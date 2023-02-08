An illustration of an executive desk with a nameplate reading “CSU Chancellor” along with a chair riddled with question marks in front of a background with the colors of different universities in the CSU system. (Adriana Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress) (Adriana Hernandez)
CSU to host open forum for chancellor search at SF State

The California State University system will host its last open forum for the chancellor search at McKenna Theatre.

Myron Caringal, Engagement Editor

February 8, 2023

The California State University system will host an open forum for the national search for the ninth chancellor at SF State’s McKenna Theatre on Feb. 9 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The hybrid format open forum acts as an opportunity for the CSU community to give input into the qualities and experiences expected in the next chancellor, which will help build the role’s final position description. 

This event is part of a larger effort of a “transparent and inclusive selection process,” according to the CSU website, and concludes the last of three open forums across California.

The forums, however, will be the only search committee meetings open to the public, so the CSU highly encourages participation.

The search comes nearly a year after former CSU Chancellor Joseph I Castro resigned following criticism of his failure to reprimand a former Fresno State University administrator for workplace misconduct.

Preregistration is not required for those attending virtually or in person, nor for those who want to speak in person. Attendees who want to give public comments virtually must do so by registering here.

The livestream will be available here

