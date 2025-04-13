The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Certified Wellness Coach
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Japantown’s Cherry Blossom Festival blooms despite plaza construction

The annual festival adapted around ongoing renovations to bring culture and community together
Byline photo of Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff ReporterApr 13, 2025
Paul Singh
Attendees of the Cherry Blossom Festival pet Shiba Inu dogs on Post Street in Japantown on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Paul Singh / Golden Gate Xpress)

Tiffany Ko and Brian Camacho’s kimonos swayed as they wandered from stall to stall during the first weekend of this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival — a trip they’ve made every year since they started dating.

“We just have friends with us this year to walk around and introduce them to new stuff,” said Ko. “But we come here every single year just to have the scenery, have the food and everything like that. It’s pretty cool.”

They were among thousands of attendees who filled Japantown during San Francisco’s annual celebration of cherry blossoms and culture, which was hosted this weekend with live music, and streets lined with stalls vending food and merchandise. The festival will continue next weekend.

During the event, stalls along Post Street represented various aspects of Japanese American culture, including anime, food vendors and Japanese-English bilingual schools.

Due to construction to upgrade the Japanese Peace Plaza, this year’s event presented challenges for planners.

“Our main stage is typically always on the Peace Plaza,” said Matthew Nagatomi, co-chair of the Cherry Blossom Festival. “Not having access to that space makes it really difficult just because everyone wants to go there. Everyone knows it for the beautiful photos, for all the amazing performances. So we really had to work hard this year to strategize how we would reallocate the performances and make sure we can still have a full program for this year.”

Planning for the event began in August last year.

“We start planning with the executive committee,” said Nagatomi. “That’s consisted of 25 to 30 people where we’ll meet monthly to kind of go over our goals and what we need to do to put on a successful event this year.”

San Francisco’s Japantown is the largest in the United States, and as a result, this festival held significance for the Japanese American community.

“We are all one of the largest Japanese American festivals in the country,” Nagatomi said. “We really want to make sure we put on a good show and we want to welcome everyone with open arms, and we want to have everyone have a good time.”

The Shiba Inu Fanciers of Northern California had a stand dedicated to the Japanese dog breed. Johnny Szary, president of the club, explained their mission.

“We’re a group of owners and breeders that are all about preserving the smallest native Japanese breed in Japan,” Szary said. “And we have get-togethers, we do public education booths, we do a picnic in the summer where we have a bunch of people from all over the state come by and we do fun contests and whatnot, and we promote preservation breeders for people that are interested in getting.”

Since Shiba Inu dogs originate from Japan, Szary thought the Cherry Blossom Festival would be a great place to host a booth. 

“We figured it was a good cultural exhibit to allow people to come by for a chance to meet them, get some hands-on time with the dogs, ask us questions about the breed, find out if they’re interested in possibly getting one in the future,” Szary said.

Local bands performed various songs while food offerings included WafuDog serving Japanese-style hot dogs, Japanese beer for attendees over 21 and Kimochi holding its annual fundraiser selling teriyaki burgers.

“It’s never going to be the same thing every year,” Camacho said. “If you want to really experience it differently every time, it’s worth coming every year at least once.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Beyond SFSU
Children climb on an octopus structure at Sunset Dunes installed near Sloat Boulevard on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Sunset Dunes opens as San Francisco’s newest park
“R-Evolution” by Michael Cochrane towers over visitors attending the unveiling event with the Ferry Building in the background on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Klyde Java special to Golden Gate Xpress)
New Embarcadero Plaza sculpture unveiled
Jeff, who prefers his last name not to be shared, raises his fist on-stage to the crowd at San Francisco’s “Hands Off!” rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (August Hammel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Thousands of San Franciscans rally for ‘Hands Off!’ protest against Trump and Musk
About the Contributor
Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff Reporter
Paul Singh (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism with a minor in communications. Originally from Los Angeles, he is currently living in San Francisco. He transferred from Long Beach City College in 2023. He previously worked for a nonprofit organization called The Organization For World Peace, which works on peaceful solutions around the world. During his free time, he enjoys working out, learning new languages, watching English football highlights and exploring the city. He also practices a little bit of mixed martial arts and is in the MMA Club on campus. Paul Singh (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en comunicaciones. Originalmente de Los Ángeles, actualmente vive en San Francisco. Se transfirió del Long Beach City College en 2023. Anteriormente trabajó para una organización sin fines de lucro llamada The Organization For World Peace, que trabaja en soluciones pacíficas alrededor del mundo. En su tiempo libre, disfruta hacer ejercicio, aprender nuevos idiomas, ver resúmenes de fútbol inglés y explorar la ciudad. También practica artes marciales mixtas y está en el club de MMA en el campus.