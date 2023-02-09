Students Aksh Pate (L) and Axat Vyas (R) take complimentary sweets and snacks outside SF State’s student housing Village C on Feb. 8, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress) (Tam)
Students Aksh Pate (L) and Axat Vyas (R) take complimentary sweets and snacks outside SF State’s student housing Village C on Feb. 8, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)

Tam

Division of Equity and Community Inclusion host a multicultural afternoon in Village C

Village C Organizations came together to put on an open house.

D'angelo Hernandez-Fulks, Staff Reporter

February 9, 2023

The Division of Equity and Community Inclusion hosted their very first spring open house on Wednesday afternoon. It was an open house-styled event with a passport game, free snacks and drinks at each stop.

Five organizations collaborated to host the event. The Asian American and Pacific Islander Student Services, the Latinx Student Center and the Black Unity Center collaborated to organize the event.

As music filled the air, students quickly filled in the quad to inquire about the commotion. Approaching  the stalls, students were greeted with a passport allowing them to collect a stamp from each center. When a guest collected all the passport stamps, they were provided a lunch and an entry into a raffle for various prizes. These prizes ranged from themed baskets to microwaves.

“This is for students to get the vibe of the place,” said Director of the Latinx Student Center Emmanuel Padilla. “To find a place to come back to, to make SF State authentically yours.” 

Padilla wanted to emphasize that things don’t have to end with the event and students are more than welcome to return to any of these centers for help or resources.

Computer Science students Aarzu Mohammadali and Nilofar Mohammadali couldn’t deny that the offer of a free lunch was enough to bring them in to check out the event. They found out about the event through the Equal Opportunity Program inside the Student Services building.

After seeing a post on the Latinx Student Center instagram, Computer Engineering student Eddie Abreo decided to go after work to check out the event. 

“I just came to see what it was,” Abreo said. 

When asked if he was excited about the free lunch, he responded, “Oh yeah, definitely. Especially because I just got off of work.”

“During the pandemic, it’s been nothing but these tiny squares,” said Black Unity Center Outreach and Retention Specialist Dalyce Brown. “We wanted to give that welcoming feel and invite them to our space.” 

The Black Unity Center has hosted the Black Unity Mixer every semester to promote networking and building community.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
D'angelo Hernandez-Fulks, Staff Reporter

Campus

A screenshot of OpenAI’s Playground feature, a more advanced version of ChatGPT, being fed a prompt to write its own version of this article. Playground was used due to ChatGPT’s server reaching usage capacity at the time of writing. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State professors respond to ChatGPT’s emergence
Kai deJesus and Jeriah Vue perform in Malcolm X plaza on Feb. 8, 2023. SF State doesnt have a noise ordinance citation requirement, so the two performers were able to practice undisturbed by authorities. (Anessa Bailon/Golden Gate Xpress)
Unplanned late-night jam session brings crowd while spoken word Depot event canceled
Los límites del complejo West Campus Green de SF State cerca de la Avenida Holloway el 1 de Febrero, 2023. Dentro de la cerca se encuentra la construcción de la recién aprobada obra que albergará alojamiento, un comedor y varios servicios para los estudiantes. (Joshua Carter/Golden Gate Xpress)
El Consejo de Administradores de las Universidad Estatal de California aprueba $91.2 M para la construcción del complejo de viviendas para estudiantes Campus Green.
Skye Nelson, membership development officer of the Black Student Union, speaks to participants of the “No Justice, No Peace” protest at the Malcolm X Mural in front of SF State’s Cesar Chavez Student Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Nichols is one of the two organizers of the protest. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protesters march to Daly City City Hall in honor of Tyre Nichols
An illustration of an executive desk with a nameplate reading CSU Chancellor along with a chair riddled with question marks in front of a background with the colors of different universities in the CSU system. (Adriana Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU to host open forum for chancellor search at SF State

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *