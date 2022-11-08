Students approved for recent HEERF grant will be notified starting Nov. 10

An illustration of money from the HEERF Grant changing hands. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)

In the past month, SF State students on the r/SFSU subreddit have asked the same question, “Has anyone gotten approved for their HEERF grant yet?”

Since 2020, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund has been dispersed in three different phases, which is for students who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent HEERF grant III closed its application window on Sept. 30. Since then students across SF State have anticipated their approval on the grant.

Reddit user u/saramougharbel commented that they heard a staff member mention the earliest date of approval would be Oct. 28.

Students that applied should have heard approval on Oct. 21, according to an email sent out by the SF State Office of Student Financial Aid.

But the official SF State Office of Student Financial Aid Reddit account recently replied to students telling them to wait until early November for a response.

They also encouraged students in the comment section to set up and confirm their direct deposit to receive funds faster than a mailed check.

On March 27, Congress approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, accumulating $2.2 trillion, then passed down $14 billion to the Office of Postsecondary Education as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Approximately $14 billion was distributed to institutions.

HEERF II was authorized and signed into public law 116-260 by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act on Dec. 27, 2020, adding an additional $21.2 billion.

HEERF III was authorized by the American Rescue Plan and signed into public law 117-2 on March 11, 2021. Providing $39.6 billion more to institutions.

Institutions were required to distribute no less than 50% of their awarded amount to students.

SF State received $41.6 million for the third round of HEERF grant provided by ARP and was notified on May 20, 2021.

As of April 8, 2022, SF State has only spent $18 million, leaving a remaining $2.8 million to the institution and $20.8 million to be distributed to students.

Originally, students that applied should have been approved by Oct. 21, according to an email from the SF State Office of Student Financial Aid. Due to the reviewing process of applicants, the date was pushed back.

“We just got notified that students will be getting an email about thei approval status on November 10, and they will get a disbursement if approved on November 18,” said Farzana Barakzai financial aid counselor.