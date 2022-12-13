An SF State emergency telephone poll, which students can use to call the University Police Department. An SF State student made a threat to the campus community on Dec. 9, 2022. (Samantha Laurey / Golden Gate Xpress) (Samantha Laurey)
An SF State emergency telephone poll, which students can use to call the University Police Department. An SF State student made a threat to the campus community on Dec. 9, 2022. (Samantha Laurey / Golden Gate Xpress)

Samantha Laurey

SF State’s university police arrest suspect for terrorist threats

UPD notified students Friday about a “general” threat to the campus community.

Lisa Moreno, Editor-in-Chief

December 13, 2022

SF State’s University Police Department arrested a suspect Saturday for a threat made to the campus community. 

The suspect, an SF State student, made a school shooting threat via text message. 

“The UPD was able to identify and arrest a suspect for terrorist threats (422 Ca. Penal Code) early Saturday morning,” said UPD Lt. James Anthony Callaghan in an email to Xpress. 

According to Callaghan, besides the arrest, the student was referred to the SFSU Office of Student Conduct. 

UPD notified the university in a campus-wide email on Dec. 9 of the threat and advised students to remain vigilant. 

“At this time, UPD deems the campus to be safe,” said Chief of Police Reginald Parson in Friday’s email. “However, out of an abundance of caution, public safety presence on campus has been increased as part of the ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

At this time, UPD was unable to identify the suspect due to the ongoing investigation. 

Editor’s note: This article is subject to change as Golden Gate Xpress continues to follow the story.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Lisa Moreno
Lisa Moreno, Editor-in-Chief
Lisa Moreno (she/her) is the editor-in-chief of Golden Gate Xpress and was formerly the campus editor. She was born in the East Bay and has a passion for covering grassroots movements and homelessness. Previously, Lisa served as a city intern for The San Francisco Standard, where she reported on public health, housing and education. In her free time, Lisa enjoys writing poetry and traversing San Francisco parks with her dog Play-Doh.
Photo of Samantha Laurey
Samantha Laurey
Samantha is a freelance photojournalist on staff at San Francisco Examiner. She is a local to the San Francisco Bay Area, specifically the East Bay in Martinez, Calif. Her work has focused on topics ranging from LGBTQ+, gender and more. Alongside her freelance work, she works as the Managing Editor for San Francisco State's school newspaper, Golden Gate Xpress. She served as the Visuals Editor during the Spring 2021 semester. Her work has been published in The DVC Inquirer, Pleasanton Weekly, Bay Area Reporter, Bay City News Wire Service, San Francisco Examiner and looks to publish more.

Campus

Students walk past the Creative Arts Building at SF State in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2022. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
Affirmative Action at risk of being dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court
Students walk through West Campus Green at SF State on Aug. 29. The field will be the site of a new on-campus residential community in 2024, with construction to begin in Spring 2023. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
New dorm construction to begin in Spring 2023
SF State students approach the shuttle bus on 19th Ave. on Dec. 7, 2022. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
Bay Area riders reflect on public transit post COVID-19 cuts
A student thinks about a staff evaluation rating while a professor assists them. SF State faculty feel that the staff evaluation process needs improvements. (Alexis Alexander / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State faculty and representatives disagree with current staff evaluation structure
The FogCam resides inside the Lam Family College of Business Building overlooking the Quad at SF State on Dec. 7, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State maintains the world’s oldest FogCam, a stamp of history within the university

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *