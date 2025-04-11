The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Certified Wellness Coach
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

‘Silent companions’: SFSU saws down two trees

The diseased trees once offered comfort for students and symbolized campus history
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Byline photo of Seamus Geoghegan
Paula Sibulo and Seamus GeogheganApr 11, 2025
Seamus Geoghegan
Contractors remove a tree from the AIDS Memorial Grove on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, after the university deemed it too dangerous to remain standing. The two trees that were removed were diseased and at risk of injuring students. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Students promoting their organizations in Malcolm X Plaza on Thursday morning found an accumulation of wood dust piling up on their tables.

That dust came from one of the two trees San Francisco State University sawed down this week — one beside the Cesar Chavez Student Center and another in the AIDS Memorial Grove in front of the Gymnasium.

The trees were affected by pitch canker, a disease that impacts pine trees, according to  Grounds Manager Robert Murphy. A large cavity had formed in one tree, visible during its removal, which led to the disease spreading. 

“Almost every pine tree on this campus is in the process of dying,” Murphy said.

The tree next to the student center dates back to the 1970s when it was constructed, according to Meredith Eliassen, special collections librarian.

Eliassen, who was a student at SFSU in the late ‘80s, said the tree that was chopped down in the grove was one of her favorite trees. She recalled the area as a good place to sit and reflect.

“The trees have experienced our campus,” Eliassen said. “They’ve been a presence and have been the silent companions to our students.”

Dying trees can be safety hazards, especially during storms where limbs and branches are at liberty to fall. In 2014, the university removed more than 100 trees that were deemed hazardous. In 2023, two trees fell over entirely — one on top of the Fine Arts building and another onto a campus maintenance vehicle

An arborist cuts down a section of a pine tree located by the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Several of the trees on university grounds predate the campus.  (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Murphy oversaw the removal of the pine tree that was taken out of the AIDS Memorial Grove. The grove was dedicated in 1989 in honor of World AIDS Day, but according to Murphy, the tree predated the campus. A cluster of trees in front of the Gymnasium is visible in a 1954 map of the campus. Plants and shrubs, which are now trees, were brought to university grounds from Treasure Island. The island was the site of the Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco’s 1939 World’s Fair.

“This tree is dangerous now,” said Murphy, regarding the tree being removed from the grove. “I would have let it die the rest of the way if it wasn’t dangerous, but we lost some branches and I didn’t want to see someone get hurt.”

Char Bennett, an elected leader of the Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter, was tabling in the plaza when one of the tree’s limbs was being severed. Bennett said the trees provide a lot of shade for organizations when they table and help with the overall aesthetic of the plaza, “so it’s not just all brick and concrete.”

Bennett said that it always saddens them to see a tree get cut down.

“If it is a safety issue, I understand that,” Bennett said. “But I think there’s limbing and thinning that you can do without cutting the whole tree down.”

Zubair Aslem, a business student, is worried that the university isn’t doing enough to take care of the campus.

“Maybe they’re not taking care of the trees properly,” Aslem said. “We need to make sure to take care of our nature. The way we would respect anything else in this world, we should respect our nature, we should respect the trees as well.”

“The grim truth is, it was going to happen sooner or later,” said Tyler McClure, a kinesiology student. “It’s a bummer that the campus has to make those kinds of decisions like, ‘People aren’t going to like this, but it’s what’s for the best.’”

Murphy said he plans to replant the whole grove, eventually replacing the trees that were cut down.

Eliassen said the plants that replace the trees should be native plants that have deep roots.

“When we hit another drought, they will survive,” Eliassen said. “I would advise and encourage our campus to be careful in how they select plants to be resilient so that our gardens reflect our campus’ resilience.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Kayla Gonzalez paints a shirt saying “Consent is Sexy” on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Paul Singh / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Clothesline Project mixes art with activism against sexual violence
Students and professors gather for a presentation about lived experiences and advocacy for trans rights at the Cesar Chavez Student Center's University Club on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
Community shows resiliency and advocacy for queer and trans rights
Protesters outside the Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Riley Gaines’ return to SFSU draws minor protest
About the Contributors
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a third-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys completing the daily Wordle and solving crosswords every morning at breakfast. Paula can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo es la directora de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de tercer año, especializada en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) y con una especialización en periodismo. Creció en Marietta, Ohio, y solía visitar frecuentemente la estación de noticias local, lo que despertó su interés por el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, fue reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de TV de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Paula trabajó anteriormente en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando sobre la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, Paula disfruta completar el Wordle diario y resolver crucigramas todas las mañanas durante el desayuno. Paula puede ser contactada en [email protected].
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Staff Photographer
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. They are majoring in journalism and minoring in political science at San Francisco State University, having transferred from City College of San Francisco. Born in San Francisco, they have worked at many local student publications including The Lowell at Lowell High and as the editor-in-chief of The Guardsman at City College. When they aren’t shooting photos or chasing leads, they enjoy walking through the city’s many beautiful parks and neighborhoods as well as browsing YouTube’s endless catalog of cooking videos. They can be reached at [email protected] Seamus Geoghegan (elle) es fotógrafo para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en ciencias políticas en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, habiendo transferido desde City College de San Francisco. Nació en San Francisco y ha trabajado en varias publicaciones estudiantiles locales, incluyendo The Lowell en Lowell High y como director de The Guardsman en City College. Cuando no están tomando fotos o buscando pistas, disfrutan caminos en los hermosos parques y vecindarios de la ciudad, así como explorando el interminable catálogo de videos de cocina en YouTube. Se les puede contactar en [email protected]