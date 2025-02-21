‘Wonderful’ Vista Room open for Spring 2025

Doors at the Vista Room opened earlier this month for the spring semester, blending culinary education with fine dining while adapting to declining enrollment. The restaurant, on the fourth floor of Burk Hall, is open Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and charges $21 for a three-course meal and a drink with free refills. There will be three menus over the semester, with the current one lasting until March 6.

Tim Shaw, who oversees the kitchen, said the current menu showcases local seafood, including a New England-style chowder featuring local lingcod and petrale sole. Looking ahead, the restaurant plans to incorporate more global influences in its menus.

“It’s a fusion of dishes,” said Amilcar Castillo-Ortiz, who is in his first semester managing the front-of-house. “Something that we always try to do is to have proteins, to have vegan, vegetarian options. And in terms of the pastas, it changes because we do different pastas almost every week.”

Shaw, who’s from New England, said the menus are a collaboration between him and Castillo-Ortiz, who has an El Salvadorean background, and the next menu will feature birria and other Central American foods.

“We haven’t used beef for probably a year and a half,” said Shaw, noting that there’s an upcoming birria dish. “I’m really trying to utilize a lot of plant-based dishes, always having a vegan dish, always having a gluten-free dish and really trying to focus on the seasonality and sustainability of the stuff we use and buy.”

According to prior coverage by Golden Gate Xpress, the restaurant was started by Janet Sim, a former chair of hospitality and tourism management. It began as a collaboration between that department and the dietetics department.

The restaurant’s success stems from its dual mission as both a dining establishment and a classroom, according to Shaw. Currently, 20 students are enrolled in the HTM 431 course, learning the aspects of restaurant operations and gaining hands-on experience.

“Some students last week had never made pasta before,” said Shaw. “They made the handmade pasta and I was like, ‘okay, you get to pick the sauce’ and they were like, ‘let’s do pesto and some shrimp.'”

He added that students from different backgrounds are contributing menu ideas like stir-fried dishes and fishcakes.

“Every semester you don’t know the sort of level of restaurant experience that you have,” said Shaw, who’s marking his tenth year at the Vista Room. “Sometimes you’ll get a couple students who want to work in restaurants or who have worked in the kitchen so you can do more advanced stuff. This semester, we’ve got a great group of students.”

While walk-ins are occasionally accommodated, reservations are strongly encouraged due to the teaching nature of the restaurant.

“Because we run the place with students, they have two hours and 45 minutes to walk into the class, get stuff set up, tables and everything, and get off so they can go to their classes,” said Castillo-Ortiz, mentioning that it’s easier for students to serve guests when they know how many will be dining.

Shaw said that he’s really excited for the semester ahead. The first menu is typically simpler and the menus increase in complexity as students improve their skills. Also, at the end of the semester, the restaurant might host special graduation events.

Long-time patron Bill Schneider, who lives across from campus and has been going to the Vista Room for over a decade, has witnessed the restaurant’s impact firsthand.

“It’s fantastic that they teach the culinary students and the hotel management students, the back of the house, and they teach them service,” Schneider said. “They even learn how to order. Tim, the chef, is really phenomenal. He teaches the students secret recipes and the food is delicious.”

Michael Bailey, a retired carpenter, was visiting the Vista Room for the first time.

“It was wonderful,” said Bailey. “Good view, just like any high-end restaurant anywhere.”

Bailey particularly praised the charcuterie plate’s presentation and the cider braised pork entrée, which came with sautéed apples, caramelized onions and mashed potatoes, turnips and carrots.

Retired high school teacher Donna Bailey, another first-time visitor, praised both the food and service.

“Nice waitress and good service, and a lot of nice food, so we’ll be back,” she said, after enjoying the Buffalo cauliflower appetizer and a lentil and sweet potato dish that reminded her of Shepherd’s pie.

The restaurant takes online reservations through its Yelp page.