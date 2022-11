Una guía de votación de propuestas de San Francisco para las elecciones generales

Emily Calix (she/her) is currently the campus editor of Golden Gate Xpress. Emily is a senior at SF State, majoring in journalism and minoring in international relations. She has lived in the Bay Area her whole life, moving among cities but currently lives in Richmond, California. She is a full-time student and a barista at a small coffee shop. Emily is a big foodie so she loves trying out new food places; her favorites include pho, hot pot and sushi. She also enjoys video games; some of her favorites are Animal Crossing, Minecraft and Stardew Valley.