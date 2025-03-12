The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

CSUEB
Total lunar eclipse to occur Thursday night

The celestial syzygy may be visible from San Francisco
Byline photo of Johnny Conterez
Johnny Conterez, Staff ReporterMar 12, 2025
The total lunar eclipse took place on April 15, 2014, seen from Charleston, West Virginia. (Robert Jay GaBany, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons)

A total lunar eclipse may be visible from North America on the night of Thursday, March 13.  

The eclipse will begin around 9 p.m. It will last around six hours, with the maximum coverage occurring almost exactly at midnight and ending completely around 3 a.m. the next day, according to Eclipse Guide, a free and interactive app by the developers of Star Walk

Earth will pass between the sun and the moon, blocking light on the lunar surface. The sunlight will curve around Earth and pass through the atmosphere, removing colors out of its spectrum and leaving only red light hitting the moon.

Unfortunately, clouds and rain are forecasted in San Francisco, meaning this eclipse might not be visible.

Harry Hazen, a communications graduate student, said he does not plan on watching the lunar eclipse because the time of totality is too early in the morning and clouds might block the view.

“I also live in Daly City, and I’m not sure if the weather conditions are gonna be adequate and appropriate for viewing,” said Hazen.

Some students shared their experiences observing the sky.

Josalyn Wells, a Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts student, reacted enthusiastically to hearing about the eclipse.

“Me and my roommates do this thing whenever there’s a night event, like a meteor shower or a planet retrograding — we’ll sit outside and write in our journals,” Wells said. “I’m into astrology and stargazing but I wouldn’t say I’m a professional. I’ve taken an astronomy class and know about basic star formations in the sky.” 

Addie Rajan, a first-year international relations student, has never seen an eclipse before and was excited about the possibility of witnessing the lunar eclipse.

“Stargazing is always a lovely event to go to,” Rajan said. “I think last week we had a lot of open skies and less clouds. So it was a lot easier, but I mean, if the weather clears up by tomorrow… stargazing is always fantastic for friends and family.”

Rajan also had advice for people who are new to astronomy.

“If you’ve never stargazed before, just looking up constellations and stuff is always nice because there’s always stories attached to it that you can really connect with,” Rajan said.

Eddie Monares, Neal Wong and Paula Sibulo contributed reporting to this story.

About the Contributor
Johnny Conterez
Johnny Conterez, Staff Reporter
Johnny Conterez (all pronouns) is majoring in journalism and minoring in labor studies student and is an environmental reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He was born and raised in Chicago, but since 2017, calls San Francisco home, where he currently lives in the Castro. He previously attended City College of San Francisco, where he earned an associate of arts degree in journalism and wrote for CCSF’s newspaper, The Guardsman, covering the board of trustees’ budget crisis. So far, Johnny’s work has been featured on KQED and El Tecolote. He also created a podcast with his best friend covering LGBTG+ pop culture called the Hot Tops. Johnny is the first person in his family to attend college. Rarely does he have free time, but when he does, Johnny enjoys techno music, the great outdoors and mac & cheese. After graduating from SFSU, he hopes to work in producing nature documentaries. You can reach Johnny on social media @soy_plastic. Johnny Conterez (todos los pronombres) está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en estudios laborales y es reportero ambiental para Golden Gate Xpress. Nació y creció en Chicago, pero desde 2017 considera a San Francisco su hogar, donde actualmente vive en el Castro. Anteriormente asistió al City College de San Francisco, donde obtuvo un título de asociado en artes en periodismo y escribió para el periódico de CCSF, The Guardsman, cubriendo la crisis presupuestaria de la junta de fideicomisarios. Hasta ahora, el trabajo de Johnny ha sido destacado en KQED y El Tecolote. También creó un podcast con su mejor amigo sobre cultura pop LGBT+ llamado Hot Tops. Johnny es la primera persona de su familia en asistir a la universidad. Rara vez tiene tiempo libre, pero cuando lo tiene, disfruta de la música techno, el aire libre y los macarrones con queso. Después de graduarse de SFSU, espera trabajar en la producción de documentales sobre la naturaleza. Puedes contactar a Johnny en las redes sociales @soy_plastic.