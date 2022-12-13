SF State’s university police arrest suspect for terrorist threats

SF State’s University Police Department arrested a suspect Saturday for a threat made to the campus community.

The suspect, an SF State student, made a school shooting threat via text message.

“The UPD was able to identify and arrest a suspect for terrorist threats (422 Ca. Penal Code) early Saturday morning,” said UPD Lt. James Anthony Callaghan in an email to Xpress.

According to Callaghan, besides the arrest, the student was referred to the SFSU Office of Student Conduct.

UPD notified the university in a campus-wide email on Dec. 9 of the threat and advised students to remain vigilant.

“At this time, UPD deems the campus to be safe,” said Chief of Police Reginald Parson in Friday’s email. “However, out of an abundance of caution, public safety presence on campus has been increased as part of the ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

At this time, UPD was unable to identify the suspect due to the ongoing investigation.

Editor’s note: This article is subject to change as Golden Gate Xpress continues to follow the story.