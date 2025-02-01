Trump’s First 100: A guide to Trump’s 2025 presidential cabinet

A presidential cabinet is usually made up of 25 members who are appointed by the president and approved by the Senate. The cabinet acts as an advisory board in a multiplicity of areas spanning each member’s specialty. Members include the vice president and leaders of the 15 executive departments.

Although not all members of President Trump’s 2025 cabinet are officially inducted, below is a dive into the background and current positions of the eight who have been approved and nominees who may soon be elected into position.

Vice President

JD Vance

Vance is the 50th vice president of the United States. Representing Ohio, he served as a Republican in the U.S. Senate from 2023 to 2025, up until his current White House role. He is a Yale University graduate and a Marine Veteran.

Vance ran his campaign alongside Trump, advertising the idea of making the “American Dream” a reality through methods including U.S.-based manufacturing and tariffs on foreign countries.

Secretary of State

Mark Rubio

Rubio has had a long history in politics, from becoming part of the Florida House of Representatives in 2000, three-time reelected Republican of the U.S. Senate and opponent to Trump in the 2016 presidency. Rubio’s experience as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee is believed to make him fit for this position.

As Secretary of State, Rubio will be Trump’s foreign affairs adviser and consultant on international relations.

CIA Director

John Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe was the Director of National Intelligence during the last leg of Trump’s first presidential term and COVID-19 pandemic.

As CIA director, Ratcliffe will supervise the operations against military, cyber and other attacks to the U.S.

Defense Department Secretary

Pete Hegseth

As a former FOX News contributor and co-host, Hegseth also served in the Army National Guard for 19 years.

Hegseth’s position as Defense Department Secretary gives him the duty of leading 1.3 million service members worldwide and heading the deployment of the military on U.S. ground. In this role, Hegseth is also in close quarters with national defense policies and the Pentagon.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary

Kristi Noem

Noem is a two-term governor of South Dakota from 2019 to her resignation this year. Noem will be a vital piece in implementing Trump’s immigration plans.

As Homeland Security Secretary, Noem will oversee border security and anti-terrorism concerns.

Department of the Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent

Bessent served as the CEO of the global hedge fund, Key Square Management. He was also the former money manager for investor and philanthropist George Soros.

As the secretary in this department, Bessent’s duty is to manage the country’s finances, improve economic growth and make job opportunities possible for Americans.

Department of Transportation Secretary

Sean Duffy

Duffy served as a district attorney in Wisconsin before becoming a U.S. House member from 2011 to 2019. During this time Duffy was a Financial Services Committee member and advised the subcommittee on insurance and housing.

Now overseeing all of the nation’s transportation matters, Duffy’s role includes national and regional safety for highways, vehicles, aviation, railroads and more.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator

Lee Zeldin

Zeldin was a member of the New York Senate from 2011 to 2014, and served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2023. Just two years before this new role, Zeldin unsuccessfully ran for governor of New York.

Zeldin will be responsible for enforcing laws and regulations that protect the environment and ensure the public’s health and safety.

Director of the Interior Secretary

Doug Burgum

In addition to running for president in the 2024 election, Burgam served as a two-time governor of North Dakota and was CEO of accounting software company Great Plains Software.

In his new position, Burgam manages federal land and natural resource conservation methods.

Unconfirmed Nominees

Department of Commerce Secretary

Howard Lutnick

Office of Science and Technology Policy Director

Michael Kratsios

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary

Doug Collins

Department of Energy Secretary

Chris Wright

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary

Robert Kennedy

Department of Education Secretary

Linda McMahon

Office of National Intelligence Director

Tulsi Gabbard

FBI Director

Kash Patel

Department of Agriculture Secretary

Brooke Rollins