SF State gardeners set up a barrier in front of Marcus Hall on campus, where they previously added organic fertilizer to the field on Nov. 2, 2022. The strong fertilizer smell filled the halls of the Humanities Building in the early afternoon. (Abraham Fuentes/ Golden Gate Xpress)

Abraham Fuentes

Fertilizer stinks up Humanities Building

Students complained of a bad smell as SF State gardeners spread fertilizer on the lawn in front of Marcus Hall.

Emily Calix, Campus Editor

November 2, 2022

A strong aroma filled the halls of the Humanities Building during the early afternoon Wednesday. Students held their noses to block the smell as they entered and exited the building.

Gardener Alejandro Hernandez Paniagua, along with other gardeners with SF State’s Facilities Services, were spreading fertilizer on the open lawn area in front of Marcus Hall.

“It’s going to stink for a couple days,” Hernandez Paniagua said. 

Ground Operations Manager Robert Murphy said that the fertilizer contains composted organics. 

“The smell will dissipate over time as the grass grows in,” Murphy wrote in an email to Xpress. “We may be adding more later depending on how the grass responds.” 

There were reports of allergic reactions from students in proximity to the fertilizer, but the Student Health Center has not yet received any walk-ins regarding the incident.

“That shit stank bruh,” said BECA senior Kolo Irvine. “I came here to come to class and I was not expecting some manure to be stinking up the air, so yeah y’all better fix that shit.” 

