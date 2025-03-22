The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

‘It’s alive’ at the SF Ballet!

Sparks flew on opening night of Frankenstein
Byline photo of Johnny Conterez
Johnny Conterez, Staff ReporterMar 22, 2025
Frances Chung and Wei Wang in Scarlett’s “Frankenstein.” (Courtesy of Lindsey Rallo and SF Ballet)

The War Memorial Opera House roared with standing ovations Thursday night for Liam Scarlett’s choreographed interpretation of the gothic novel “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley. 

The San Francisco Ballet has gone experimental, with this season’s program proving to be extremely innovative as Artistic Director Tamara Rojo pushes boundaries outside the norm of regular ballet.

Signs warning of pyrotechnic effects and flashing lights were posted at the entrance to the theater where one would be expected at an action movie. The production proceeded as an expert amalgam of special effects: students dancing on shattered glass, pregnant woman en pointe and maids leaping. I turned to my date and asked jokingly, “Are we at the ballet?”

San Francisco Ballet in Scarlett’s “Frankenstein.” (Courtesy of Lindsey Rallo and SF Ballet)

Accessible to the newcomer, as well as being full of detailed layers for the trained eye, Wai Wang’s performance as “the Creature” was a visceral representation of the post-modern Prometheus. 

The choreography exuded themes of Romanticism, with even the monster expressing nature in its vulnerability and tenderness alongside brutal struggle. In three acts, the company explored themes of alchemy, galvanism, death and 19th century Geneva, and they told this story not words but with dance. 

Staged like a musical, the set design by John Macfarlane felt huge as he brought the audience into an old-fashioned dissection hall, the Swiss wilderness and Victor Frankenstein’s Geneva manor. From this perspective, the observer sees everything laid out. Inner and outer storylines are made bare and raw as Shelly’s word becomes flesh.

The light images of skulls and crimson musculature displayed throughout the ballet were the work of projection designer Finn Ross, which were reminiscent of Edgar Allen Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death” and truly put the viewer in the gothic setting. 

This was a very cinematic ballet, with a score by Lowell Liebermann that sounds straight out of a Hitchcock horror movie. Conductor Martin West swung his baton like a pendulum bringing the pit from lightheartedness to tragedy seemingly effortlessly. 

Multiple layered narratives are told through the three primary roles of Luca Ferrò playing Henry, Victor Frankenstein’s best friend, Frances Chung as Elizabeth, Victor’s love interest and Joseph Walsh dancing the titular character Dr. Victor Frankenstein. 

The dancers’ technique was stunning. Even through tossing limbs and being murdered, Walsh, Chung and Ferrò displayed flawless skill that evoked feelings of the Bournonville method.

Perfect for the sci-fi or emo lover, the SF Ballet’s showing of Frankenstein will run until March 26 with an encore performance from April 26 to May 4.

Johnny Conterez, Staff Reporter
Johnny Conterez (all pronouns) is majoring in journalism and minoring in labor studies student and is an environmental reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He was born and raised in Chicago, but since 2017, calls San Francisco home, where he currently lives in the Castro. He previously attended City College of San Francisco, where he earned an associate of arts degree in journalism and wrote for CCSF’s newspaper, The Guardsman, covering the board of trustees’ budget crisis. So far, Johnny’s work has been featured on KQED and El Tecolote. He also created a podcast with his best friend covering LGBTG+ pop culture called the Hot Tops. Johnny is the first person in his family to attend college. Rarely does he have free time, but when he does, Johnny enjoys techno music, the great outdoors and mac & cheese. After graduating from SFSU, he hopes to work in producing nature documentaries. You can reach Johnny on social media @soy_plastic. Johnny Conterez (todos los pronombres) está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en estudios laborales y es reportero ambiental para Golden Gate Xpress. Nació y creció en Chicago, pero desde 2017 considera a San Francisco su hogar, donde actualmente vive en el Castro. Anteriormente asistió al City College de San Francisco, donde obtuvo un título de asociado en artes en periodismo y escribió para el periódico de CCSF, The Guardsman, cubriendo la crisis presupuestaria de la junta de fideicomisarios. Hasta ahora, el trabajo de Johnny ha sido destacado en KQED y El Tecolote. También creó un podcast con su mejor amigo sobre cultura pop LGBT+ llamado Hot Tops. Johnny es la primera persona de su familia en asistir a la universidad. Rara vez tiene tiempo libre, pero cuando lo tiene, disfruta de la música techno, el aire libre y los macarrones con queso. Después de graduarse de SFSU, espera trabajar en la producción de documentales sobre la naturaleza. Puedes contactar a Johnny en las redes sociales @soy_plastic.