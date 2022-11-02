Fertilizer stinks up Humanities Building

A strong aroma filled the halls of the Humanities Building during the early afternoon Wednesday. Students held their noses to block the smell as they entered and exited the building.

Gardener Alejandro Hernandez Paniagua, along with other gardeners with SF State’s Facilities Services, were spreading fertilizer on the open lawn area in front of Marcus Hall.

“It’s going to stink for a couple days,” Hernandez Paniagua said.

Ground Operations Manager Robert Murphy said that the fertilizer contains composted organics.

“The smell will dissipate over time as the grass grows in,” Murphy wrote in an email to Xpress. “We may be adding more later depending on how the grass responds.”

There were reports of allergic reactions from students in proximity to the fertilizer, but the Student Health Center has not yet received any walk-ins regarding the incident.

“That shit stank bruh,” said BECA senior Kolo Irvine. “I came here to come to class and I was not expecting some manure to be stinking up the air, so yeah y’all better fix that shit.”