, at ang Board of Supervisors.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Habitat for Humanity Greater SF
Opisyal na Kalaban: Race & Equity in All Planning Coalition; San Francisco Building Trades; San Francisco Labor Council; United Educators of San Francisco; San Francisco Democratic Party; San Francisco Tenants Union; Anti-Displacement Coalition; Council of Community Housing Organizations
Proposition E: Affordable Housing – Board of Supervisors
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition E ay mapapabilis ang proseso ng pagpapahintulot para sa ilang uri ng mga abot-kayang tirahan. Mararating ito sa pag-bypass ng pagpapahintulot ng piling opisyal na mga grupo ng lungsod.
Kasama sa mga pagbubukod ay:
- Mga proyekto sa pabahay na 100% abot-kaya para sa mga pamilya na ang taunang kinikita na abot sa 120% at ang karaniwang kita ng kabahayan ay nasa o masmababa sa 80% ng taunang kita.
- Mga proyekto sa pabahay na may hindi bababa sa 10 tirahan na mayroong pinakamababang bilang ng mga tirahang abot-kaya na meron din karagdagang 8% na tirahang abot-kaya.
- Mga proyekto sa pabahay para sa mga empleyado sa loob ng sistema ng kolehiyo ng lungsod o distrito ng paaralan.
Kailangan pa rin ang pahintulot ng Board of Supervisors para sa mga proyekto sa pabahay na itatayo sa lupain ng lungsod o pinopondohan ng lungsod.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Gordon Mar; San Francisco Building Trades; San Francisco Labor Council; United Educators of San Francisco; Unite HERE Local 2; San Francisco Democratic Party; Council of Community Housing Organizations
Opisyal na Kalaban: GrowSF; Housing Action Coalition; Nor Cal Carpenters Union; SPUR; YIMBY Action
Proposition F: Library Preservation Fund
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition F ay papayagan ang pagpapanibago ng Library Preservation Fund para sa susunod na 25 na taon, ito ay matatapos sa Junio 2048. Ang mga aklatan ay kailangang tumakbo na hindi bumababa sa 1,400 na oras kada linggo. Pwede din pigilan ng lungsod ng San Francisco ang pagdagdag sa pinakamababang pagpondo kung ang inaasahang pagkulang sa badyet ay lumagpas ng $300 milyon.
Ang Library Preservation Fund ay nakatakdang matapos sa Junio 2023. Ang mga pondo ay galing sa buwis sa ari-arian, ang lungsod at nagtatabi ng 2.5 sentimo kada $100 taon-taon para sa mga aklatan ng lungsod.
Sa kasalukuyan, ang lungsod ay kailangan magbigay ng pinakamababa na pondo para sa mga aklatan nito para mamahagi ng mga kinakailangang materyales, pasilidad, at paglilingkod para sa palagiang pagtakbo. Ang mga aklatan ay kailangan din tumakbo ng ilang oras kada linggo depende sa inaprubahan na oras. Ang dami ng oras ay nagiiba kada limang taon depende sa pampublikong pagdinig.
Ang mga aklatan ay kailangan tumatakbo ng 1,211 oras kada linggo.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Mayor London Breed, Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton, Supervisor Connie Chan, Supervisor Catherine Stefani, Supervisor Aaron Peskin, Supervisor Gordon Mar, Supervisor Dean Preston, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, Supervisor Myrna Melgar, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Supervisor Hilary Ronen, Supervisor Ahsha Safaí.
Opisyal na Kalaban: Walang opisyal na kalaban ang Proposition F
Proposition G: Student Success Fund – Grants to the San Francisco Unified School District
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition G ay magtatayo ng Student Success Fund. Ang pera ay manggagaling sa nakatabing pondo ng lungsod.
Ang pondo ay gagamitin para sa mga gawad papunta sa Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families, sa mga paaralan sa loob ng San Francisco Unified School District, sa distrito mismo, o para itaguyod ang mga katuparan ng mga estudyante at ang kanilang panlipunan at emosyonal na kagalingan.
Magkakaroon ng tatlong uri ng gawad na popondohan, kasama dito ang Student Success Grants, Technical Assistance Grants at District Innovation Grants.
Upang makakuha ng gawad, ang mga paaralan ay dapat makaabot sa tatlong patakaran. Ang unang patakaran ay ang pangingilangan ng konseho sa paaralan na kasama ang mga magulang, estudyante, miyembro ng komunidad, at tauhan ng paaralan. Ang pangalawang patakaran ay magkaroon ng full-time na
coordinator ng paaralang pangkomunidad. Ang pangatlong patakaran ay ang makipag-ugnayan kasama ng lungsod at distrito para masiguro ang mga serbisyo ng paaralan sa mga estudyante.
Sa kasalukuyan, ang lungsod ay mayroong Public Education Enrichment Fund. Isang-katlo ng pondo ay pumumunta sa sining, musika, palakasan, at mga aklatan. Ang susunod na isang-katlo ay pumupunta sa mga programang preschool, at ang huling isang-katlo ay pumupunta sa pangkalahatang edukasyon.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; School Board President Jenny Lam; San Francisco Democratic Party; United Educators of San Francisco; National Union of Healthcare Workers; San Francisco Beacon Initiative; Coleman Advocates for Children and Youth; Faith in Action Bay Area.
Opisyal na Kalaban: Walang opisyal na kalaban ang Proposition G.
Proposition H: City Elections in Even-Numbered Years
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition H ay gaganapin ang halalan para sa alkalde, sheriff, abugado ng distrito, abugado ng lungsod, at ingat-yaman sa mga taong even-numbered. Ang susunod na halalan ay magaganap sa Nobyembre 2024 imbes na sa susunod na Nobyembre at bibigyan ang mga nakaupong opisyal ng isa pang taon para maglingkod. Ang mga susunod na panunungkulan ay tutuloy ng apat na taon.
Ang pangkalahatang halalan sa munisipyo ay nagaganap kada apat na taon, dahil dito ang halalan ay nahuhulog sa mga odd-number na taon. Ginanap ang huling halalan sa munisipyo noong Nobyembre 2019 at ang susunod na regular na naka-iskedyul ay sa Nobyembre 2023.
Ang Proposition H ay ibababa rin ang pinakamababang bilang ng mga lagda para sa mga inisyatiba petisyon at deklarasyon ng palakad galing sa 5% ng mga halal noong huling halalan ng alkalde sa 2% ng bilang ng rehistradong botante sa San Francisco.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: California Common Cause; League of Women Voters of San Francisco; San Francisco Democratic Party; Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus; Sierra Club.
Opisyal na Kalaban: Political Commentator Richie Greenberg.
Proposition I: Vehicles on JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition I ay pahihintulutan ang daloy ng trapiko sa magkabilang direksyon ng Great Highway sa lahat ng oras. Ang trapiko ay pahihintulutan din sa John F. Kennedy Drive at ang kanyang karatig lansangan sa loob ng Golden Gate Park sa lahat ng oras, maliban sa Sabado at Linggo sa pagitan ng Abril at Setyembre simula sa 6:00 ng umaga hanggang 6:00 ng gabi at sa mga araw ng pista.
Sa kasalukuyan, ang mga lugar na ito ay ginagamit lamang para sa mga layuning libangan at ay nakasarado sa daloy ng trapiko maliban sa mga ilang sasakyan kagaya ng sasakyang pang-emergency at mga opisyal na sasakyan ng pamahalaan at ang mga tinutukoy na araw.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Disability Rights Advocate Howard Chabner; Retired San Francisco Police Commander Richard Corriea; San Francisco Labor Council; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods; Anni Chung; Frank Noto; Fiona Ma.
Opisyal na Kalaban: Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Gordon Mar; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Proposition J: Recreational Use of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition J ay itutuloy ang pagkasara ng John F. Kennedy Drive at ang kanyang karatig lansangan sa daloy ng trapiko maliban sa mga ilang sasakyan kagaya ng sasakyang pang-emergency at mga opisyal na sasakyan ng pamahalaan.
Itong proposition ay tinatawag ang kabaligtaran ng Proposition I.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Kid Safe SF.
Opisyal na Kalaban: Disability Rights Advocate Howard Chabner; President of Self Help for the Elderly Anni Chung; Retired San Francisco Police Commander Richard Corriea; President of Sunset Heights Association of Responsible People Frank Noto; San Francisco Labor Council; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods.
Proposition L: Sales Tax for Transportation Projects
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition L ay ipamamahagi nito ang 0.5% na antas ng buwis sa susunod na 30 taon, matatapos ito nang 2053. Ang pera ay mapupunta sa mga proyekto ng transportasyon kabilang ng 2022 Transportation Expenditure Plan.
Kasama sa mga proyekto ng transportasyon ang pagpapanatili at pagpapasaayos ng lansangan at pampublikong transportasyon, isang riles ng Caltrain na umaabot sa Salesforce Transit Center, pagpapagawa ng istasyon ng Caltrain sa Bayview, pagpapagawa ng daungan sa Mission Bay, at mga proyektong pang komunidad.
Ang Transportation Authority ay pwede rin mag-isyu ng mga bono na hindi lalampas sa $1.91 bilyon para pondohan ang mga tinutukoy na proyekto. Ang kanilang limitasyon sa paggastos ay pwede itaas sa susunod na apat na taon.
Ang kasalukuyang plano sa paggasta sa transportasyon at ang isinabatas na antas sa buwis ay nakatakdang matatapos nang Marso 2034.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Mayor London Breed; San Francisco County Transportation Authority Chair and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; San Francisco Democratic Party; Firefighters Local 798; San Francisco Transit Riders; San Francisco Bike Coalition; Walk San Francisco; Senior and Disability Action; San Francisco Labor Council; San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council; TWU Local 250A (Muni drivers); Sierra Club.
Opisyal na Kalaban: Larry Marso; George Wooding; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods.
Proposition M: Tax on Vacant Residential Units
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition M ay magdadagdag ng buwis sa mga may-ari ng mga bakanteng tirahan, itong buwis ay maguumpisa sa Enero 1, 2024 at matatapos sa Disyembre 31, 2053. Ang buwis ay malalagay sa mga tirahan sa loob ng gusali na hindi bababa ng tatlong tirahan ang laman at naging bakante na higit sa 182 na araw. Mga pagbubukod sa buwis na ito ay ang tirahan na laan sa mga biyahero at turista, nursing homes, at pasilidad ng pangangalaga sa tirahan.
Depende sa sukat ng tirahan, ang buwis ay itatakda mula $2,500 hanggang $5,000 kada bakanteng tirahan. Ang antas ng buwis ay pwedeng umakyat hanggang $20,000 kung hahayan ng may-ari na patuloy na bakante ng dalawang magkasunod na taon ang tirahan.
Gamit ang pera mula sa buwis, ilalagay ng lungsod ang pondo sa isang Housing Activation Fund at itutungo sa dalawang programa. Ang unang programa ay popondohan ang tirahang abot-kaya. Ang susunod na programa ay bibigyan ng subsidyo ang upa para sa mga taong mahigit 60 taong gulang at mga kabahayan na mababa ang kita.
Sa kasalukuyan, ang San Francisco ay walang buwis sa mga bakanteng tirahan. Gayunman, mayroong buwis ang mga ilang bakanteng mga komersyal na espasyo tulad ng mga retail unit sa ground floor.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: San Francisco Democratic Party; Council of Community Housing Organizations; United Educators of San Francisco; Faith in Action Bay Area; Senior and Disability Action; Affordable Housing Alliance; Community Tenants Association.
Opisyal na Kalaban: San Francisco Apartment Association.
Proposition N: Golden Gate Park Underground Parking Facility; Golden Gate Park Concourse Authority
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition N ay papayagan ang lungsod gamitin ang pampublikong pondo sa pagtayo ng paradahan sa ilalim ng Music Concourse sa loob ng Golden Gate Park.
Ang paradahan ay kasalukuyang kontrolado ng Golden Gate Park Concourse Authority at ng Recreation and Park Commission.
Inupa ng parehong grupo ang paradahan sa isang non-profit na organisasyon at ang kasalukuyang antas ng pagparada ay itinakda ng Board of Supervisors.
Opisyal na Tagasuporta: Mayor London Breed
Opisyal na Kalaban: Walang opisyal na kalaban ang Proposition N.
Proposition O: Additional Parcel Tax for City College
Kung pumasa, ang Proposition O ay magdadagdag ng buwis sa parsela para sa mga
mga may-ari ng ari-arian sa San Francisco. Ang antas ng buwis ay itatakda mula $150 hanggang $4,000 at maguumpisa mula Hulyo 1, 2023. Ang ipinapanukalang antas ng buwis ay depende sa uri ng ari-arian kasama dito ang tirahan at hindi tirahan, at depende rin sa sukat ng ari-arian.
Ang mga ari-arian na hindi kasali sa buwis ay ang mga ari-arian na mayroong may-ari na hindi bababa sa 65 taong gulang bago mag Hulyo 1 at ang mga ari-arian na hindi rin kailangan magbayad ng regular na buwis sa ari-arian, kasama dito ang mga non-profit na ari-arian.
Isang-ikaapat ng pera galing sa buwis ay mapupunta sa pagpondo ng mga serbisyo para sa pagpapatala, pangunahing pangangailangan, pagpapanatili at paglalagay sa trabaho. Yung susunod na isang-ikaapat ay popondohan ang mga programa para sa mga pangunahing kasanayan tulad ng Ingles, paggagamit ng teknolohiya, at U.S. citizenship. Yung susunod na isang-ikaapat ay popondohan ang mga workforce development programs. Ang huling isang-ikaapat ay popondohan ang mga hindi gaanong may kaya na estudyante at ang kanilang tagumpay.
Sa kasalukuyan, mayroong taunang buwis na $99 sa mga may-ari ng ari-arian sa San Francisco. Itong buwis ay nakatakdang matapos sa dulo ng Hunyo 2032. Itong buwis ay pinopondohan ang mga guro, aklatan, at tagapayo.
Opisyal sa Tagasuporta: City Council Faculty (AFT 2121); City Council Staff (SEIU 1021); Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; San Francisco Democratic Party; United Educators of San Francisco; San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club; Coleman Advocates for Children & Youth.
Opisyal na Kalaban: San Francisco Apartment Association.
Ang mga rehistradong botante ay pwedeng sumali sa halalan. Ang huling araw ng pagrehistro ay nakalipas na, pero ang mga eligible na botante ay pwede pa rin magrehistro sa pamamagitan ng pagdaan sa proseso ng Same Day Voter Registration.
Para makaboto bago ang araw ng halalan, ang City Hall Voting Center ay mananatiling bukas mula Nobyembre 5 hanggang Nobyembre 6, mula 10:00 ng umaga hanggang 4:00 ng hapon.
Sa araw ng halalan, ang mga sentro ng pagboto ay mananatiling bukas mula 7:00 ng umaga hanggang 8:00 ng gabi para sa personal na pagboto, kasama na rin ang mail-in voting at ang paghulog ng mga balota.
Para makasama ang mga mail-in na balota sa pagbilang, dapat naka-postmark ang mga balota bago mag-Nobyembre 8.
Para makahanap ng sentro ng pagboto na sapat sa pangangailangan mo, pindutin ito.