Three CSUs to merge administrative networks amid budget crisis

The proposed San Francisco Bay Region Network will allow SFSU, Cal State East Bay and Sonoma State to share administrative and finance services
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-ChiefMar 25, 2025
Neal Wong
The Student Services and Administration of California State University, East Bay on June 6, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

In an effort to adjust to reduce administrative costs, San Francisco State University announced the creation of a singular transactional operations network with Sonoma State University and California State University, East Bay.

The proposed network, named the San Francisco Bay Region Network, will integrate all finance and administrative services from the three universities under finance and administration and may include services under the library, Title IX/DHR operations, back-office financial aid, admissions, records and other enrollment services, according to messages sent today by the three universities’ presidents. 

The cost-saving proposal comes as all three CSUs project operating deficits for the upcoming academic year —  $42.3 million at SFSU, $23.9 million at SSU and $20 million at CSUEB

“I am excited to embark on an innovative approach to both control expenses and provide high-quality administrative services for an entire region — all with the goal of continuing to serve our students in our distinctive locations,” said CSUEB President Cathy Sandeen.

While merging their resources, CSU Chancellor Mildred García repeatedly said in today’s Board of Trustees meeting that the three universities will continue to operate as three separate, independently accredited institutions. Garcia endorsed the presidents’ commitment.

“On its face, this effort to not only be innovative and proactive, but also to work that leverages our systemness and is consistent with our educational mission,” said Garcia.

The presidents noted in the messages that there are currently no plans to reduce employees.

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney said the plan is still in its beginning stages and the three universities will work on a “high-level timeline.”

“We hope this work will create new efficiencies which will allow us to continue aligning our budgets to current enrollment and budget realities while serving our students and colleagues in the manner they deserve,” said Mahoney.

The three university presidents will share the timeline and more details about the plan at the Board of Trustees meeting in May.

About the Contributors
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo es la directora de Golden Gate Xpress. Paula puede ser contactada en [email protected].
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].