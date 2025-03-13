The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
CSUEB
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
CSUEB

The Pub at SFSU permanently closes

Students remember the pub as a place to socialize and unwind
Byline photo of Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff ReporterMar 13, 2025
Neal Wong
Inside the Pub at SFSU on Nov. 5, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Pub at San Francisco State University, a place students remember for its social environment and food and drink options, has officially closed after 25 years of service, according to an announcement posted on its doors. 

Chris Farmer, the director of operations for The University Corporation at SFSU, said that slow business has been a trend across campus since the university closure during the pandemic.

“The pub, being one of the services we oversee, has unfortunately gotten extremely slow in recent semesters,” Farmer said. “More and more each semester to the point where the business owner couldn’t operate anymore.”

While the partnership between UCorp and the pub owner still remains uncertain, Farmer said UCorp will do everything it can to fill the space. 

Associated Students President Brandon Foley said it’s disappointing when a small business on campus closes and is unsure what will replace the pub. 

“It did have a really good atmosphere to sit and talk with friends,” Foley said. “Some of my friends love going there. I wish it was still here.” 

Every Tuesday, the pub would hold Tecate Tuesdays, which would bring in large crowds of students for discounted Tecate beer. The pub also had TV screens playing football games and mix-and-match beer flights for $15 to $19.

The possibility that another bar or pub could open up to replace The Pub at SFSU is not out of the question, but it will depend on UCorp to “figure out the best deal,” Foley said.

Gonzalo Martin, a mechanical engineering student, had good memories at the pub, particularly when going after finals. 

“It’s really nice to have a quick spot to meet up with friends and just kind of lay back,” Martin said. “A lot of good memories. It’d be pretty sad to see, to see it go, for sure.”

Finance student Kiril Gupta also had fond memories at the pub.

“When I turned 21 last school year, I was able to start drinking there, and that’s where I got to know more of [the owner] and got to know him better as a person,” Gupta said. “It’s rough. It’s a very unfortunate thing to happen.”

The Pub at SFSU also served food like fish and chips, french fries, garlic fries, beer-battered onion rings, mozzarella sticks and chicken tenders, all priced between $6.99 to $11.99. 

“I do remember my second year before I was legally enough to drink, I would go inside there and get the food because the pub had really good fish and chips and had really good chicken tenders,” Gupta said. 

Psychology student Arvind Mohanraj said that despite the pub’s closure, there are still other places on campus to explore. 

“You got the game room downstairs, you got more rooms to go upstairs,” Mohanraj said. “The pub doesn’t signify every student here. There’s more to do on campus than just that.”

Golden Gate Xpress has reached out to the Pub at SFSU for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
The total lunar eclipse took place on April 15, 2014, seen from Charleston, West Virginia. (Robert Jay GaBany, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons)
Total lunar eclipse to occur Thursday night
A depiction of professors in different departments being moved around. (Graphic by Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Dehumanizing’ or necessary? SFSU faculty exchange plan draws mixed reactions
American and Korean military officials meet at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2025. (United States Space Force)
SFSU reacts to South Korean bombing accident
About the Contributors
Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff Reporter
Paul Singh (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism with a minor in communications. Originally from Los Angeles, he is currently living in San Francisco. He transferred from Long Beach City College in 2023. He previously worked for a nonprofit organization called The Organization For World Peace, which works on peaceful solutions around the world. During his free time, he enjoys working out, learning new languages, watching English football highlights and exploring the city. He also practices a little bit of mixed martial arts and is in the MMA Club on campus. Paul Singh (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en comunicaciones. Originalmente de Los Ángeles, actualmente vive en San Francisco. Se transfirió del Long Beach City College en 2023. Anteriormente trabajó para una organización sin fines de lucro llamada The Organization For World Peace, que trabaja en soluciones pacíficas alrededor del mundo. En su tiempo libre, disfruta hacer ejercicio, aprender nuevos idiomas, ver resúmenes de fútbol inglés y explorar la ciudad. También practica artes marciales mixtas y está en el club de MMA en el campus.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo con una especialización en educación. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Ha formado parte del personal desde 2023, pero su trabajo también ha sido publicado en varias publicaciones, incluyendo Richmondside, San Francisco Bay View y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].