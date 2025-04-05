The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Certified Wellness Coach
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Korean international students react to impeachment of their president

South Korea’s constitutional court unanimously decides to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol
Byline photo of Wonyoung Seo
Wonyoung Seo, ContributorApr 5, 2025
Neal Wong
An anti-impeachment protester holds signs supporting Yoon Suk Yeol near the Constitutional Court of Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, on March 28, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

With millions of Koreans watching the live broadcast, all eight judges of the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the National Assembly’s decision to impeach South Korea’s President, Yoon Suk Yeol, on Friday. 

Seohyun Park, an urban planning student at San Francisco State University, expressed her joy about the final verdict of impeachment and her belief that the outcome was inevitable. 

“I hope this time will pass quickly and that the country will return to normalcy,” Park said. “It was the courage of the people who took to the streets that made this possible.” 

The decision comes after President Yoon was suspended from duty on Dec. 14, 2024, after declaring an emergency martial law earlier that month that caused chaos in the country.

President Yoon claimed that the declaration was intended to preserve the liberal constitutional order. Late last year, citizens confronted the military, and police gathered at the National Assembly building while the members of the National Assembly forced their way into the building. A motion to lift the state of emergency was subsequently passed by the assembly members. The martial law was lifted after just six hours. 

Despite the suspension of his duties and the charges of insurrection, the criminal prosecution process wasn’t straightforward. Due to organized resistance from the Presidential Security Service, it wasn’t until Jan. 15 that President Yoon was arrested. In response, supporters of President Yoon stormed the courthouse that issued his warrant, drawing parallels to the U.S. Capitol attack following Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election.

Pro-impeachment protesters stand in front of police barricades outside of the Constitutional Court of Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, on March 28, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

On Feb. 25, the constitutional court concluded its discussion. Amid the turmoil surrounding the controversy over the authority to investigate insurrection charges, as well as the cancellation of the president’s detention, all individuals involved in significant insurrection-related duties were incarcerated. 

Aerim Yoon, a business student, shared her feelings during the impeachment process, recalling a mix of frustration and anticipation. 

“Before the verdict, I felt a strong hope that impeachment would soon be realized,” Yoon said. “As a citizen of South Korea, there were many frustrating aspects throughout this experience.” 

Business student Seungho Choi said that as a South Korean citizen, the occurrence of a second impeachment is a sad and embarrassing situation. 

“As a student on a limited budget studying abroad, I feel that the stability of the exchange rate resulting from the impeachment is an important factor,” Seungho Choi said.

Regarding the impact of the verdict on the daily lives of Korean students living in San Francisco, he noted that the dropping exchange rate is a big issue.

“Preparing for a studying abroad program and arriving in the U.S. during a period of political instability in Korea, the exchange rate was significantly high, which created a heavy burden,” Seungho Choi said. “However, since the impeachment verdict, the exchange rate has dropped, which may alleviate some of the financial pressure for Korean students in San Francisco.”

Illwoo Choi, another business student, expressed mixed feelings regarding the outcome of President Yoon’s sentencing.

“Political judgments often create a conflict between the expectations of the people and the reality,” he said.

Choi also emphasized that while he hopes the situation signifies a newfound respect for the rule of law, he is concerned about the potential division of public opinion and social instability. 

“As a Korean living abroad, I worry that the domestic political situation could affect the image and relationships of Korean compatriots overseas,” Illwoo Choi said.

As a student studying abroad, Park said maintaining a keen interest in the political situation back home is essential. 

“This incident will inspire more people to engage with politics and vote thoughtfully in the future,” said Park.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Politics
Pro-Palestinian protesters attach a banner with their demands to a tent at the encampment on the Quad on April 29, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU community reacts following Trump’s comments on Gaza
A collage of non-English language text seen in the Bay Area. (Golden Gate Xpress Staff)
Trump’s First 100: English is the official language of the United States
Students in Humanities Building Room 207 break into groups to start with personal introductions consisting of name, major, why they attended the event and how Trump’s first month in office has affected them personally. (Daniela Haro / Golden Gate Xpress)
Young Democratic Socialists of America pushes back against Trump with activism and resistance
About the Contributors
Wonyoung Seo
Wonyoung Seo, Contributor
Wonyoung Seo is a contributing reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a fourth-year exchange journalism student. Growing up in South Korea since she was a child, she often read the newspaper and watched the news on TV with her father. From then on, she dreamed of becoming a journalist. She was a host of a school radio show when she was in middle school, and the chief editor for her school’s newspaper when she was in high school. She is majoring in media and communications and works as a reporter for a newspaper at her university back home. In her free time, she likes talking about social issues with her friends and watching musicals. Wonyoung can be reached at [email protected]. Wonyoung Seo es una reportera independiente para el Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de intercambio de periodismo en su cuarto año. Creció en Corea del Sur desde que era niña y, con frecuencia, leía el periódico y veía las noticias en la televisión con su padre. Desde entonces, soñó con convertirse en periodista. Fue presentadora de un programa de radio escolar cuando estaba en la escuela secundaria y editora jefe del periódico de su escuela en la preparatoria. Está estudiando medios de comunicación y trabaja como reportera para un periódico en su universidad en su país de origen. En su tiempo libre, le gusta hablar sobre problemas sociales con sus amigos y ver musicales. Se puede contactar a Wonyoung en [email protected].
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo con una especialización en educación. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Ha formado parte del personal desde 2023, pero su trabajo también ha sido publicado en varias publicaciones, incluyendo Richmondside, San Francisco Bay View y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].