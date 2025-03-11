The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

‘Dehumanizing’ or necessary? SFSU faculty exchange plan draws mixed reactions

Departments will share professors in an effort to keep them fully employed next semester
Byline photo of Eddie Monares
Byline photo of Autumn Rose Alvarez
Eddie Monares and Autumn Rose AlvarezMar 11, 2025
Neal Wong
A depiction of professors in different departments being moved around. (Graphic by Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

With declining enrollment and further budget cuts impending, San Francisco State University will have professors teach in departments other than their own starting in the Fall 2025 semester. The idea of it has drawn mixed reactions from faculty.

SFSU is developing a system on campus where faculty who cannot fill their classes because of shrinking student enrollments are stepping up to teach in other departments that have robust ones but not enough tenure-track faculty to teach all of their students, according to Carleen Mandolfo, an associate provost.

“We need tenure-track faculty to be as fully employed as possible,” Mandolfo said. “They are our base faculty. We have a commitment to them and we pay them no matter what.”

According to an email obtained by Golden Gate Xpress, the spreadsheet lists 57 classes under departments such as journalism, women and gender studies, liberal studies, creative writing, communication studies, broadcast and electronic communication arts, theater arts, English, design, modern languages and literatures and museum studies, which have openings that need to be filled. 

Per Mandolfo, this idea was first hinted at last semester as a process where tenured faculty are swapped into different departments as a means of providing proper education while under a reduced budget.

These potential partnerships between different departments are created via spreadsheets, titled “Labor Exchange Sections,” where department chairs can indicate holes in tenured/tenure-track faculty schedules.

“It isn’t mandated,” said Mandolfo. “We aren’t forcing people to sign the spreadsheet, but I am heartened to see departments now starting to reach out to each other, to work together on this and to help us with our enrollment and budget challenges.”

For faculty like Rebecca Eissler, an associate professor of political science, teaching outside their domain is not impossible, as in some cases it would only take a few changes to the curriculum. Eissler currently teaches quantitative research methods and statistics classes within the political science department.

“If I were asked to teach a quantitative statistics class in a psychology department, it wouldn’t be super different. I’d tailor it a little, I’d change a little bit, but it’d be stuff I know. I’d be comfortable doing that,” Eissler said. “I want this University to succeed. I want students to get a good education. So if that means teaching a class outside of my department here or there, I don’t love it, but it’s not the end of the world.” 

One partnership between departments that has developed thus far is faculty in the journalism department preparing to teach psychology graduate writing assessment requirement classes. 

“We just started it, and really only psychology and journalism have really started actively figuring out who from journalism can teach core courses in psychology,” Mandolfo said. “I wasn’t even in the room when they got together to have that conversation. So it really is, at this point, voluntary partnerships that are emerging, which is great. I hope to see you know many more of them where it makes sense.” 

But psychology students, like Adam Suri, are concerned about potential journalism and psychology partnerships. Suri said outside lecturers without knowledge of a certain subject would be a “weird combination.”

“As a psychology student, you would want your professors to be psychology-related because they can also give you connections to other fields outside of academia,” Suri said. “If a person from the journalism department were to do that, it would be really awkward because they wouldn’t know how to direct students from that field into something a psychology major would be interested in.” 

Carmen Domingo is the dean of the College of Science and Engineering, which the psychology department is housed under. She feels like the exchange plan won’t be much of an issue.

“Someone who understands how to write well and can teach writing, especially in journalism, can help psychology majors or science majors translate the work that they do to the general public,” Domingo said. “They’re not asking them to weigh in on areas of psychology. They’re asking them to help with their writing skills so I think they’re very qualified. And as journalists, you end up writing about all kinds of things that aren’t necessarily your area of expertise.” 

Although the plan won’t affect every educational department, SFSU’s current standing with low enrollment, resulting in lower state funding, may change the trajectory of instructor employment and the quality of student learning opportunities.

Amy Kilgard, the communications department chair, said student enrollment is a key criterion for receiving California State University allocations. 

“The CSU funds each of the CSU campuses at their target level,” Kilgard said. “So we get a funding per student based on our target. But when we’re below target, they change that amount to below what we were promised,” Kilgard said.

Brad Erickson sits in his office and goes over his thoughts on the faculty exchange plan on March 3, 2025. ( Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress) (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

Brad Erickson, a liberal arts lecturer and the California Faculty Association chapter president, calls the exchange a “clearing of house.”

“It’s quite dehumanizing,” Erickson said. “Kind of makes us feel like products on a shelf and that we are interchangeable.”

Erickson explained that faculty employment protection is based on a hierarchy of contracts depending on the amount of time one has taught and the number of classes one is teaching in a semester.

Faculty who are retired but continue to work part-time or on occasion and lecturer faculty are most vulnerable to job loss, the latter of which Erickson said “don’t actually have to be laid off because you’re not human enough.”

Erickson said his place falls next on the totem pole, contract lecture faculty, which must be laid off if there is not enough full-time work because of an “unconditional appointment” with the university.

“Already 300 faculty have been put in the dumpster,” Erickson said. “And this points to the just despicable nature of the two-tier faculty labor system in which over half the faculty are treated as literally disposable. You don’t even have to lay them off. You just say, ‘Well, we just don’t have to put you in the schedule where there’s nothing you can do.’”

Last year, Erickson lost a course to a tenured faculty member because that individual had classes canceled. He said this is a common pattern where “a number of lecture faculty without full-time contracts were just not given their entitlements” and causes a halt to proper preparation for courses, which also affects students.

“I had to teach something I hadn’t taught before, and the person had to teach something they hadn’t taught before and get ready two weeks before the semester started,” Erickson said. “So I think that this is not good service for students. Even though some of us are pretty quick on our feet and can adapt quickly.”

The displacement of faculty is one part of the larger issue relating to CSU-wide budget cuts. Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a 7.95% state funding cut that will hit all 23 CSU campuses. 

Although Dr. Lionell “Badu” Smith, assistant professor of critical communication pedagogy, said the circumstances may be unfair, he also sees these faculty exchanges as opportunities across the board of SFSU departments.

“It provides an opportunity to imagine something new,” Smith said. “And I kind of take that approach for it. There’s so many moving parts to this conversation, but I think that it’s an opportunity for some collective imagining, some collective dreaming to imagine something different, a new way forward. And perhaps at the forefront of that is our students to think about  how we can maybe reimagine what we’re doing in our departments.”

About the Contributors
Eddie Monares
Eddie Monares, Campus Editor
Eddie Monares (he/him) is the campus editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism with a minor in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco, California. He currently works part-time while attending San Francisco State University. During his free time, Eddie enjoys listening to music, spending time with his family and watching sports. Eddie Monares (él) es el editor de campus para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en educación. Nació y creció en San Francisco, California. Actualmente trabaja a medio tiempo mientras asiste a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. En su tiempo libre, a Eddie le gusta escuchar música, pasar tiempo con su familia y ver deportes.
Autumn Rose Alvarez
Autumn Rose Alvarez, Politics Editor
Autumn Rose Alvarez is the politics editor for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a journalism major with a minor in Spanish. Born and raised in the small city of Milpitas, Autumn chased her passion for writing at De Anza Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in journalism. Before transferring to SFSU in Fall 2023, Autumn wrote and edited for three semesters for De Anza’s award-winning newspaper, La Voz. She also runs her church’s podcast called For You, which centers on youth lifestyle and Christianity. When she isn’t looking for her next story, Autumn can be found in the gym, solving crossword puzzles and guzzling cold brew. Autumn Rose Alvarez es la editora de política para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en español. Nació y creció en la pequeña ciudad de Milpitas y siguió su pasión por la escritura en De Anza Community College, donde obtuvo un título de asociado en periodismo. Antes de transferirse a SFSU en el otoño de 2023, Autumn escribió y editó durante tres semestres para el periódico galardonado de De Anza, La Voz. También dirige el podcast de su iglesia llamado For You, que se centra en el estilo de vida juvenil y el cristianismo. Cuando no está buscando su próxima historia, Autumn puede encontrarse en el gimnasio, resolviendo crucigramas y tomando cold brew.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo con una especialización en educación. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Ha formado parte del personal desde 2023, pero su trabajo también ha sido publicado en varias publicaciones, incluyendo Richmondside, San Francisco Bay View y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Visuals Editor
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his art, photography. He is the visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz. Gabriel Carver (él) es estudiante de tercer año en fotoperiodismo con una especialización en kinesiología. Nació y creció en Sacramento, la ciudad que lo formó como persona y lo llevó a su arte, la fotografía. Es el editor de visuales de Golden Gate Xpress y espera aprender de los mejores. A Gabriel le gustan las actividades físicas y el jazz.