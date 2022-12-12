New dorm construction to begin in Spring 2023

Construction of SF State’s West Campus Green project, a student dormitory for incoming freshmen, will begin this spring. The new dorm project is one part of the university’s Future State Vision Plan, a decade-long plan to expand inclusivity and on-campus housing.

West Campus Green, the outdoor recreation space behind the Humanities Building, will be replaced by a multi-purpose residential unit. The Green, purchased by the university in 2012, currently serves as a student hangout space and a field for intramural sports.

Vice President of University Enterprises Jason Porth said via email that West Campus Green will no longer act as a recreational space, but students have other options.

“The Green has become a wonderful space for outdoor recreation and enjoyment and while this space will not be available for recreation, it will be home to 750 first-year students, and provide a new home for our Gator Health programs,” Porth said. “The Mashouf Wellness Center offers spaces for outdoor recreation, as does a new field which is just about to open next to Marcus Hall.”

SF State has no plan to allocate a new space for students who use the playing field.

Moises Limon, SF State senior and captain of the intramural soccer team, had been prepared for the demolition of the field where he hosts his matches.

“It sucks that we won’t get to play and practice at West Campus Green anymore since it’s been the place we’ve really built our team,” Limon said. “Thankfully, there’s other fields open for us to move to next semester.”

After the on-campus upgrade is finished, another new building is set to open a few months after. The additional building will include a dining commons for its residents and the Gator Health programs center.

The university currently provides on-campus housing to more than 5,000 students in eight different residential communities.When the new student dorm complex is complete, the university will look into the restoration of older on-campus housing units.

“Once the new residential community opens in August of 2024, and the necessary financing can be put in place, the university plans to renovate both Mary Ward and Mary Park Halls,” Porth said.

The residential building is set to welcome students in August 2024 for the Fall 2024 semester.

Students can follow project updates on the university’s capital planning, design and construction webpage.