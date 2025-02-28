The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Paul McCartney’s early ‘60s photography comes to SF

The exhibition of the iconic artist’s snapshots of Beatlemania will open at the de Young Museum this March
Byline photo of August Hammel
August Hammel, Staff ReporterFeb 28, 2025
Haley Abarca
Guests enjoy a special preview of the “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm” exhibition ahead of its grand opening this weekend at the de Young Museum on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

Beatlemania took the world by storm in late 1963 and into the next year and beyond. Liverpool’s own boy band was a sensation on a scale unlike anything before, but rarely has the world been allowed to see what it was like inside the eye of that storm — until now.

“Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm” makes its West Coast premiere on March 1 at San Francisco’s de Young Museum where it will be on display until July 6. The exhibit provides a comprehensive and intimate firsthand look into The Beatles’ titular eye of the storm through the lens of Paul McCartney himself.

The exhibition is comprised of prints of McCartney’s mostly black-and-white 35mm photographs of the band’s first tour from December 1963 to February 1964, which McCartney rediscovered in 2020.

Assistant curator of photography Sally Martin Katz leads an exhibition tour to guests before the public grand opening this weekend on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

Sally Martin Katz, the museum’s photo curator, arranged the exhibition to fit the sensibilities of the space within the de Young, while the original exhibition was displayed at the National Portrait Gallery.

The show is nonetheless immense despite only covering a brief period of four months. Katz took great joy and care in ensuring that the spirit of the show was properly captured in the space at the de Young.

“How do I adapt this to our space?” said Katz. “How do I make it specific to our San Francisco audience? Working within our architecture, getting creative in terms of hanging and the installation was a lot of fun, being able to experiment in that way.”

Beatlemania was the first sensation of its kind, at a level that feels quaint today, yet it was revolutionary in the ‘60s. No one person or group had garnered this level of adoration on such a massive scale before. This exhibition captures that mania and the boys’ reaction to it in such a personal and refreshing fashion.

John, Ringo, George and Paul are all seen in such a unique light in the exhibit. This side of the phenomenon, what it was like on the inside looking out, is one not often seen despite the over 60 years worth of footage and obsessive coverage. McCartney’s photography portrays the sense that these were just four boys bowled over by their own success and figuring out how to live the dream.

From screaming fans in Liverpool to the era-defining “Ed Sullivan Show” performance, this exhibit runs the gamut of the band’s early success. One striking photo shot from inside a car captures a gaggle of middle-aged women looking out a diner window fawning over the Fab Four while a lone man stands to their right, hands firmly on his hips, watching the group all the same.

McCartney’s eye is sharp and singular, impressionistic both in quality and malleability, seeming to adapt to every landscape. The Parisian section delights in McCartney’s eye adapting to France in its literal and cultural senses. His portraits of the band and everyone around him grow stark as they take on characteristics of the French New Wave with deep shadows and off-kilter compositions that his earlier Liverpool photography didn’t have.

As the tour moved on to America, the group’s shock at their exponential rise to fame transmutes McCartney’s pictorial sensibilities from the avant-garde and experimental French style into a harsher and more straightforward style, taking on America’s traits. A single frame of a gun-toting police officer’s utility belt stands out among the rest.

Four large portraits of The Beatles inside the “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm” exhibition in the de Young Museum on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

The universality of The Beatles also applies to the exhibition, which is a very accessible and engaging show that anyone is sure to find something in, fan of the band or not. There is no denying how blindsiding it is to see such personal views of such ubiquitous icons. Helena Nordström, the director of communications for the Fine Arts Museum, emphasized that the accessibility is a huge draw of the show.

“It’s a good introduction to a time that college students will not have lived,” said Nordström. “So a time that was very important in terms of cultural expressions, which was the mid-‘60s. This is a great introduction to documentary photography as well.”

Despite most college students being almost guaranteed to have been born well over 40 years after the height of Beatlemania, the phenomenon and their music resonates with students of today all the same like it does with Marlee Yeargin, a visual communications major at San Francisco State University.

“Their music caused me to love them, especially their solo stuff like with Paul and George. They’ve become a big part of my adult life,” said Yeargin. “I’ve seen a couple of the photos that are in the exhibit, and I think that they’re really cool because he’s capturing such a unique experience of being a part of one of the biggest bands of all time. Being able to show people what it looks like from his perspective is cool.”

The exhibition’s last section is the only one with a vibrant dose of color photography and it fits the mood. Finally finding respite from the whirlwind, the band unwinds in Miami and they come to life drinking and lounging around.

Soon after, they’d kick off their first-ever American tour in San Francisco at Cow Palace. Until then, McCartney’s photos cheerily resolve at the most peaceful stop during the group’s first and certainly not last madcap storm.

For anyone looking to immerse themselves into Beatlemania, “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm” will be on display at the de Young Museum from March 1 to July 6.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in A&E
A toy monkey from “The Monkey” (NEON)
No drumroll for 'The Monkey'
Attendees of the Objects of Inquiry exhibition admire photographs taken by members of the Office for the Study of the Ordinary on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Office for the Study of the Ordinary opens exhibition
A still from the film "Universal Language." (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
‘Universal Language’ is an unmoored delight
More in Beyond SFSU
One of the new speed cameras set up on Fulton Street between 42nd and 43rd avenues on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
Commuters prepare for new speed cameras
SFPD arriving outside of OpenAI’s office building to remove protesters from the property on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protesters gather against OpenAI, show support for Suchir Balaji
2025, the Year of the Snake (Graphic by Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
Chinatown Parade to ring in the Year of the Snake with style
About the Contributors
August Hammel
August Hammel, Staff Reporter
August Hammel (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in cinema. He was born in San Diego and currently lives in San Francisco. He previously worked on his high school yearbook staff and his words can be found on the websites Buffed Film Buffs and High Femme. When not writing, August can be found in a movie theater or a bookshop as he searches for what he wants to write about next and why. August Hammel (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en cine. Nació en San Diego y actualmente vive en San Francisco. Anteriormente trabajó en el equipo del anuario de su escuela secundaria y sus palabras se pueden encontrar en los sitios web Buffed Film Buffs y High Femme. Cuando no está escribiendo, August se puede encontrar en un cine o en una librería mientras busca sobre qué quiere escribir a continuación y por qué.
Haley Abarca
Haley Abarca, Staff Photographer
Haley Abarca (she/her) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born and raised in Menlo Park, California. Haley developed a love for photography during fifth grade and now loves to photograph sports, politics, concerts and live events. In her free time, she loves reading, listening to music and hanging out with friends.  Haley Abarca (ella) es fotógrafa para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació y creció en Menlo Park, California. Haley desarrolló un amor por la fotografía en quinto grado y ahora disfruta fotografiar deportes, política, conciertos y eventos en vivo. En su tiempo libre, le encanta leer, escuchar música y pasar tiempo con sus amigos.