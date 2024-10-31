The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Photos: Superheroes, video game characters and furries strut on campus for Halloween 2024

People at SFSU are celebrating Halloween in style with costumes originating from pop culture and their creativity
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online EditorOctober 31, 2024
Neal Wong
Adrian Tejada, a first-year cinema student, stands for a photo as Patrick from “SpongeBob Squarepants” on October 31, 2024. He said he chose this costume because he was interested in SpongeBob ever since he was a child and saw the costume at Party City. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Halloween spirit was in full swing at San Francisco State Univerisity, where students and faculty embraced the opportunity to showcase their creativity and passion through a wide array of costumes. From iconic characters like Spider-Man and Mario to original creations like a “Gangster Purge” mashup, the campus was alive with colorful and imaginative displays.

Students drew inspiration from pop culture, video games and their own personal interests, resulting in a diverse and engaging collection of costumes. Whether it was a fursona, a playful nod to a childhood favorite, or a last-minute stroke of creativity, each costume told a unique story and added to the festive atmosphere.

 

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

AJ Macahiya, a fourth-year computer engineering student, poses for a photo as Spider-Man. Macahiya said that Spider-Man has been his favorite superhero ever since he was a child and appreciates what the superhero stands for.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Ryan Lopez, a third-year computer engineering student, is dressed as Zyink, his fursona. “I chose this costume because I kind of got lazy. I’m a furry at SFSU and I’ve had this for quite a while,” Lopez said.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Dr. Sally Pasion, associate professor in biology, poses for a photo as Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a movie. “I chose this costume because her name is Sally and that’s my name too. But also it’s a wonderful movie so I’ve always liked it,” Dr. Pasion said.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

(L-R) Posing for a photo are Franklin Ly, an undeclared first-year student dressed as Mario, Zui Santos, a first-year cinema student dressed as Bowser Jr., and Genry De Guzman, a first-year marketing student dressed as Luigi.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Layla Benton, a fourth-year business marketing student, poses for a photo outside Burk Hall while dressed as a fairy.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Leonardo Becerra, a first-year theatre arts student is dressed as Peacemaker while posing for a photo. “I decided to pick this costume mostly because I was first introduced to the character in Mortal Kombat until I eventually found out he had his own series,” Becerra said. “So after I watched the series starring John Cena, the character was funny, made me laugh and I decided to be him for this year in Halloween.”

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Vincent Lee, a fourth-year Broadcasting and Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) student, poses for a photo while wearing a dragon costume. “I’m just feeling a little magical today,” Lee said.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Arturo Sandoval Saito, a fourth-year studio art, is dressed as an Evoker from Minecraft. Previously, he dressed as a Vindicator and is reusing the head from the costume.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

(L-R) Richard Moreno, Jonathan Oei and David Taylor pose for a photo while dressed as Lucius from Gladiator II, a new movie. They were hired for an event and are not students.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Jericho Jacob, a second-year BECA student, is dressed as what he calls “Gangster Purge.” According to Jacob, “I waited until the last minute so I grabbed some stuff from my closet and I had spare blood too, so I got creative and made a gangster costume.”

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

JJ Graves (left), Jack Daly (second to left), Joshua Jones-Trammell (tallest in photo), Bryce Smith (white shirt with blood), Calvin Milde (rightmost) and Collin Guillory (squatting) pose for a photo.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

“My character’s name is Jordan Argyle Milden Hall, an explorer from Prague,” said Dominic Abney, a third-year BECA student. “One of my friends is hosting a murder mystery party and they were like ‘oh yeah we need like a character and everything’ so I was like ‘okay I’ll be an explorer.’”

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Chris Elliott, a fourth-year, visual communications student, poses for a photo in front of Cafe Rosso as Buddy the Elf.

 

(Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Anthony Malone, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, poses for a photo while dressed as “Halloween Inspiration.” Malone said “first, I started with the hat. It’s kind of like a mad hatter inspiration from there. I kind of just built the outfit off of some of my wilder pieces. And yeah, that’s that’s how today’s outfit was made.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
(L-R) Alison Balingit, Marianne Manalo, Samantha Fabie and Alex Solorio chat among each other on top of the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
From strangers to family: KAPatid program helps to build Filipino culture on campus
Customers line up at Sam’s Chowder Mobile food truck on campus on October 23, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU welcomes food trucks back to campus
An illustration expressing the mixed emotional climate surrounding November's election. (Autumn Rose Alvarez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Presidential election leaves some SFSU voters disengaged and others empowered
About the Contributor
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].