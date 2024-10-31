Photos: Superheroes, video game characters and furries strut on campus for Halloween 2024

Halloween spirit was in full swing at San Francisco State Univerisity, where students and faculty embraced the opportunity to showcase their creativity and passion through a wide array of costumes. From iconic characters like Spider-Man and Mario to original creations like a “Gangster Purge” mashup, the campus was alive with colorful and imaginative displays.

Students drew inspiration from pop culture, video games and their own personal interests, resulting in a diverse and engaging collection of costumes. Whether it was a fursona, a playful nod to a childhood favorite, or a last-minute stroke of creativity, each costume told a unique story and added to the festive atmosphere.

AJ Macahiya, a fourth-year computer engineering student, poses for a photo as Spider-Man. Macahiya said that Spider-Man has been his favorite superhero ever since he was a child and appreciates what the superhero stands for.

Ryan Lopez, a third-year computer engineering student, is dressed as Zyink, his fursona. “I chose this costume because I kind of got lazy. I’m a furry at SFSU and I’ve had this for quite a while,” Lopez said.

Dr. Sally Pasion, associate professor in biology, poses for a photo as Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a movie. “I chose this costume because her name is Sally and that’s my name too. But also it’s a wonderful movie so I’ve always liked it,” Dr. Pasion said.

(L-R) Posing for a photo are Franklin Ly, an undeclared first-year student dressed as Mario, Zui Santos, a first-year cinema student dressed as Bowser Jr., and Genry De Guzman, a first-year marketing student dressed as Luigi.

Layla Benton, a fourth-year business marketing student, poses for a photo outside Burk Hall while dressed as a fairy.

Leonardo Becerra, a first-year theatre arts student is dressed as Peacemaker while posing for a photo. “I decided to pick this costume mostly because I was first introduced to the character in Mortal Kombat until I eventually found out he had his own series,” Becerra said. “So after I watched the series starring John Cena, the character was funny, made me laugh and I decided to be him for this year in Halloween.”

Vincent Lee, a fourth-year Broadcasting and Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) student, poses for a photo while wearing a dragon costume. “I’m just feeling a little magical today,” Lee said.

Arturo Sandoval Saito, a fourth-year studio art, is dressed as an Evoker from Minecraft. Previously, he dressed as a Vindicator and is reusing the head from the costume.

(L-R) Richard Moreno, Jonathan Oei and David Taylor pose for a photo while dressed as Lucius from Gladiator II, a new movie. They were hired for an event and are not students.

Jericho Jacob, a second-year BECA student, is dressed as what he calls “Gangster Purge.” According to Jacob, “I waited until the last minute so I grabbed some stuff from my closet and I had spare blood too, so I got creative and made a gangster costume.”

JJ Graves (left), Jack Daly (second to left), Joshua Jones-Trammell (tallest in photo), Bryce Smith (white shirt with blood), Calvin Milde (rightmost) and Collin Guillory (squatting) pose for a photo.

“My character’s name is Jordan Argyle Milden Hall, an explorer from Prague,” said Dominic Abney, a third-year BECA student. “One of my friends is hosting a murder mystery party and they were like ‘oh yeah we need like a character and everything’ so I was like ‘okay I’ll be an explorer.’”

Chris Elliott, a fourth-year, visual communications student, poses for a photo in front of Cafe Rosso as Buddy the Elf.

Anthony Malone, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, poses for a photo while dressed as “Halloween Inspiration.” Malone said “first, I started with the hat. It’s kind of like a mad hatter inspiration from there. I kind of just built the outfit off of some of my wilder pieces. And yeah, that’s that’s how today’s outfit was made.”