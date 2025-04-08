SFSU library unveils family study room for busy student parents

More than 700 San Francisco State University students are parents, according to prior coverage by Golden Gate Xpress. These students have to juggle caring for their children on top of school, work and life, but a new space has opened up on campus to help them catch a break.

Located on the second floor of the J. Paul Leonard Library in Room 263, a new space called the Family Study Room is designed to give parents a quiet place to study while spending time with their children. The room is a private space with amenities for parents and their children, like a play area for their children and a desk for focused work. The space is more than just a room — it’s become a community space where student parents can connect with others in the same boat.

The concept for the Family Study Room began with a collaborative effort between librarians, the Student Parent Union, and other partners who recognized the growing need to support the student parents on campus.

“We wanted to create a space that allowed parents to still be parents while also being students,” said Faith Rusk, one of the librarians who helped develop the room. “While the library has always been a place where children are welcome, student parents often expressed that it wasn’t always the most convenient or practical option for them.”

The idea was first tested with a soft launch in December, timed with finals week, giving a select group of student parents who had helped with the development the chance to experience the new room.

The official launch took place early this semester, with support from Health Promotion and Wellness, as well as the Friends of the Library organization, which provided a grant to furnish the rooms and supply resources for the children. The contributions provided toys, books and “Kid Kits” available for checkout, giving parents a variety of ways to keep their children entertained while they work.

“Our mission as the Student Success and Engagement team is to make everyone feel welcome in the library,” said Melanie Smith, another librarian involved in the project. “This space is about more than just providing a quiet area to study — it’s about making student parents feel that their unique needs are understood and supported.”

Kid Kits, curated by HPW, are available for three different age ranges: 0-2, 3-6 and 6-10, allowing parents to select resources tailored to their child’s developmental stage. The kits include items like coloring books, puzzles and interactive toys, and are available for same-day checkout.

For many student parents, having a space like this provides convenience and peace of mind.

“We take a holistic view of student success,” said Zia Davidian, another librarian involved. “If basic needs like childcare aren’t met, it affects a student’s ability to focus on academics. This space aims to support students as whole people, helping them manage both their studies and parenting responsibilities.”

The Family Study Room also allows children to see their parents in an academic setting.

“For kids, being able to see their parents studying and working on their schoolwork gives them a sense of belonging and encourages them to pursue their own education in the future,” Davidian said.

Katarina Argandar, a student parent and advocate, describes the new space as a step forward for student parents on SFSU’s campus.

“It feels like there’s a roadblock we always hit,” Argandar said. “The Student Parent Union has worked hard to get something like a student parent or family resource center on campus. The family room feels like a good step in the right direction.”

However, she acknowledged the added burden that student parents face in advocating for themselves.

“It’s been a lot to add to our plate,” Argandar said. “On top of everything else we already have going on, now we have to become advocates for our own rights and a space on campus for us.”

Despite these challenges, she found value in the sense of community fostered by the Family Study Rooms and contributors, like HPW and Friends of the J. Paul Leonard Library.

“Meeting other parents and hearing their stories has been one of the highlights,” Argandar said. “Just building that community and bond with other student parents has been really rewarding.”

While the Family Study Room is not open on weekends, the positive feedback from student parents has encouraged the librarians involved to think about further investments in these kinds of resources in the future.

“We want to ensure that these spaces are not just places where you can go, but places where you want to go,” Rusk said.