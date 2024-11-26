The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

We need more vending machines

They’re convenient and fun and provide new sources of revenue for the university
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online EditorNov 26, 2024
Neal Wong
The Open24 vending machine on Nov. 19, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

There’s a vending machine on campus that makes coffee drinks to order. Unfortunately for students and faculty, it’s behind a keypad-locked door in the Administration Building, in a breakroom for administrators.

Most vending machines are toward that side of campus.

All of the students living in West Grove Commons and the Village at Centennial Square are being neglected. All of the students taking classes in Burk Hall, the Creative Arts Building, the Fine Arts Building, the Humanities Building, and Marcus Hall are being neglected. These are students with wallets who want to buy things but aren’t being given easy opportunities to.

Sure, there are lots of businesses around that area but you have to wait in line and interact with a human. Sometimes, that’s just not something you want to do. We need more — and better — vending machines on campus.

In general, they provide a quick, easy, and convenient choice. Those on campus are fine for now. I wouldn’t mind seeing a machine that dispenses packaged food like chips and granola bars in the Humanities Building. A vending machine that vends bottles of juice, tea and water would be nice too. However the vending machines on campus currently pale in comparison to the vending machines available in other places.

Let’s look at the Bay Area first. In Stonestown, there are two machines that make coffee drinks to order. There used to be a vending machine that made fresh baguettes. At Safeway locations, you can buy lottery tickets from machines. There’s a company with machines that sell salads and fresh fruit.

A row of vending machines at California State University, Sacramento, on May 29, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

In other parts of the country, there are machines that sell socks, violin strings, lobsters, ice cream, hot dogs, caviar, over-the-counter drugs, hair extensions, pies and more. Looking elsewhere, there are vending machines that sell mashed potatoes, fries, eggs and even used underwear. It’s pretty clear that pretty much anything can be sold in a vending machine.

So why do people keep creating them?

It’s because people obviously love buying things from them.

I don’t know about you but when I go to the airport and see that there’s a CafeX vending machine, there are usually people around it recording it making a drink. There’s a sense of newness having a machine make or provide something to you that a human normally provides. It’s fun to see and hear the sounds of a machine providing whatever you ordered.

They embody novelty and speed. Meanwhile, Cafe Rosso, Taza Wraps and Smoothies, Village Market and Pizzeria, and Subway have been around for years and have lines whenever you want to order something.

When I’m in between classes and I have a few minutes, I can’t afford to spend my time suffering in line, trying to get a snack. Judging from how many students roam campus, I’m not alone. And it’s not just the students who would use them. Instructors racing between their offices and classrooms who don’t have time to step out of the buildings to buy a drink would probably appreciate having the option to use a vending machine.

Potential students visiting campus for the first time might feel more inclined to attend after seeing that there’s a machine where they can buy clothes or stuffed animals. Parents of students might feel better knowing that their kids can easily buy breakfast on the go.

People who don’t even use them would feel the benefits of the machines. Providing more competition to the seven food businesses owned by one man would force prices to stay as they are to remain competitive. The vending machines also need maintenance, providing new work.

The Sephora machine in the student center seems to have been warmly received. This shows that people want and appreciate new vending machines. And, with a $13.9 million deficit, vending machines could be an appealing investment, providing a new source of revenue through product sales and ads placed outside the machines.

So, can we get some new vending machines, please?

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Massage chairs at the Stockton Campus of California State University, Stanislaus on August 19, 2024. They are free to use. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
A majority of CSUs have massage chairs. SFSU should get them too.
The Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Oct. 28, 2024. It wasn't here when I came to SFSU in Fall 2021. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Dear future SFSU students…
A photo illustration of Muni buses and light rail vehicles over a photo of Sutro Tower in San Francisco, Calif. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
The best and worst Muni lines in San Francisco
About the Contributor
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].