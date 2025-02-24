The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress

Commuters prepare for new speed cameras

SFMTA speed safety cameras are set to hit San Francisco streets in March
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-ChiefFeb 24, 2025
Gabriel Carver
One of the new speed cameras set up on Fulton Street between 42nd and 43rd avenues on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

Alex Hernandez, a sociology student at San Francisco State University, has been driving to campus from downtown San Francisco for the past three years. Instead of parking in the garage on campus, which would require him to pay $500 a semester, Hernandez chooses to find street parking off campus, which could be a better deal if he doesn’t get a parking citation.

“They already make the parking tickets ridiculous,” said Hernandez. “They’re like a $100 a parking ticket.”

But with the 33 speed safety cameras the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency plans to implement this March, his commute may become even pricier.

San Francisco will be the first city in California to implement this technology, authorized by California Assembly Bill No. 465. The cameras will be permitted in six cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland, San Jose, Glendale and Long Beach. 

Hernandez’s commute to campus will take him past seven of these cameras, capable of charging speeding drivers up to $500

“Whoever’s running it needs to hack everything in half,” Hernandez said.

SFMTA issues about 1.5 million parking and transit citations a year generating approximately $90 million in revenue annually, according to their website.

But the money from the issued fees to speeding drivers will pay back the installation of the cameras and any extra revenue will go back into traffic calming, according to Justin Horng, the speed safety camera program manager.

SFMTA spokesperson Michael Roccaforte said the project’s goal is not to issue citations but rather to slow drivers down and prevent accidents.

“It’s not to penalize drivers, but to really issue a culture change in San Francisco for people to drive slower,” Roccaforte said. 

According to the California Department of Transportation’s 2022 Crash Data on California State Highways report, speeding was the leading primary factor of crashes, accounting for over 63,000 incidents — more than double the number of incidents caused by the next highest factor, improper turns.

Ramon Souca, a fourth-year civil engineer student, commutes from San Mateo to get to campus. Souca said his route passes by a few of the planned speed cameras, but he does not feel like it will affect his everyday travel.

“I’m kind of scared to drive fast in San Francisco since homeless people and random people are walking in the street,” said Souca. “It would be annoying if you don’t know where the cameras are and you’re in a bit of a rush and you’re not speeding on purpose.”

The speed safety system pilot program will issue warning notices in the first 60 days of the program. After that, speeding drivers will be issued citations. In addition to the grace period, drivers who are going 11 to 15 miles an hour over the speed limit after the 60 days will receive a one-time courtesy notice, according to Horng.

Carmen Leiato, a member of a mental health program for Pacific Islanders, meets at SFSU every Thursday for club meetings. Leiato said she usually drives fast, but the traffic in San Francisco prevents her from going above the speed limit.

“Knowing about the speed cameras, I would be more conscious about which speed I’m going,” said Leiato. “That would make me think about it and be like, ‘OK wait, I should probably slow down.”

Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a third-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys completing the daily Wordle and solving crosswords every morning at breakfast. Paula can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo es la directora de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de tercer año, especializada en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) y con una especialización en periodismo. Creció en Marietta, Ohio, y solía visitar frecuentemente la estación de noticias local, lo que despertó su interés por el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, fue reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de TV de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Paula trabajó anteriormente en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando sobre la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, Paula disfruta completar el Wordle diario y resolver crucigramas todas las mañanas durante el desayuno. Paula puede ser contactada en [email protected].
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Visuals Editor
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his art, photography. He is the visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz. Gabriel Carver (él) es estudiante de tercer año en fotoperiodismo con una especialización en kinesiología. Nació y creció en Sacramento, la ciudad que lo formó como persona y lo llevó a su arte, la fotografía. Es el editor de visuales de Golden Gate Xpress y espera aprender de los mejores. A Gabriel le gustan las actividades físicas y el jazz.