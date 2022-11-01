A San Francisco proposition voting guide for the general election (Con Traducción) (Sa Pagsasalin)

San Francisco has 14 propositions to vote on this November, ranging from affordable housing, sales tax, department and commission measures and more.

Here’s what you should know about this election’s local propositions.

Proposition A: Retiree Supplemental Cost of Living Adjustment; Retirement Board Contract with Executive Director

If passed, Proposition A would grant employees who retired before Nov. 6, 1996, a supplemental cost of living adjustment to their pensions, even as the San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System isn’t fully funded.

Currently, the retirement system provides employees and retirees of San Francisco with pension benefits. In the November 1996 election, a supplemental cost of living adjustment for retirees was approved. However, the retirement system must be considered “fully funded” in order to receive the approved supplemental benefit.

The retirement system is considered fully funded when it meets its expected rate of return and has the ability to pay for the city’s employees’ and retirees’ pensions.

For years the system has not been fully funded, Proposition A would grant retirees who have an annual pension of over $50,000 a supplemental cost of living adjustment of $200 per month. grant certain retirees a monthly $200 increase to their pensions.

Additionally, Proposition A would allow the city’s Retirement Board to grant their executive director, hired on or after Jan. 1, 2023, an individual employment contract.

Currently, the Retirement Board is in charge of monitoring the retirement system and determining who its executive director is. The executive director is not able to enter an individual employment contract and must follow separate employment rules and terms. Because of this, the executive director’s potential salary and benefits are limited.

Official Proponents: Supervisor Ahsha Safaí; Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Catherine Stefani.

Official Opponents: There are no official opponents of Proposition A.

Proposition B: Public Works Department and Commission, Sanitation and Streets Department and Commission

If passed, Proposition B will get rid of the Department of Sanitation and Streets, making the Department of Public Works a single department once more. This includes transferring the Department of Sanitation and Streets’ current responsibilities back to the Department of Public Works.

The 2020 Proposition B was approved by voters in the November 2020 election. The proposition separated the Department of Public Works up into two departments – the Department of Public Works and the Department of Sanitation and Streets.

The Department of Public Works’ primary responsibility is handling San Francisco’s physical infrastructure, including constructing the city’s buildings, roads and sidewalks. The Department of Sanitation and Streets is in charge of upkeeping the city. This includes maintaining cleanliness across the city’s streets, sidewalks, public restrooms, nature and litter.

Official Proponents: Mayor London Breed; City Administrator Carmen Chu; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Catherine Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Former Supervisor Norman Yee; San Francisco Democratic Party

Official Opponents: Assemblymember Matt Haney; Laborers Local 261

Proposition C: Homelessness Oversight Commission

If passed, Proposition C would create a Homelessness Oversight Commission, composed of seven appointed members. The mayor would appoint four members, while the Board of Supervisors would appoint the other three.

Qualifications include:

One appointee from each side who has experienced being homeless themselves.

One appointee from each side who has either provided services or advocated for homeless people.

One of the mayor’s appointees must have expertise in either mental health services or substance abuse treatment.

One of the mayor’s appointees must have experience in budgeting, financing and auditing.

One of the mayor’s appointees must have recorded experience working with homeless people.

One of the mayor’s appointees must have participated in either a merchant’s association, small business association or neighborhood association.

The commission would oversee the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which was established in 2016. The department is in charge of all responsibilities regarding homelessness in San Francisco. Some duties include taking charge of outreach and shelters.

Official Proponents: Supervisor Ahsha Safaí; Assemblymember Matt Haney; Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Catherine Stefani; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Gordon Mar; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

Official Opponents: There are no official opponents of Proposition C.

Proposition D: Affordable Housing – Initiative Petition

If passed, Proposition D would expedite the approval process for certain types of affordable housing by bypassing the approval of select official city groups, as well as without environmental review.

The affordable housing includes:

Housing projects with 100% fully affordable units

Housing projects with at least 10 residential units that provide 15% more affordable units than the city’s minimum requirement

Housing projects with 80% affordable units for employees within the city college system or the school district

The Board of Supervisors’ approval would not be necessary to go through with the housing projects on city property or city financing.

Currently, new housing developments go through different groups before the project is approved. Some of the groups include the Planning Commission and the Planning Department, the Board of Appeals, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Arts Commission and the Board of Supervisors.

Official Proponents: Habitat for Humanity Greater SF

Official Opponents: Race & Equity in All Planning Coalition; San Francisco Building Trades; San Francisco Labor Council; United Educators of San Francisco; San Francisco Democratic Party; San Francisco Tenants Union; Anti-Displacement Coalition; Council of Community Housing Organizations.

Proposition E: Affordable Housing – Board of Supervisors

If passed, Proposition E would expedite the approval process for certain types of affordable housing projects by bypassing the approval of select official city groups.

The affordable housing exceptions include:

Housing projects that are 100% fully affordable for families with an annual median income of up to 120% and the average household income being at or below 80% of the annual median income

Housing projects with at least 10 residential units that have the minimum amount of affordable residential units with an additional 8% of affordable units

Housing projects for employees within the city college system or school district

The Board of Supervisors’ approval would still be needed for housing projects on city property or with city financing.

Official Proponents: Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; Supervisor Connie Chan; Supervisor Aaron Peskin; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Gordon Mar; San Francisco Building Trades; San Francisco Labor Council; United Educators of San Francisco; Unite HERE Local 2; San Francisco Democratic Party; Council of Community Housing Organizations

Official Opponents: GrowSF; Housing Action Coalition; Nor Cal Carpenters Union; SPUR; YIMBY Action

Proposition F: Library Preservation Fund

If passed, Proposition F would approve the renewal of the Library Preservation Fund for 25 years, expiring in June 2048. Branches would be required to operate for a minimum of 1,400 hours weekly. San Francisco will also be able to freeze increases to the minimum funding when the anticipated budget deficit is over $300 million.

The Library Preservation Fund is set to expire in June 2023. The funding comes from a property tax, which sets aside 2.5 cents per $100 yearly for the city’s libraries.

Currently, the city is required to provide minimum funding for its library branches in order to provide the necessary materials, facilities and services needed for regular operation. They also require a certain amount of operational hours weekly, however public hearings are held every five years to adjust these hours.

Branches are also required to be open for 1,211 hours weekly.

Official Proponents: Mayor London Breed, Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton, Supervisor Connie Chan, Supervisor Catherine Stefani, Supervisor Aaron Peskin, Supervisor Gordon Mar, Supervisor Dean Preston, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, Supervisor Myrna Melgar, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Supervisor Hilary Ronen, Supervisor Ahsha Safaí.

Official Opponents: There are no official opponents for Proposition F.

Proposition G: Student Success Fund – Grants to the San Francisco Unified School District

If passed, Proposition G would create the Student Success Fund. The money would come from existing city funds.

The funding would be used for grants toward the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families, to the schools in the San Francisco Unified School District, to the district itself, or to support students’ academic achievements and social and emotional wellness.

There would be three specific types of grants the funding would support, including Student Success Grants, Technical Assistance Grants and District Innovation Grants.

In order to receive a grant, schools must reach three requirements. The first requirement is to have a school site council that includes parents, students, community members and school staff. The second requirement is to have a full-time community school coordinator or plan to hire one. The third requirement is to coordinate with the city and the district to ensure the school is best serving its students. This includes providing resources, strategies and programs.

Currently, the city has a Public Education Enrichment Fund. One-third of the funding goes toward arts, music, sports and library programs. Another one-third goes toward preschool programs, and the final amount goes toward general education.

Official Proponents: Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; School Board President Jenny Lam; San Francisco Democratic Party; United Educators of San Francisco; National Union of Healthcare Workers; San Francisco Beacon Initiative; Coleman Advocates for Children and Youth; Faith in Action Bay Area.

Official Opponents: There are no official opponents of Proposition G.

Proposition H: City Elections in Even-Numbered Years

If passed, Proposition H would hold the elections for mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney and treasurer in even-numbered years. The next election would be held in November 2024 rather than next November and will grant currently elected officials another year to serve. The following terms will continue to be four years.

The general municipal elections occur every four years, landing on odd-numbered years. The last election was held in November 2019 and the next regularly scheduled election will be in November 2023.

Proposition H would also lower the minimum number of signatures for initiative petitions and declarations of policy from 5% of votes casted during the last mayoral election to 2% of the number of San Francisco registered voters.

Official Proponents: California Common Cause; League of Women Voters of San Francisco; San Francisco Democratic Party; Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus; Sierra Club.

Official Opponents: Political Commentator Richie Greenberg

Proposition I: Vehicles on JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway

If passed, Proposition I would allow vehicles in both directions of the Great Highway at all times. Traffic would also be allowed on John F. Kennedy Drive and its connector streets in Golden Gate Park at all times, with the exception of Saturdays and Sundays between April and September from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on legal holidays.

Currently, these areas are only used for pedestrian and recreational purposes and are closed to traffic, with the exception of emergency personnel, official government vehicles and the specified days.

Official Proponents: Disability Rights Advocate Howard Chabner; Retired San Francisco Police Commander Richard Corriea; San Francisco Labor Council; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods; Anni Chung; Frank Noto; Fiona Ma.

Official Opponents: Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Gordon Mar; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Supervisor Dean Preston; Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

Proposition J: Recreational Use of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park

If passed, Proposition J would keep John F. Kennedy Drive and its connected street solely available for recreational use, and will continue to prohibit traffic through the area. The exceptions for certain vehicles would remain.

This proposition calls for the opposite of Proposition I.

Official Proponents: Supervisor Hillary Ronen; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Supervisor Matt Dorsey; Supervisor Myrna Melgar; Kid Safe SF.

Official Opponents: Disability Rights Advocate Howard Chabner; President of Self Help for the Elderly Anni Chung; Retired San Francisco Police Commander Richard Corriea; President of Sunset Heights Association of Responsible People Frank Noto; San Francisco Labor Council; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods.

Proposition L: Sales Tax for Transportation Projects

If passed, Proposition L would carry out the 0.5% tax rate for the next 30 years, ending in 2053. The money would go towards transportation projects as part of the 2022 Transportation Expenditure Plan.

Some transportation projects include street and public transportation maintenance, a Caltrain rail extending to the Salesforce Transit Center, creating a Caltrain station in the Bayview area, constructing a Mission Bay ferry landing, and community projects in vulnerable neighborhoods.

The Transportation Authority could also issue a maximum of $1.91 billion in bonds to further fund these projects. Their spending limit may also be increased for the next four years.

The current transportation spending plan and enacted tax rate are set to expire in March 2034.

Official Proponents: Mayor London Breed; San Francisco County Transportation Authority Chair and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; San Francisco Democratic Party; Firefighters Local 798; San Francisco Transit Riders; San Francisco Bike Coalition; Walk San Francisco; Senior and Disability Action; San Francisco Labor Council; San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council; TWU Local 250A (Muni drivers); Sierra Club.

Official Opponents: Larry Marso; George Wooding; Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods.

Proposition M: Tax on Vacant Residential Units

If passed, Proposition M would impose a tax on owners of vacant residential units beginning on Jan. 1, 2024 and ending on Dec. 31, 2053. The tax would apply to residential units in buildings with at least three units that have been vacant for more than 182 days. Exceptions to this tax include units intended for travelers and tourists, nursing homes and residential care facilities.

Depending on the unit’s size, the tax would range from $2,500 to $5,000 per vacant unit. The tax rate could increase to a maximum of $20,000 if the owner continues to keep the unit vacant for two consecutive years.

With this tax money, the city would put the funds into a Housing Activation Fund and would go towards two programs. The first program would fund affordable housing. The other program would subsidize rent for individuals at least 60 years old and low-income households.

Currently, San Francisco does not tax vacant apartments, condominiums or other residential properties. However, they do tax certain vacant commercial spaces such as ground-floor retail units.

Official Proponents: San Francisco Democratic Party; Council of Community Housing Organizations; United Educators of San Francisco; Faith in Action Bay Area; Senior and Disability Action; Affordable Housing Alliance; Community Tenants Association.

Official Opponents: San Francisco Apartment Association.

Proposition N: Golden Gate Park Underground Parking Facility; Golden Gate Park Concourse Authority

Proposition N would allow the City to spend public funds on the parking garage below the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park.

The parking lot is currently controlled by the Golden Gate Park Concourse Authority and the Recreation and Park Commission.

Both of these groups leased the garage to a nonprofit organization, and the current parking rates are set by the Board of Supervisors.

Official Proponents: Mayor London Breed.

Official Opponents: There are no official opponents of Proposition N.

Proposition O: Additional Parcel Tax for City College

If passed, Proposition O would implement an additional parcel tax on San Francisco property owners ranging from $150-$4,000, starting on July 1, 2023. The proposed rate would depend on the type of property the owners have, including residential and nonresidential properties and square footage.

Exempted properties include properties with an owner who is at least 65 years old before July 1 and properties that are not required to pay regular property taxes, including non-profit properties.

One-fourth of the tax revenue would fund services and programs related to enrollment, basic needs, retention and job placement. One-fourth would fund programs related to necessary basic skills, including proficiency in English, technology use and U.S. citizenship. One-fourth would fund workforce development programs. One-fourth would fund underrepresented students and their success and leadership development.

Currently, an annual flat tax of $99 is imposed on San Francisco property owners. This tax is set to expire at the end of June 2032 and funds teachers, libraries and counselors.

Official Proponents: City Council Faculty (AFT 2121); City Council Staff (SEIU 1021); Board President and Supervisor Shamann Walton; San Francisco Democratic Party; United Educators of San Francisco; San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club; Coleman Advocates for Children & Youth.

Official Opponents: San Francisco Apartment Association.

Registered voters are eligible to take part in the election. The registration deadline has passed, but eligible citizens may still register by going through the Same Day Voter Registration process.

To vote before election day, the City Hall Voting Center will be open on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On election day, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting as well as mail-in voting and ballot drop-off.

In order for mail-in ballots to be counted, they must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8.

To find a voting center that best fits your needs, click here.