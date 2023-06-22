Fire season is arriving sooner than we think

An extreme wildfire broke out in the southwest region of Nova Scotia, Canada on May 27. According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, the wildfire blazed about 100 square miles, the largest wildfire ever recorded in Nova Scotia’s history.

The fire was so large that smoke from the blaze reached most parts of New York City and made the air nearly unbreathable. New York residents had to resort back to using N95 masks to breathe outside safely.

While just six miles away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan –– at the Governors Ball Festival in Flushing, NY –– many locals were maskless while they watched their favorite performers. Major stars such as Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar were just a few that attended the weekend festival and decided to move forward with their performances unmasked.

Jillian Gonzalez, who recently relocated from the Bay Area to New York City, noticed similarities in the air quality between her current location and her previous home in California.

“This type of air quality is very similar to what I’ve been used to while growing up in California,” Gonzalez said. “Wildfires became part of my norm when it came to summers in California. I would always see some sort of wildfire content on the news and it became something I would expect.”

Californians usually expect to see breaking news of wildfires every year between June and August. According to CA.gov, there have been 1,639 wildfires recorded thus far for 2023.

“I’m very interested in what this year’s fire season will bring to San Francisco and to California,” said San Francisco resident Peggy Wynne. “California received a lot of rain this year and the aftereffects of overgrowth will contribute to the fires.”

According to the National Weather Service, the amount of rain received thus far recorded in 2023 for California already surpasses the amount of rain measured in 2022.

Due to the ongoing climate change crisis, rising global temperatures are making extinguish fires harder. The Guardian reports that the Canadian Nova Scotia wildfires temperatures peaked at a staggering 122F (50C). The wildfire’s rapid spread posed significant challenges in containment efforts.

Wynne, a property owner in Napa, worries about the annual fire seasons in California. She is part of a growing community of landowners that own land in areas susceptible to wildfires.

“I’ve owned property in Napa for over 20 years and it’s not fun to always have to worry if my home will one day burst into flames,” Wynne said. “The fire seasons seem to grow and last longer every year –– it’s stressful!”

Though wildfires are inevitable and will come during the summer season, people can do their part to mitigate how fast and big wildfires can spread. According to EOS Data Analytics, wildfires can be prevented by increasing awareness and properly handling forest wildfire management plans.

While some fire starters could be out of control and occasionally related to natural causes, taking action can help mitigate the severity of annual wildfire seasons. To prepare and learn more about what you can do to help mitigate wildfires this summer season, go to https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/ for more information.