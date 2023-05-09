Delaney Dorsey, Kennedy Brock, Zach Calzadillas, Denzel Ndongosi, Keegan Jones (left to right) and ensemble perform “La Vie Boheme” during SF State’s production of “RENT” on May 4, 2023. (Photo Courtesy: Richard Mayer)
Delaney Dorsey, Kennedy Brock, Zach Calzadillas, Denzel Ndongosi, Keegan Jones (left to right) and ensemble perform “La Vie Boheme” during SF State’s production of “RENT” on May 4, 2023. (Photo Courtesy: Richard Mayer)

‘RENT’ brings 80s NYC to SF State’s Little Theatre

SF State’s School of Theatre & Dance is holding a fundraiser alongside its running of the musical RENT, raising money for the LCA Food Pantry.

Michelle Ruano Arreola, Staff Reporter

May 9, 2023

Students of SF State’s School of Theatre & Dance rehearsed all semester to present eight days of the musical “RENT” which runs from May 5 to May 13.

The rock musical, originally created by Jonathan Larson, covers hard-hitting subjects like addiction, poverty and the AIDS epidemic in the late 80s. The show has New York City featured at the SF State’s Little Theatre. Cast members’ tangible energy manifests on stage, putting their all to make the audience laugh, cry and learn about what life was like for those living through the story’s time. 

Theater arts major Keegan Jones, 20, plays the role of Angel, a young drag queen and street drummer diagnosed with AIDS, who falls in love with the character Collins.

“Wanting to pay homage, as a gay person myself, I think the important fact is it’s important to teach and be educated,” Jones said. “I’m not from San Francisco, I’m from Oklahoma. And so being here in this much more open community, I think this show is somewhat of a reminder that we here are very lucky.” 

In the preview of the show, donning a bright red, sparkly, Santa-themed outfit, one of the main characters, Angel, comes out and stands on stage along with the other seven leads in the show. 

“When I put myself in that costume, it’s like a whole other character comes out,” Jones said. “Like, I don’t even feel like myself anymore. It’s just so magical what the wardrobe can do.”

Connor Diaz, Denzel Ndongosi, Keegan Jones, and Zach Calzadillas take a dance break during SF State’s production of “RENT” on May 4, 2023. (Photo Courtesy: Richard Mayer)

SF State freshman Audrynne Antonio, 19, is the musical’s youngest lead, playing the character of Benny. 

“It’s a crazy opportunity being this young, and it’s my first year,” Antonio said. “It’s insane.”

According to Antonio, “RENT” is her first stage production since high school. She noted that things are much different on the collegiate level.

“Getting here, especially as a freshman, getting used to how things go and meeting all the people that have been here for longer than I have — it’s really fun,” Antonio said.

When getting into character, wardrobe paves the way for Antonio as well. 

“I have heels that I wear, so that ultimately kind of gives me a different structure than how I normally walk because I don’t wear heels that often,” Antonio said. “So wearing heels kind of helps me feel more powerful, especially if I feel like I look good in my costume. I also feel more confident.”

Kennedy Brock, 27, plays the role of Maureen, a bisexual performing artist who hangs with the main group. 

“This is my first show in California since I’ve moved from the Midwest, so I’m very excited but also very scared,” Brock said. 

The eccentric character, brought to life by Brock, stunned the audience with her vocals during colorful numbers like “Over the Moon,” which Brock was excited to perform for an audience other than her director, crew and fellow castmates. 

Abigail Cuellar, who plays the role of Mimi, expressed appreciation for being part of such an important musical.

“I constantly remind myself that I’m so grateful to be able to even tell this emotional story,” Cuellar said. “I feel so honored to be a part of a story that means so much to so many and that has sparked from such tragic devastation.”

According to Cuellar, the character of Mimi has often been oversexualized in previous showings of “RENT,” something she wanted to change.

“I hope that the audience gets a very rounded sense of my character and every character,” Cuellar said. “I’m very proud with everything that’s come out of it [rehearsals].”

The cast and crew members have been rehearsing all semester long and are finally ready to bring this show’s message of love, living and death to SF State. They hope for the audience to not only learn, but to take action with what they’ve learned and challenge their current viewpoints in order to question themselves. 

“RENT” will run from May 4 to May 13. The musical also raises money for the College of Liberal & Creative Arts Food Pantry, which was created with the intention to alleviate student food insecurity. To buy tickets, and to learn how you can donate to the LCA Food Pantry, visit the production’s website for more information.

