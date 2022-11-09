SF State Political Science professor Jason McDaniel talks to students during an department-held Election Night watch party in the Humanities Building on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress) (Miguel Francesco Carrion)
SF State Political Science professor Jason McDaniel talks to students during an department-held Election Night watch party in the Humanities Building on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)

Miguel Francesco Carrion

Political science department hosts midterm election watch party

Students and faculty in the political science department discussed the impact of this year’s midterm results.

Daniela Perez, Staff Reporter

November 9, 2022

Approximately 40 SF State students and faculty gathered in the Political Science department to watch the nationwide midterm elections over food and drinks.

Rebecca Eissler, assistant professor at SF State who teaches fundamentals of political science, was an event host at Tuesday’s party. She explained the importance of uniting students together post-COVID-19, now that social distancing barriers have decreased.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to get back in and opinionate together,” Eissler said. “Television is not going to answer your question, we [the Political Science department] can help explain it and make it much more engaging than just watching the results come in.”

Leila Harara, political science graduate student, shared how the midterm election can change control of the House of Representatives.

“It is a big election for us, it is going to determine the rest of President Joe Biden’s election,” Harara said. “This is going to show us if we can get any legislation through before the 2024 presidential election.” 

Graduate student Mara Nix also pointed out the diversity in this year’s Republican campaign. 

“We have seen the most people of color and the most ethnically diverse Republican candidates running for office in terms of senators and congressmen,” Nix said. “This can be a precursor to new elections and we are really seeing a shift in American democracy here.” 

Photo of Daniela Perez
Daniela Perez, Staff Reporter
Daniela Perez (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Express. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in criminal justice. She was born and raised in Santa Clarita, California but currently lives in the East Bay. During her free time, she visits the city, watches the sunset and tries new foods.
Photo of Miguel Francesco Carrion
Miguel Francesco Carrion, Staff Photographer
Miguel Carrion (he/him) is a fifth-year photojournalism major and Asian American studies minor at SF State. While he claims to be a country-singing, Bronco riding cowboy in some other version of the multiverse, he is currently serving as a photographer for the Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. Outside of school, he works as a freelance photographer and videographer, and his work has appeared on BBC North America, The Philippine Daily Inquirer, Positively Filipino Magazine and The Filipino Channel. When not working, you can find him at The Pub or in the back of his friends’ cars belting Zach Bryan lyrics out of tune.

