The Clothesline Project mixes art with activism against sexual violence

A sequence of colorful T-shirts swayed through the breeze at Malcolm X Plaza, each conveying a message against sexual assault.

On Wednesday, in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the SAFE Place organized “The Clothesline Project.” It was an event where survivors, allies and community members were given a canvas to express their feelings toward interpersonal violence.

The SAFE Place is a “survivor-focused and trauma-informed” campus program that offers confidential support to those in the San Francisco State University community who are survivors of sexual violence. The program aims to guide survivors on the best road to recovery by reviewing options for reporting, medical and mental health care and other support services.

The annual event is hosted at university campuses nationwide to increase awareness of sexual violence. The T-shirt painting event strives to empower survivors to break the silence and celebrate their resilience through an artistic platform.

“The idea for the shirts is for students to create an empowering message, share their personal experiences and stories,” said Kayla Gonzalez, a SAFE Place campus advocate. “The shirts are loud, so when students walk past, they are kind of forced to look at them.”

The SAFE Place provided blank T-shirts and painting materials at their information and resource table.

“The impact it has for students on campus, seeing this is that they are not alone in their experience and that there are folks here that care for them and support them,” said Nour Loren, the organization’s director of case management. “It also helps create a culture of anti-violence on campus, which is super important and obviously needed.”

Throughout the event’s duration, students and faculty walked along the array of designed shirts, with some pausing to take pictures or to take a deeper look at the messages drawn. The art display isn’t just there for show; it’s a visual representation of a problem needing resolution and an opportunity to show support for those who have been affected by sexual violence.

“The visual aspect of it, with folks seeing the shirts and hopefully creating shirts, helps shift the culture in being more supportive for survivors,” Loren said. “Also, in making sure that everyone is safe from violence in all spaces they navigate.”

Maci Latorre, a third-year business student, drew on her shirt for over an hour, which was both a therapeutic experience for her and a way to support others.

“I had my first period and I had anxiety, so I skipped my second class, and I thought painting was the way to cure that,” Latorre said. “This was just something that resonated for me today because this is something that needs to be talked about more. I support it and I really want to make some art right now. And it’s kind of mind-blowing that people aren’t asking for consent on a regular basis, so I think it’s important to spread the word.”

Cristopher Gomez, a Diablo Valley College student, was touring the SFSU campus when he stumbled upon the advocacy exhibit. Gomez initially thought the shirts were for sale but jumped at the opportunity to create his own when he realized what the event was. Gomez’s shirt featured an important question that has been revolving in his head for months.

“The message I wrote on the shirt was ‘Why don’t I report it’ because there was a time in my life two to three months ago where I kept asking myself that question,” Gomez said. “I wrote that question down to encourage more people to feel free to talk about it and share it with others who have gone through the same experience before. It allows light to shine in those dark places in ourselves.”

The SAFE Place will continue organizing events throughout Sexual Assault Awareness Month. More details can be found on their Instagram. The program is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. in Student Services Building Room 403.