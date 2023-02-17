The Depot hosts dynamic “Punk N’ Drag” event

At nearly full capacity, the raucous “Punk N’ Drag” was a major success for The Depot on Thursday night.

The event featured three different bands from across the Bay Area, as well as drag performances in between sets. Big Leap Collective, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing accessible events to the Bay Area, hosted the show alongside The Depot.

“We also have a live events educational program where we mentor people who don’t typically get experiences in … sound engineering, photography, live shows, box office, things like that,” said Ellie Stokes, founder and creative director of Big Leap Collective.

Drag performers Garbo Hydrate, Dionysus the Sphinx, Ben the Drag Twink and Simp Lee Yearning lip synced songs from a number of bands, including The Smiths.

Punk bands WIFE, Love Spiral and The Hellas brought a surge of energy to the crowd of nearly 100 people.

“Punk N’ Drag” went from 6:30-9 p.m., the energy still palpable through the last set. As The Hellas performed, they took a moment to call out a missing phone left on the stage.

“I appreciate you, man,” yelled the phone’s owner as lead singer Gabriel Jimenez returned his device.

The synergy between performers and the audience remained alive and vibrant as the show settled down towards the end of the night.

“It was cool to play on a college campus because most of us probably didn’t go to college,” Jimenez joked. “The energy was off the charts.”

Bass player Gizmo Silvey joined the crowd as they moshed during the end of the last song.

“The crowd was moving from the first song on, they came to dance and I just wanted to get in the pit and dance with them,” Silvey said.