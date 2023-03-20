10 affordable concerts to attend this spring break

For fans of live music, spring break is the perfect time to load your schedule with concerts. The Bay Area is a hub for all different genres of music. From soothing soul to head-banging punk rock, here are 10 affordable shows happening this week.

Monday, March 20

HIDE with Harpy and Moira Scar

Elbo Room Jack London, Oakland

$15 per ticket (plus fees)

Ages 21+

8:00 p.m.

HIDE, consisting of vocalist Heather Gabel and percussionist Seth Sher, is an electronic and industrial duo based in Chicago. Their music is striking and powerful, including their 2016 “Black Flame EP” which is dedicated to the memory of those who have been killed in Iran for speaking up against human rights issues. Harpy is an experimental rock collaboration between Gyna Meringue Bootleg and Pippi Zornoza. Moira Scar is a self-described “gloom punk goth industrial” duo. These bands bring gothic darkwave to the Bay Area with their somber lyrics and unique sound mixtures.

Queenadilla, Theya and Mother Muerte

The Golden Bull, Oakland

$12 per ticket (plus fees)

21+

8:00 p.m.

Queenadilla is a blues rock band based in Provo, Utah. It began with second cousins Chase McKnight and Nick Mayberry, but they eventually added two more members. Theya is a rock band with vintage undertones and heavy sounds. Mother Muerte performs rock ballads with Latin rhythms. If you’re looking for a night filled with dancing and moshing, this show is the right choice for you.

Tuesday, March 21

Throat Rip, f.emasculata, Love Spiral and Violent Opposition

924 Gilman Street, Berkeley

$10 per ticket at the venue (plus fees)

All ages

7 p.m.

Vaccinations and masks required

This show might not be for the faint of heart. Throat Rip is a hardcore band based in Martinez, CA. Their piercing, head-banging, drum-heavy sound is perfect for inciting a vicious mosh pit. While screamo band Love Spiral and punk band Violent Opposition are both Bay Area based, f.emasculata is making their way to Berkeley from Cornwall, U.K. These bands bring eccentric energy that will shake the walls. If you’re in the hardcore scene, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Shygirl

The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco

$20-$35 per ticket (plus fees)

All ages

8 p.m.

Shygirl, real name Blane Muise, is a 29-year-old rapper, singer and DJ from South London, U.K. Her club-ready music contains electronic and hip-hop elements. Her unique sound and voice are addictive, and as a performer, her energy proves that she is anything but shy.

Wednesday, March 22

Circa Waves and The Ramona Flowers

The Chapel, San Francisco

$24 per ticket (plus fees)

All ages

8:30 p.m.

Circa Waves is an English indie rock band from Liverpool, U.K. formed in 2013 by guitarist and singer Kieran Shudall. The Ramona Flowers are an electronic dance band that focuses on using synthesizers and computers to digitize their sound. This mix of indie rock and electronic synth wave will have you grooving all night.

Blak Emoji + Whitney Tai / Karolina Rose / Martin Luther The Real McCoy

Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco

$13 per ticket (plus fees), $15 at the door

Ages 21+

8:30 p.m.

Blak Emoji is the pseudonym of acclaimed New York artist Kelsey Warren whose music contains tastes of electropop and alternative metal. Performing with Warren are pop rock artist Karolina Rose and R&B, pop rock artist Martin Luther The Real McCoy, this show is sure to provide a vibrant blend of sounds for a fun night in the city.

Thursday, March 23

Maggie Lindemann w/ Kailee Morgue

Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco

$20 per ticket (plus fees), $22 at the door

Ages 18+

8 p.m.

Influencer-turned-musician Maggie Lindemann is a pop punk, an indie rock singer from Dallas. Her debut album “Paranoia” took seven years to release, and now she’s touring for her 2022 album “Suckerpunch.” Kailee Morgue is a pop-rock singer from Phoenix. These alt-girlies are sure to create a night to remember for those that are into pop punk and rock. Lindemann’s angelic voice and heavy sound have the power to bring the house down.

Paolo Nutini w/ Housewife

Regency Ballroom, San Francisco

Tickets start at $30 (plus fees)

All ages

8 p.m.

Not into the heavier stuff? This one might be for you. Paolo Nutini is a Scottish singer-songwriter who combines blues, soul and rock. His instrument of choice — a bass guitar — brings his music to life. Housewife is a Canadian indie rock band with folk roots. If you want a night of soothing live music, this show provides a great opportunity to unwind.

Friday, March 24

The Emo Night Tour

The Ritz, San Jose

$25 per ticket (plus fees)

Ages 21+

8 p.m.

The Emo Night Tour will be a night full of fun for anyone who grew up listening to emo bands like My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy. While the actual bands won’t be performing, it is still bound to be a memorable DJ set packed with perfect sing-along tracks.

Orions Belte w/ Alex Siegel

The Chapel, San Francisco

$18 per ticket (plus fees)

All ages

8:30 p.m.

Orions Belte is a vibrant Norwegian trio that creates instrumental psychedelic rock. The band members describe their music as “breezy,” but they know when to crank up the noise. Alex Siegel is a producer and singer-songwriter from Los Angeles. His atmospheric, psychedelic, guitar-focused rock music, inspired by the likes of Tame Impala, will get you grooving and ready for the main act. If you want to experience something different from the norm, this is the show for you.

These shows are a great and affordable way to spend your spring break. With a variety of genres and shows across the Bay, enjoy your well-deserved break, have fun and be safe!