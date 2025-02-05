The CSU’s announcement of an AI initiative is a distraction from the system’s real issues

On Tuesday, Chancellor Mildred García announced that the California State University system will partner with a bunch of tech companies as part of a “first-of-its-kind public-private initiative.” While the press release is packed with corporate buzzwords and promises of “AI-empowered” education, it conspicuously fails to address how this initiative will be funded — especially in light of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s planned $375.2 million budget cut to the CSU system and ongoing enrollment challenges at Northern California CSUs.

As campuses across the system grapple with impending budget cuts, like Sonoma State University’s elimination of its athletics programs and San Francisco State University’s closure of a satellite campus, CSU leadership seems more interested in chasing AI headlines than addressing fundamental needs.

The announcement, featuring endorsements from a laundry list of big tech, from Adobe to OpenAI, raises serious questions about the future of public education. While this partnership is presented as a way to provide innovative education solutions, there aren’t specific details. I’m curious whether these companies will provide actual financial support, or if they’re simply lending their names. The creation of an “AI Workforce Acceleration Board” sounds impressive until you realize it potentially puts tech companies in the driver’s seat of curriculum development — a role that should belong to educators.

The announcement also conveniently avoids any discussion of the environmental impacts. With the CSU having “460,000 students and 63,000 faculty and staff” according to the press release, implementing a version of ChatGPT for education is sure to have a massive environmental impact — from significant electricity consumption to increased water usage for cooling servers.

The release also doesn’t say anything about how the addition of AI tools could affect academic integrity. The timing of this initiative — which in my view encourages every student to use ChatGPT — comes months after the CSU decided Turnitin’s AI-detection feature was too expensive to keep. When the CSU inevitably touts higher grades and graduation rates from this AI initiative, we’ll face a troubling question: are students actually learning better, or has the CSU simply institutionalized cheating?

What the announcement does mention is workforce development and AI skills. While career preparation is important, the focus on AI overshadows the broader educational needs of students, particularly in non-STEM fields.

Kory Kantenga, LinkedIn’s Head of Economics, Americas, boasts about AI hiring growing “30% faster than overall hiring” but fails to address how this translates to meaningful opportunities for CSU graduates. Let’s also keep in mind that tech companies are laying off employees en masse — computer science jobs, including AI development, aren’t the tickets to financial security they once were.

What I’m most concerned about is the CSU administration’s unilateral approach to this initiative. Students and faculty are being presented with a fait accompli — nonspecific “AI-empowered” tools will be available “within the next few weeks,” according to the chancellor’s email to CSU students and employees. This timeline allows no room for any consultation or consideration of potential impacts.

The real transformation the CSU system needs isn’t artificial intelligence tools — it’s genuine investment. While technology can enhance education, it cannot replace adequate funding and qualified faculty. Until these fundamental issues are addressed, this AI initiative seems more like a distraction from the CSU’s real challenges than a solution to them. The country’s largest public university system deserves leadership that prioritizes educational quality over Silicon Valley partnerships and tech industry hype.