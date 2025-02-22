The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

The Office for the Study of the Ordinary opens exhibition

Liz Hernández’s exhibition, ‘Objects of Inquiry,’ is on display through April 5
Byline photo of August Hammel
August Hammel, Staff ReporterFeb 22, 2025
Paula Sibulo
Attendees of the Objects of Inquiry exhibition admire photographs taken by members of the Office for the Study of the Ordinary on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)

Every student at San Francisco State University knows about the myth of Al the alligator, the school mascot and the 1976 student protests to free him from captivity.

A papier mâché sculpture of Al the alligator on display at the Objects of Inquiry exhibition on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)

At least that’s what Liz Hernández, SFSU’s artist-in-residence, dares to imagine through her new exhibition, “Objects of Inquiry: The Office for the Study of the Ordinary,” now on display in SFSU’s Fine Arts Building. Hernández’s exhibition is the culmination of the project that is “The Office for the Study of the Ordinary,” a hypothetical department at SFSU which mimics and pokes at the bureaucracy inherent to universities and their colleges.

The project consisted of class collaborations and individual studies which sought to examine the mundane and ordinary through radical and fictional lenses. The undertaking is in line with Hernández’s work which often blends the fictional with the real, the large with the small.

“In my art practice, I like mixing things that shouldn’t go together,” said Hernández. “For example, in this case. Bureaucracy or scientific research are being used to investigate feelings, daily experiences, things that have a lot of meaning and knowledge and substance, but that we don’t pay attention to or we might just disregard as unimportant.

The exhibition is Hernández’s, but it is also a collaborative effort between tens of students who found something that spoke to them in what Hernández wanted to explore. Through this project, Hernández encouraged students to explore and create with total freedom, and members of the project created ID cards with whimsical titles for themselves.

Beyond that, students were encouraged to make statues and portraits from scratch, to rearrange decades-old facility furniture and adorn it with their own creations and to just freely express themselves in any way through a lens of their own. Unbound artistry defines the project and its space.

The scale of the project goes beyond what was expected when the Fine Arts Gallery Director, Sharon Bliss, and the gallery’s curator, Kevin B. Chen, brought Hernández on as SFSU’s artist-in-residence.

“We were most taken with how out-of-left-field her proposed project was,” said Chen. “It was completely silly and fun and, in kind of radical in terms, able to decentralize the authoritative naming powers of what people consider significant and important.”

Hernández is SFSU’s first artist-in-residence and is here through grants from The Harker Fund of the San Francisco Foundation, which gives universities the funds to provide an opportunity for artists at the campus. Hernández was chosen after a long search.

“We did a call for nominations and through that process we ended up with three finalists. Liz won,” said Bliss. “She thinks about what is given value and held onto for decades or centuries, so this is the idea that you subvert that and can create your own versions of what’s important.”

33 sculptures made by members of the Office for the Study of the Ordinary on display at the Objects of Inquiry exhibition on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)

Pieces featured in the exhibition range from smaller drawings to imaginative large-scale portraiture and an unconventional papier-mâché sculpture of Al, the fictional alligator. Hernández’s vision spoke to many students at SFSU who found a calling in the project including Ashley Kim, a graduate of SFSU’s Studio Art program.

I went to her older exhibition on a field trip, and she did this amazing piece by herself and took up the whole entire space,” said Kim. “So when she came into the classroom, I remembered her and she brought this project. I thought, ‘this is so peaceful.’”

“Objects of Inquiry: The Office for the Study of the Ordinary” is on display at the Fine Arts Gallery now through April 5.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in A&E
A still from the film "Universal Language." (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
‘Universal Language’ is an unmoored delight
A still shot from the 2024 film “Paddington In Peru.” (STUDIOCANAL)
“Paddington In Peru”’s animation shines while the story dulls
San Francisco Ballet in Akram Khan’s “Dust” on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Courtesy of Reneff-Olson Productions and SF Ballet)
SF Ballet is more than the Nutcracker, it’s modern: Cool Britannia!
About the Contributors
August Hammel
August Hammel, Staff Reporter
August Hammel (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in cinema. He was born in San Diego and currently lives in San Francisco. He previously worked on his high school yearbook staff and his words can be found on the websites Buffed Film Buffs and High Femme. When not writing, August can be found in a movie theater or a bookshop as he searches for what he wants to write about next and why. August Hammel (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en cine. Nació en San Diego y actualmente vive en San Francisco. Anteriormente trabajó en el equipo del anuario de su escuela secundaria y sus palabras se pueden encontrar en los sitios web Buffed Film Buffs y High Femme. Cuando no está escribiendo, August se puede encontrar en un cine o en una librería mientras busca sobre qué quiere escribir a continuación y por qué.
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a third-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys completing the daily Wordle and solving crosswords every morning at breakfast. Paula can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo es la directora de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de tercer año, especializada en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) y con una especialización en periodismo. Creció en Marietta, Ohio, y solía visitar frecuentemente la estación de noticias local, lo que despertó su interés por el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, fue reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de TV de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Paula trabajó anteriormente en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando sobre la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, Paula disfruta completar el Wordle diario y resolver crucigramas todas las mañanas durante el desayuno. Paula puede ser contactada en [email protected].