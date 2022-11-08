Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Students approved for recent HEERF grant will be notified starting Nov. 10

After approval notifications, students should receive the money on Nov. 18.

Daniela Perez, Staff Reporter

November 8, 2022

An+illustration+of+money+from+the+HEERF+Grant+changing+hands.+%28Miguel+Francesco+Carrion+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29

Miguel Francesco Carrion

An illustration of money from the HEERF Grant changing hands. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)

In the past month, SF State students on the r/SFSU subreddit have asked the same question, “Has anyone gotten approved for their HEERF grant yet?”

Since 2020, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund has been dispersed in  three different phases, which is for students who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent HEERF grant III closed its application window on Sept. 30.  Since then students across SF State have anticipated their approval on the grant. 

Reddit user u/saramougharbel commented that they heard a staff member mention the earliest date of approval would be Oct. 28.

Students that applied should have heard approval on Oct. 21, according to an email sent out by the SF State Office of Student Financial Aid.

But the official SF State Office of Student Financial Aid Reddit account recently replied to students telling them to wait until early November for a response. 

They also encouraged students in the comment section to set up and confirm their direct deposit to receive funds faster than a mailed check. 

  • On March 27, Congress approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, accumulating $2.2 trillion, then passed down $14 billion to the Office of Postsecondary Education as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Approximately $14 billion was distributed to institutions. 
  • HEERF II  was authorized and signed into public law 116-260 by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act on Dec. 27, 2020, adding an additional $21.2 billion.
  • HEERF III was authorized by the American Rescue Plan and signed into public law 117-2 on March 11, 2021. Providing $39.6 billion more to institutions.

Institutions were required to distribute no less than 50% of their awarded amount to students.

SF State received $41.6 million for the third round of HEERF grant provided by ARP and was notified on May 20, 2021. 

As of April 8, 2022, SF State has only spent $18 million, leaving a remaining $2.8 million to the institution and $20.8 million to be distributed to students. 

Originally, students that applied should have been approved by Oct. 21, according to an email from the SF State Office of Student Financial Aid. Due to the reviewing process of applicants, the date was pushed back. 

“We just got notified that students will be getting an email about thei approval status on November 10, and they will get a disbursement if approved on November 18,” said Farzana Barakzai financial aid counselor. 

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Daniela Perez
Daniela Perez, Staff Reporter
Daniela Perez (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Express. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in criminal justice. She was born and raised in Santa Clarita, California but currently lives in the East Bay. During her free time, she visits the city, watches the sunset and tries new foods.
Photo of Miguel Francesco Carrion
Miguel Francesco Carrion, Staff Photographer
Miguel Carrion (he/him) is a fifth-year photojournalism major and Asian American studies minor at SF State. While he claims to be a country-singing, Bronco riding cowboy in some other version of the multiverse, he is currently serving as a photographer for the Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. Outside of school, he works as a freelance photographer and videographer, and his work has appeared on BBC North America, The Philippine Daily Inquirer, Positively Filipino Magazine and The Filipino Channel. When not working, you can find him at The Pub or in the back of his friends’ cars belting Zach Bryan lyrics out of tune.

Campus

Jonathan Flores plays the piano inside the Cesar Chavez Student Center at SF State on Nov. 2, 2022. (Ashley Hayes-Stone / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s classic piano continues to fill Cesar Chavez student center with music
The Financial Aid Office in the Student Services Building at SF State is pictured on Nov. 4, 2022. Financial aid services are available all weekdays for students in need of assistance. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
A revamped Middle Class Scholarship aims to support more students
NBC Bay Area will screen “Saving San Francisco” at SF State’s Coppola Theatre on Thursday, followed by a panel with the docuseries’s creators Bigad Shaban, Robert Campos and Jeremy Carroll. (Graphic courtesy of NBC)
NBC Bay Area docuseries to screen at SF State’s Coppola Theater
SF State Political Science professor Jason McDaniel talks to students during an department-held Election Night watch party in the Humanities Building on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Political science department hosts midterm election watch party
Poll workers Karen Law (left) and Rylie Velez (right) speak while voters cast their ballots in Annex I on SF States campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Voting is like breathing, you have to do it!’ San Francisco voters turn out to cast their ballots

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *