CSUEB
CSUEB

Faculty union to hold “Red 4 Ed Week” in preparation for April protest

The week of events will be held around campus, with various workshops and activities.
Neal Wong, Managing EditorMar 16, 2025
CFA SF President Brad Erickson speaks during the “United to Defend Public Education” conference in Annex I on Feb. 22, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

From Monday to Thursday, the California Faculty Association chapter will hold a series of events in preparation for a national protest on April 17.

In an email to faculty, Brad Erickson, president of the CFA’s San Francisco chapter, urged people to participate and wear red to show support. Organizers will be in the Quad to raise awareness about the April protest, while various workshops will be held around campus addressing topics such as closing prisons and organizing strategies.

“If you think it’s chaos now, imagine another 7.95% cut from our budget,” Erickson said. “That’s what the Governor proposed, and if history had already been written, that’s what will have happened.”

Erickson also criticized the California State University system for having over $7 billion invested instead of used directly for educational purposes.

“I understand if you’re scared or demoralized,” Erickson said. “So am I. But I don’t think you’re ready to give up. I believe that you still respect yourself, your co-workers and your students. And I still respect and believe in you.”

The four-day event follows the union’s “United to Defend Public Education” conference last month, where members ratified organizing platforms.

“We have to be prepared to be more radical,” said CFA Vice President Margarita Berta-Ávila at the conference. “The Chancellor’s office, the management here, they’re counting for us to be fearful, to be overwhelmed, to retreat into ourselves. But we refuse to do so.”

During the statewide conference, Berta-Ávila and other CFA members stated that the faculty union is planning to organize a large protest in Sacramento on April 17 as part of a national protest to defend public education.

According to the Day of Action for Higher Ed website, the nationwide event is being organized because public education at all levels is under attack.

“Politicians and right-wing organizations are pushing educational gag orders that prohibit the teaching of subjects, concepts and books in both higher education and K-12 schools,” the website stated. “They are rolling back historic advancements in diversity, equity, and inclusion. The majority of jobs in higher education are now low-paying, part-time and precarious, rendering academic freedom and shared governance increasingly hollow.  Students bear a crushing debt load that limits their future for decades.”

Erickson’s email also mentioned other issues.

“On top of that, we face the erosion of free speech, academic freedom and pedagogies of liberation,” Erickson said. “AI could undermine our teaching and learning conditions before we even understand it; nationally, immigrant and Palestinian students are being abducted and trans students are threatened with erasure from humanity.”

Brian Yan is a media liaison for the SFSU Student Union, which helped organize the February conference. Yan shared why he believes the “Red 4 Ed Week” is important.

“As the CSUs face massive cuts with Sonoma State, CSU East Bay, Dominguez Hills and many more being gutted and Governor Newsom passing down a 7.95% cut to the CSU system despite billions in state reserves, it is necessary that the faculty, students and workers of the CSUs organize resistance to these cuts,” Yan said. “As our tuition goes up, our schools gutted and professors laid off, it’s clear that our learning conditions are our professors’ working conditions and that it will take all of us united and fighting in solidarity with each other to beat the destruction of our public education system.”

A schedule of the week’s events can be found on the conference website.

About the Contributor
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo con una especialización en educación. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Ha formado parte del personal desde 2023, pero su trabajo también ha sido publicado en varias publicaciones, incluyendo Richmondside, San Francisco Bay View y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].