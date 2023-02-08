Skye Nelson, membership development officer of the Black Student Union, speaks to participants of the “No Justice, No Peace” protest at the Malcolm X Mural in front of SF State’s Cesar Chavez Student Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Nichols is one of the two organizers of the protest. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress) (Gina Castro)
Gina Castro

Protesters march to Daly City City Hall in honor of Tyre Nichols

SF State’s Black Student Union held a 2.6 mile walk protest to Daly City’s Hall, the walk was an hour and 42 minutes.

Daniela Perez, Online Editor

February 8, 2023

Protesters used a black crate as a podium in front of the steps of Daly City’s Hall on Tuesday to share their feelings and experiences with police brutality. 

On January 7, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was driving home in Memphis, Tennessee when he was pulled over and beaten by police. Nichols was brought to the hospital in critical condition and died three days later on January 10.

The demonstration honored Tyre and allowed protestors to share their thoughts on police brutality.  

“Learning what happened is traumatic for me, I have cried about it,” said Kiarah Bey, office intern for SF State’s Black Student Union and protest organizer. “This is something that continuously happens in America. The police is supposed to protect us, not target us.”

The Black Student Union hosted the protest from SF State’s Malcolm X Plaza to Daly City’s City Hall.

Although the protest is framed around the recent death of Nichols, Bey reminded protesters that the demonstration is for all victims of police brutality including those not named.

At around 4:30 p.m. students slowly gathered in front of Malcolm X Plaza and had the opportunity to create posters before the march at 5:34 p.m. 

The initial plan was to walk to Daly City City Hall through Lake Merced Boulevard, but to ensure student safety and access to sidewalks, the 2.5-mile protest was modified.

Through the streets of 19th Avenue, St. Charles Avenue and Mission Street, homeowners peeked out their windows and watched from their doorsteps as 32 protesters chanted “Black Lives Matter.”

A police car followed the protesters down Mission Street with its headlights off, observing from a distance.

Participants of the “No Justice, No Peace” protest hold up signs at an intersection in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The protest was organized by 2 of SF State’s Black Student Union to honor Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police in Memphis, Tenn. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)

Event coordinators reassured protesters that the protest was a peaceful event and reminded everyone to stay focused and ignore the police car as they approached city hall.

Once the protesters arrived at city hall, the police car watched in the parking lot and eventually left.

Event coordinator and attendee Lauren Dunn could not bring herself to watch the released police footage, and instead is out with the community making her voice heard.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me for us to have to keep on suffering, that’s why I am out here today, it is very important as a CSU we have to make noise and be heard,” Dunn said. “Because we are on a campus that is predominantly white, and we do have such a strong body of Black people, we need to come together and make sure that we are being heard.”

Black Student Union Advisor Shawn McCoy joined the protest and assisted with crowd control.

McCoy also assisted students who took charge to coordinate the protest and create awareness for the campus community.

“Seeing the way the poise and leadership the student leaders are demonstrating today, and seeing the way they are taking charge, and seeing the elegance and diplomacy with not only how they address those concerns, but focus to the rest of their general members,” McCoy said. “I think it takes a certain level of composure, insight and growth to be able to prioritize things so definitively, that’s what I am most impressed by.”

The protest ended at 8:07 p.m. with no police involvement reported. 

Protesters taking public transportation continued chanting through the streets on their way to the Daly City BART station, while others used ride-sharing services.

During the protest, President Biden delivered a speech at the State of the Union where Nichols’ family was in attendance.

President Biden called for action to make a change after Nichols’ death.

“Police officers and the police department violate the public trust, they must be held accountable,” President Biden said.

All five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigations continue as more police officers are charged.

 “As a young Black person all you do want to have is hope, it is a bit disappointing on the realistic side of things, but all I can do is feel optimistic and hopeful towards the future that hopefully across the nation people’s voices are being heard and our push back is enough for people to be like alright this isn’t right,” Dunn said.

