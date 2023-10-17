The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
A map of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Isleton, CA, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 (Courtesy of Google Pixel 8 Pro alert).
‘Earthquake detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself:’ what to know about recent quake alert
SFSUs student enrollment has continuously decreased, which will affect the number of classes and faculty that will be implemented in the upcoming semesters. (Graphic illustration by Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State enrollment drops to numbers not seen in 45 years
Attendees look at the mural while Yazmin Madriz tells them the deeper meaning that the mural has, Oct. 13, 2023. (Samantha Morales/Golden Gate Xpress)
Project Rebound celebrates sixth annual mural celebration with opening of Pelican Bay Art Exhibit
Students fill out their name tags that include their pronouns and one of three colors during Associated Students Queer and Trans Resource Center’s Speed Dating & Friend Making event in the Rigoberta Menchú Hall on Thu, Oct. 12, 2023. Each color indicated what type of connection each participant was seeking, with blue seeking friendship, red seeking a date or romance and purple seeking a hookup. (Bryan Chavez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
QTRC hosts speed dating and friend making in celebration of coming out day
Daniel Capulin Bautista, a mechanical engineering major, Jonah Lau, a computer engineering and Kseniya Khamushkina, a cinema major, experienced a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Cal OES earthquake simulator outside of the student services building on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Governor’s office simulates earthquakes for SFSU students
Professor of Persian Studies and the founder and director of the Persian Studies Minor program, Mitra Ara, poses for a photo in front of the Persian Center at San Francisco State University on Oct. 17, 2023 (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Persian Center creates community on campus
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
A customer taking a look at Kylie Choi’s handmade jewelry at the Fall Queer Art Faire in San Francisco, California on Sept. 24, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress).
SFSU student expresses themselves through handmade jewelry from reused materials
A silhouette in an auditorium of someone choosing to watch either Barbie or Oppenheimer. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
Lupe Fiasco, rapper and producer, performs on stage at the 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival in the Annex 1 building at SF State on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (David Jones / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lupe Fiasco headlines 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
The Chomp: Two time intramural champion Adeboye Adeyemi reflects on his journey
The Chomp: Two time intramural champion Adeboye Adeyemi reflects on his journey
An exterior shot of the De Young Museum located in San Francisco, Calif., during the Tutankhamun exhibit in 2009. (Courtesy of Mark Miller)
Free museums in San Francisco with your EBT card
A bee lands on a flower at the site of one of Dirk Kiehne’s beehives in Menlo Park, Calif., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
More honey more problems
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

The Persian Center creates community on campus

Professor Mitra Ara has helped establish and foster a community here on campus, learn about her unexpected journey pursuing knowledge to curating a safe and welcoming community
D’Angelo Hernandez-Fulks, A&E EditorOctober 17, 2023
Professor+of+Persian+Studies+and+the+founder+and+director+of+the+Persian+Studies+Minor+program%2C+Mitra+Ara%2C++poses+for+a+photo+in+front+of+the+Persian+Center+at+San+Francisco+State+University+on+Oct.+17%2C+2023+%28Tam+Vu+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29+
Tam Vu
Professor of Persian Studies and the founder and director of the Persian Studies Minor program, Mitra Ara, poses for a photo in front of the Persian Center at San Francisco State University on Oct. 17, 2023 (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)

Up on the fourth floor of the Humanities building, right out of the north stairwell, resides a comfy space for students in the Persian Studies Program or a mojo dojo casa house, if you will. This room is more the size of a single office and not quite large enough for a social space — desks line both side walls with computers for students to work on, snacks and tea are available on the right side of the door as soon as one walks in.

Students from all backgrounds were present. Some were seeking to get in touch with their cultural roots, others were looking for a safe place to express who they are and discover themselves as they grow during pivotal periods in their lives.

This is all possible because of the efforts of professor Mitra Ara, both the founder and director of the Persian Studies Minor program at San Francisco State University.

Sanaz Homayounieh is seen in the SFSU Persian Center, HUM 413, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Neal Wong

Creating a space for students to feel welcomed and safe to express their feelings was something that Professor Ara knew she wanted to provide for her students. The Persian Center often puts on cultural events for the SFSU community such as the international movie time events they typically hold a few times a semester.

“We have a population second-generation, third-generation, fourth-generation Afghani and Iranians who only learn about their culture and their history through family, which is often incorrect. Often romanticized beyond imagination,” Ara said.

The Persian Center is and has always been faculty-funded and student-operated. The maintenance and staffing have all been completely volunteer-based since the Center’s inception back in 2007.

A first-year political science major, Damien Rashidi is occupying 90% of the slots, ensuring his contribution to the community center.

“I know Damien is too humble to say it, but if you look at that pink sheet on the wall over there where people sign up to volunteer to stay here and keep the room open, Damien’s name is on like everything,” said Sultaan Ahmad, a history major at SFSU.

Rashidi is currently minoring in cinema but is now considering picking up another, the Persian studies minor. For Rashidi, it was just how much he had learned by just being in the Center for three months after hearing about it in his Iranian Cinema class.

Damien Rashidi is seen in the SFSU Persian Center, HUM 413, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Neal Wong

“Through here and then just over the last few months, I started to be here more often, meeting so many other Iranian students. It’s like I now know more like Iranians than I ever have in my entire life besides my family,” Rashidi said.

An important aspect of international movie time is the commentary after each film, where Ara goes into all the small details that would be missed without the proper context. The goal of these events is to boost media literacy.

“I always participate because [of] complex societies such as Iran and Afghanistan or India and China, for instance. Any issue related to these countries have to be looked at, studied, reviewed in context,” Ara said.

Before being brought on at SFSU, Ara had taught at UC Berkeley and Cal State East Bay when it was still known as Cal State Hayward. She was originally brought to SFSU through the philosophy department to teach West and South Asian philosophy, such as Buddhism, Hinduism and Zoroastrianism.

Immediately after her initial interview, she was sent to the dean, Paul Sherwin, so that he could suggest starting the Persian Studies Program.

“There were demands from the U.S. Department of Education to expand studies related to West Asia,” Ara said.

Being the first and only Persian Studies Minor program in the nation, Ara has honed the program in a way to help students succeed and gain knowledge of a multidisciplinary study on both ancient and contemporary Iran.

“Historically, the greater Iran, most people don’t know the difference,” Ara said. “They think Persian and Iran are interchangeably used.”

The program technically falls under the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures but delivers a much deeper understanding of different ethnicities, cultures, religions, languages and traditions. It offers a full spectrum experience through courses in Iranian Cinema, Iranian Media in English and basic Persian Conversation.

“How energetically she [Ara] has pursued the instruction of Persian studies, how she has really attempted to show it in its multivalent nature, which means it’s not reducible to what is happening in Iran right now,” said Kitty Millet, a longtime friend and colleague of Ara and the current chair for the Department of Jewish Studies.

Millet recognizes the depth and care that has been put in by Ara.

“It[the Minor Program] encompasses a whole trajectory of historical analysis and historical footprints,” Millet said. “Not to displace the importance of the diaspora or anything else, but what makes Persian studies here unique is that it’s uniting the scholarly work on Persia as a civilization from antiquity to modernity.”

Throughout her life, Ara has always known herself to be an artist. She has an affinity for painting and it was one way she saw that she might be able to support herself coming into a new country.

She credits an advisor from her years in high school as being influential and very kind to her.

Mitra Ara, professor of Persian Studies, poses in front of a bookshelf in the Persian Center in San Francisco State University on Oct. 17, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
Tam Vu

Ara fondly recalls, “It was a woman advising a young girl, a new immigrant and she told me, ‘You will not survive on your own being an artist…you’re gonna starve.’ and that’s how it was.”

She recalls her ways of expressing herself and how it was visually presented in her paintings changed over the years as she grew into a different person.

“It became more of a softer and more flowing art, [rather] than ridgid with lines and forms and all that,” Ara said.

Picking up photography in academia, Ara would take what she learned and evolve it to her tastes. Considering herself an abstract photographer, she mostly photographs flowers and bugs within them. After trying to continue to be an artist on the side, she would go on to college to study finance and business, thinking it would be the most fruitful career to pursue.

Discovering that the job was not suitable for her, she returned to school to pursue studies in philosophy, comparative religions, and world religions. She later obtained her graduate degree from UC Berkeley.

After finishing the graduate program at Berkeley, she would go on to teach there. While teaching, she encouraged her students to engage in community service, providing extra credit as an incentive.

Ara’s particular focus on women and children and their diverse global living conditions was of special significance.

“I worked in India with Mother Teresa for a while,” Ara said.“In my early twenties, you know, I didn’t plan it. I just ended up there. I usually don’t plan anything, projects fell on my lap and I did them.”

Despite initially having no desire to create a Persian studies minor here, Ara is not the type of person to turn down this opportunity.

“So I couldn’t say no to our dean back then,” Ara said. “He said, ‘You’re here, your resume is perfect for this job.’ I said, ‘Well, just because my resume is perfect doesn’t mean I should do it,’ and I did it despite the objection of all my advisors and mentors.”

Despite being the founding director of the Persian Studies Minor program, she still teaches a full load, so she spends most of her days on campus. She even comes to campus for her Zoom classes so that she can be readily available for her students and take care of administrative duties.

“I teach students in the media course because, you know, someone who’s born and raised here and educated in the United States,” Ara said. “They don’t necessarily fathom the way you dissect or study media about certain parts of the world, it’s not as the same as what you hear about Europe.”

Ara feels strongly that something is lost in teaching over Zoom and that there is an importance to having human interaction. This is where the Center comes in, bringing students to campus and giving them a space to have such interactions.

For Sanaz Homayounieh, a fourth-year cinema major, the Center serves as her home away from home, enabling her to connect with others who share her background. It not only facilitates the study of her heritage but also fosters self-discovery.

“Being able to find community is like you’re literally invaluable,” Homayounieh said. “You can’t place a value on how important it is to find community, and I think that’s especially important.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in A&E
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
A customer taking a look at Kylie Choi’s handmade jewelry at the Fall Queer Art Faire in San Francisco, California on Sept. 24, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress).
SFSU student expresses themselves through handmade jewelry from reused materials
A silhouette in an auditorium of someone choosing to watch either Barbie or Oppenheimer. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
About the Contributors
D’Angelo Hernandez-Fulks, A&E Editor
D’Angelo Hernandez is the Arts & Entertainment editor, he is a Journalism major with a Philosophy minor. A Bay Area native he got his start writing for the Spectator at Chabot College. If he isn’t found at his desk streaming Escape from Tarkov, you can find him at the movies. His genre being character studies such as There Will be Blood, The Batman and No Country for Old Men.
Tam Vu, Photo Editor
Tam Vu (she/her) is a Vietnamese-American photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. She is a fourth-year photojournalism major with a minor in Asian American studies. She originally entered SF State as a print and online journalism major, but switched to photojournalism in her second year after finding her passion for visual storytelling. Her special interests include Asian American identity and music journalism. In the near future, she hopes to make a video documentary on her parents' immigration story to highlight the generational impact that the Vietnam War has on many families. Outside of school, she loves to attend live music shows, find new music, and crochet.
Neal Wong, Photographer
Neal Wong (he/him/his) was born and raised in San Francisco, attended Washington High School, where he performed as a lead in multiple plays and a musical and is currently a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. His photos have been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, and Mission Local. Neal also created and teaches an SFSU Experimental College course titled Adventures in SF, which takes students on weekly field trips to little-known, interesting places. His hobbies include cooking, traveling, and reviewing places on Google Maps.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *